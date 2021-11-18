'Process of growing' progresses for Portage in blowout loss to Beaver Dam

“We said that we were going to look at everything as a challenge, and that we were going to learn and grow tonight,” Howe said. “And that we were going to stay tough — and stay true to ourselves — but be OK with the process of growing.”

Junior guard Asja McCall’s steal and fastbreak lay-up finally got Portage on the board with 3:32 gone by in the game, making it 9-2.

But that was as close as the Warriors would be all night long. Wilke had 13 points in the first half, Wittnebel added 10 and 3-pointers by Ellen Poels and Carlee Lapen in the final minutes of the half helped Beaver Dam to a 53-7 lead at the break.

Despite things being so one-sided on the scoreboard, Chase saw enough disjointedness in the half-court offense to stop short of saying it was a complete effort by his team.

“I was happy with our defense — I thought our defense was pretty consistent throughout the night — but our offense needed to be a little bit better at times,” he said. “We weren’t reading the situations and executing what we need to as much as we needed to. That’s something where we’re going to have to recognize situations and execute a little better.”