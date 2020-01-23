PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Beaver Dam girls hoops team blows out Portage in first game without coach Chase

Maty Wilke buried a 3-pointer in the first minute of the game, Paige Hodgson put back a missed 3-pointer by Wilke a minute later and after scoring the first five points Thursday night vs. Portage, the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team never looked back.
The Golden Beavers cruised to a huge halftime lead over the Warriors and in their first game without head coach Tim Chase, who following Saturday’s win over Oregon announced that he’s taking a medical leave of absence to battle colon cancer, they rolled to an 82-16 Badger North Conference victory.
Wilke later hit another 3 and then scored a second-chance basket on back to back possessions to give Beaver Dam a 20-6 lead and the Golden Beavers’ first-half dominance would continue to the tune of a 59-8 lead at the break.
Natalie Jens scored 20 points in the half while Wilke had 14, and neither played after halftime because of the big lead.
Portage (2-14, 1-7 Badger North) was shorthanded, playing with only eight players. And Beaver Dam (13-2, 8-0), the three-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champions and top-ranked team in D2 this year according to both the WisSports.net coaches poll and the Associated Press poll, took full advantage.
It was the 80th-straight conference win for the Golden Beavers dating back to the 2013-14 season when they were in the now-defunct Wisconsin Little Ten Conference, and it was their 85th straight win over a team from Wisconsin.
Beaver Dam will get a much stiffer test on Saturday afternoon when it heads up to Wisconsin Dells to face off with two-time defending Division 4 state champion La Crosse Aquinas, the top-ranked team in D4 in both polls.
And Golden Beavers interim coach Dan Hallman, an assistant for Chase for the last 11 years, said in his postgame interview with Mike Throndsen on WBEV-1430 that Thursday’s effort was a “stepping stone” toward Saturday’s contest at the state of the art JustAGame Fieldhouse in that his team clicked on all cylinders and didn’t let up regardless of the fact the Warriors were so heavily overmatched.
Hallman added that Friday’s practice will be light and a lot of time will be spent in the film room prepping for Aquinas, which he said plays a lot of gimmick defenses and throws a lot of different looks at opponents.
Aquinas returns pretty much its entire line-up from a team that went 27-1 last year and rolled to the state championship, winning 65-39 over Melrose-Mindoro. Aquinas was 28-0 in 2017-18 and also beat Melrose-Mindoro in the title game, 68-52.
With that kind of dominance and with continuity this year to boot, Hallman compared the Blugolds this season to what Beaver Dam was last season — a team at the peak of its potential and a force to be reckoned with.
The Blugolds are led by 5-10 senior guard Lexi Donarski, who has committed to Iowa State and on Thursday was announced as a McDonald’s All American.
Donarski is averaging 22.9 points, 7.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 5.0 steals per game this year for the Blugolds, who are 13-1. Their only loss was by the score of 78-57 to Hopkins, the second-ranked team in Minnesota Class 4A — the highest enrollment class in the state.
Win or loss, Beaver Dam is excited about the challenge ahead — and what it might get out of the game to prepare for the homestretch.
“We definitely treat this game as a huge opportunity,” Hallman said after the game on WBEV-1430. “No matter what happens, we need to build on it moving forward.”
Marshmen not in mood to share
Pins by Josh Renning (126 pounds), Cayden Reinwald (132), Hunter Augustine (145), Josh Thomsen (160), Dakota Reinwald (195) and Cole Nicolaus (heavyweight) carried Horicon’s prep wrestling team to a 57-22 win over Johnson Creek on Thursday night.
More importantly, they carried the Marshmen to the outright Trailways West Conference dual season championship as the Bluejays entered with only one loss but couldn’t do the necessary work to steal a share of the title.
Horicon (6-0 in conference) also got a win from Austin Zamorano (113) for three points in the only victory for Marshmen that was actually contested but didn’t end in a pin. Horicon got its 18 other points via three forfeits.
Eagles double up Golden Beavers
Logan Thomas (152 pounds) won 4-2 over Sauk Prairie’s Sam Vils and Kyler Neuberger (106) got a 10-0 major decision over Colton Uselman but those were the only victories on the mat for Beaver Dam/Wayland’s prep wrestling team on Thursday night in a 51-25 Badger North Conference loss to the Eagles.
The Golden Beavers’ other 18 points were scored via forfeit.
Warriors fall in shootout
Gabe Keach had 27 points, Jaden White added 24 and Keegan Hartgerink had 16 but it wasn’t quite enough for the visiting Waupun prep boys basketball team on Thursday night as the Warriors suffered a 93-85, East Central Conference loss to Ripon.
Keach had 20 points in the first half as the game was tied at 40 at the break.
Six different players scored in double figures for Ripon (5-9, 4-2 ECC) while Waupun (8-4, 3-4) got a combined 18 from three other players outside of its top three scorers.