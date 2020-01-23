PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Beaver Dam girls hoops team blows out Portage in first game without coach Chase

Beaver Dam will get a much stiffer test on Saturday afternoon when it heads up to Wisconsin Dells to face off with two-time defending Division 4 state champion La Crosse Aquinas, the top-ranked team in D4 in both polls.

And Golden Beavers interim coach Dan Hallman, an assistant for Chase for the last 11 years, said in his postgame interview with Mike Throndsen on WBEV-1430 that Thursday’s effort was a “stepping stone” toward Saturday’s contest at the state of the art JustAGame Fieldhouse in that his team clicked on all cylinders and didn’t let up regardless of the fact the Warriors were so heavily overmatched.

Hallman added that Friday’s practice will be light and a lot of time will be spent in the film room prepping for Aquinas, which he said plays a lot of gimmick defenses and throws a lot of different looks at opponents.

Aquinas returns pretty much its entire line-up from a team that went 27-1 last year and rolled to the state championship, winning 65-39 over Melrose-Mindoro. Aquinas was 28-0 in 2017-18 and also beat Melrose-Mindoro in the title game, 68-52.

With that kind of dominance and with continuity this year to boot, Hallman compared the Blugolds this season to what Beaver Dam was last season — a team at the peak of its potential and a force to be reckoned with.