PREP SPORTS ROUND-UP: Pardeeville, Cambria-Friesland boys stay in Trailways West title picture

The Trailways West Conference figures to be one of the toughest boys basketball leagues in the area this season, with any game turning into a grind-it-out affair.
Rio and Pardeeville were in the midst of just that Thursday night with the visiting Bulldogs just getting by the Vikings, 58-56, in a league tilt at Rio High School. The Columbia County rivals were neck-and-neck throughout the first half as they went into the break knotted at 33.
In the end, it was the Dawgs who pulled away, edging out the two-point victory to snap a three-game losing skid which included losses to fellow Trailways West title contenders Randolph and Cambria-Friesland.
Leading the way for Pardeeville (6-4, 4-3 Trailways West) was junior Devin Seth as the 6-foot guard scored a career-high 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Senior Pierson Schneider led all scorers as the 6-6 forward poured in a game-high 20 points, including three triples, to pace the Vikings (5-4, 3-2).
Senior Brandon Rowe added 20 points for the Vikings while junior Derek Lindert tacked on 16 for the Bulldogs. Things don’t get any easier for Rio as it hosts league leaders Randolph, ranked No. 5 in Division 5 in the opening Associated Press poll, on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Pardeeville have the weekend to rest up before welcoming Montello next Tuesday as the Hilltoppers are still in search of their first win.
PARDEEVILLE 58, RIO 56
Pardeeville;33;25;—;58
Rio;33;23;—;56
PARDEEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Hohn 2 0-0 5, Freye 3 0-0 6, Seth 8 1-2 21, Burns 1 2-2 4, Guenther 2 2-3 6, Lindert 6 4-4 16. Totals 22 9-11 58.
RIO — Rowe 9 1-2 20, Grams 2 0-0 4, Bartelt 2 3-4 7, Schneider 10 2-5 25. Totals 21 6-11 56.
3-point goals: P 5 (Seth 4, Hohn 1), Rio 4 (Schneider 3, Rowe 1). Total fouls: P 13, Rio 11.
Cambria-Friesland craters Markesan
After suffering its first loss of the season on Monday against the Rockets, the Cambria-Friesland boys basketball team wasted little time getting back into the win column.
The Hilltoppers shook off the taste of defeat with a convincing 69-53 romp over visiting Markesan in a Trailways West tilt. Senior Griffin Hart scored game-high 20 points and senior Kobe Smit nearly tallied his second triple-double of the season as Cambria-Friesland got back in the win column.
A fast start propelled the Toppers (8-1, 5-1 Trailways West) as they raced out to a commanding 36-15 lead at halftime over the Hornets. Markesan (3-5, 3-3) did its best to erase the 21-point hole over the final 18 minutes but Cambria-Friesland kept pace every step of the way.
Smit scored 15 points while snagging 12 rebounds and dishing out 7 assists, while Hart added a double-double of his own with 11 boards and five assists as well. Sophomore Drake Burmania added 10 points for the Toppers, while senior Bryce Leedle led the Hornets with 14.
Cambria-Friesland will look to start another win streak on Saturday when it hosts Omro.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 69, MARKESAN 53
Markesan;15;38;—;53
Cambria-Friesland;36;33;—;69
MARKESAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Grams 4 5-7 13, Triggs 3 1-2 7, Schmick 1 0-0 3, Kracht 3 2-6 10, Gerbitz 2 0-2 4, Leedle 5 0-0 14, Jahnke 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-17 53.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — C. Burmania 2 2-2 7, Jones 4 0-2 9, D. Burmania 2 6-8 10, Smit 5 1-7 15, Quade 0 1-2 1, Hart 7 6-8 20, Winchell 2 3-3 7. Totals 22 19-32 69.
3-point goals: M 7 (Leedle 4, Kracht 2, Schmick 1), CF 6 (Smit 4, C. Burmania 1, Jones 1). Total fouls: M 22, CF 12. Fouled out: M (Grams). Technical fouls: CF 1.
Portage girls can’t keep pace with Sauk Prairie
Without one of its emerging stars and two other role players, the Portage girls basketball team was rather shorthanded on Thursday.
Despite promising performances from JV call-ups Malia and Asja McCall, the Warriors couldn’t keep pace with Sauk Prairie, suffering a 65-37 loss at the hands of the Eagles at Sauk Prairie High School. Another poor first half spelled doom for Portage (1-9) as the Warriors trailed 37-14 at the break.
The meager start wiped out a more spirited second half as the Warriors were only outscored by five over the final 18 minutes, but the damage was done.
Junior Cameran Ratz led the way for the Warriors scoring a game-high 18 points, including three 3-pointers. Asja McCall added seven points and Malia McCall chipped in five for the Portage cause, but no other Warriors scored over two.
Sophomore Maggie Hartwig paced a balanced attack by the Eagles (5-1) as the 5-foot-11 forward scored a team-high 16 points. Senior Naomi Breunig also hit double-figures with 10 points while nine other Sauk Prairie players scored.
Portage will again hit the road Friday with a trip to Monroe for the just the Cheesemakers’ fourth game of the season, while Sauk Prairie will head to Richland Center on Saturday.
SAUK PRAIRIE 65, PORTAGE 37
Portage;14;23;—;37
Sauk Prairie;37;28;—;65
PORTAGE (fg ft-fta pts) — Garrigan 0 2-2 2, Fick 0 1-2 1, Kreuziger 0 2-2 2, Ratz 5 5-7 18, Kallungi 1 0-0 2, M. McCall 2 0-0 5, A. McCall 3 1-2 7. Totals 11 11-15 37.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Klemm 1 0-0 2, N. Breunig 6 0-0 12, Howard 1 0-0 2, O. Breunig 1 0-0 3, Marquardt 2 1-2 5, Roach 0 0-2 0, Wardrop 2 0-0 5, Hartwig 7 2-2 16, Braund 2 0-0 4, M. Paukner 3 0-0 6, M. Breunig 2 2-2 6, O. Paukner 1 2-4 4. Totals 28 7-12 65.
3-point goals: P 4 (Ratz 3, M. McCall 1), SP 2 (O. Breunig 1, Wardrop 1). Total fouls: P 11, SP 11.
Blue Devils fend off Warriors
After a difficult start to the year, the Lodi girls basketball team seems to have found its groove.
Following an 0-3 start, the Blue Devils won for the third time in the last four games on Tuesday, holding on for a 61-48 road win over Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol North Conference game. Four players scored in double-figures for Lodi, led by 15 points apiece from senior Lauryn Milne and junior Rylee Schneider.
A strong defensive performance over the first 18 minutes pace the Blue Devils (3-4, 2-1 Capitol North) as they held the Warriors under 20 points and took a 25-17 lead into halftime. Out of the intermission, Lodi was able to create some more space and ultimately held out for the double-digit win.
Senior Taylor Ripp and junior Dylann Harrington each tacked on 11 points for the Blue Devils, who feasted at the free throw line, making 31-of-37 foul shots while allowing just 18 Lakeside trips to the charity stripe.
Sophomore Jenna Shadoski scored a team-high 14 points to lead the Warriors, but only one other Lakeside player scored over five points. Lodi will look to keep its current hot streak alive when it hosts rival Poynette next Tuesday.
LODI 61, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 48
Lodi;25;36;—;61
Lakeside Lutheran;17;31;—;48
LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Harrington 3 3-4 11; Milne 4 6-7 15; Ripp 2 6-8 11; Puls 2 3-4 7; Schneider 2 11-12 15; Klann 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 31-37 61.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 1 0-0 3, Schuetz 2 3-5 7, Shadoski 3 7-9 14, Raymond 1 0-0 3, Uecker 1 0-0 2, Stein 2 0-0 4, Liddicoat 1 1-2 4, Riesen 2 0-0 5, Paske 0 1-2 1, Murray 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 12-18 48.
3-point goals: Lo 4 (Harrington 2, Milne 1, Ripp 1); LL 6 (Slonaker, Shadoski, Raymond, Liddicoat, Riesen, Murray). Total fouls: Lo 19; LL 22. Fouled out: Slonaker.
Thunderbirds bested by Avalanche
The Baraboo/Portage boys hockey team has been no stranger to high scoring games this season with eight games featuring a combined eight goals or more.
The Thunderbirds had another goal fest on Thursday night but finished on the wrong end of the scoreboard, suffering a 6-5 loss to La Crosse Aquinas co-op at the Onalaska Omni Center. Junior Kyle Poole scored a team-high two goals and Peyton Sloan added two assists for the T-Birds who ultimately got snowed out against the Avalanche.
After trailing 5-4 entering the third period, Poole tied things up for Baraboo/Portage (4-7-0) as he fired home a pass from Sloan with 7 minutes, 55 seconds played in the final frame. The deadlock didn’t last long as the Avalanche chased in the second to last of their five power plays on the night just over two minutes later.
After Baraboo/Portage junior Gabe Fitzwilliams was assessed a two-minute roughing minor, Aquinas’ Erik Voigt needed just two seconds into the man advantage to strike as he scored off the faceoff from Sam Evenson at 10:23 to take a 6-5 lead.
Baraboo/Portage’s push over the final minutes ultimately went for naught, and the T-Birds were hindered by a late hooking penalty and were forced to kill off another power play.
The first period was lightning fast as all five goals came in the opening 6:39, with Poole’s first goal of the game giving the T-Birds a 3-2 lead. The Avalanche struck twice in the first six minutes of the second before senior Campbell Koseor tied things at 7:21 of the middle frame on an Alex Rietmann assist.
Voigt, who finished added an assist, gave the Avalanche the lead back just 40 seconds later before putting the final nail in the T-Birds coffin. Andrew Schaetzl made eight saves and Burke Schweda made four between the pipes for Baraboo/Portage, which will look to get back to its winning ways on Saturday when it hosts Waupaca.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS CO-OP 6, BARABOO/PORTAGE 5
Baraboo/Portage;3;1;1;—;5
La Crosse Aquinas co-op;2;3;1;—;6
First period — BP: Schweda (Sloan), 0:43; LCA: Koscianski (Daily), 3:38; BP: Zick, 6:14; LCA: Evenson (Voigt, Johnson), 6:28; BP: Poole (Fitzwilliams, Larson), 6:39.
Second period — LCA: Johnson (Dirks), 0:48; Dirks (Daily), 6:43; BP: Koseor (Rietmann), 7:21; LCA: Voigt (Johnson), 8:01.
Third period — BP: Poole (Sloan), 7:55; LCA: Voigt (Evenson), 10:23 (pp).
Penalties-minutes: BP 5-10, LCA 2-4.
Saves: BP (Schaetzl 8, B. Schweda 4) 12; LCA (Breske) 34.