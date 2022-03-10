Putting on a show: Kayl Petersen helps power Waupun girls basketball to first state title game

ASHWAUBENON — With its leading scorer having an off game, the Waupun high school girls basketball team turned to another weapon.

Warriors coach Tim Aalsma aptly phrased it, “The Kayl Petersen Show.” And it was on full display on the biggest stage at the Resch Center.

The sophomore scored 22 points — 14 in the first seven minutes of the game — as No. 2-ranked Waupun scored a 47-29 victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal on Thursday afternoon.

How a midseason change of pace at practice has helped propel Waupun girls basketball to state Coach Tim Aalsma has had multiple former boys basketball players at Waupun return in an effort to push the team to new heights. The Warriors play in the Division 3 semifinals Thursday afternoon.

“She put us on her back,” Aalsma said about Petersen.

Waupun, the top seed in the tournament, set the tone with Petersen’s inside-outside presence. She drained her first four 3-point attempts and converted a shot in the paint to get her team going.

“I think overall it was kind of just a cool feeling at first and once you got settled in, it got easier from there,” Petersen said. “I was talking to a teammate before the game and I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll be here for the next four years. I might as well get used to it now.’

“It was a good feeling. My nerves calmed down, and I was able to hit shots.”

Abbie Aalsma, who came in averaging 21.6 points per game, was held to nine points on 3-for-13 shooting. She enjoyed seeing Petersen play so well when her team needed it the most.

'Door knocked down': Waupun rolls by Madison Edgewood to head back to state for first time since 1996 Top-seeded Waupun staved off multiple rally attempts by the No. 3 Crusaders to punch its ticket back to the WIAA Division 3 girls basketball state tournament for the first time in 26 years.

“Having Kayl step up like that in such a big way on a big stage, just hitting shots when we really need them, it was just really good,” Abbie Aalsma said. “I’m happy for her, because I want to win and however we do it will work. Even though I sucked, it’s alright because Kayl shined, so that was cool.”

Waupun (26-3) got the offensive support from Petersen, and it cranked up its defense. Fourth-seeded Dominican (18-10) hit just nine field goals in the game and shot 24.3% from the field, including a paltry 18% (3-for-17) in the first half. The Knights were forced into 21 turnovers and the Warriors scored 16 points off those miscues.

After Dominican scored the first two points of the game, Waupun tallied 21 of the next 23 points — with Petersen scoring 16 — to take a commanding 21-4 lead.

Late in the opening half is when Waupun’s defense came up the biggest. Holding a 23-7 lead with 6:40 remaining, the Warriors didn’t score the rest of the half. But Dominican had just four points during that time frame as Waupun went into halftime up by double figures.

Family affair: Moldenhauer name will be well represented as Randolph girls play at Div. 5 state tournament Twenty-four years after capturing a state title of his own, Randolph assistant coach Brad Moldenhauer will get the chance to see his daughters, Mya and Jaiden, hoist a gold ball with the Rockets.

“Our defense has gotten us to this point all year long,” Tim Aalsma said. “We have offensive weapons and we’ve scored a lot of points, but we’ve been able to win ugly games, we’ve been able to win games going away, and we’ve always relied on our defense.”

Dominican cut its deficit to 10 points early in the second half, but Waupun responded with a 16-6 run to make it 41-21. During that spurt, Waupun got the ball inside for some easy looks to Gaby Matamoros, who put in all 10 of her points on five consecutive possessions.

“They were able to keep us at bay for that 12-, 14-point lead,” Dominican coach Kevin Scramka said. “Right when we thought, hey, we could make a little bit of a run, but to their credit, no, they wouldn’t let us get that lead underneath 10.”

With the win, Waupun advanced to its first state title game in program history. It will face No. 2 Freedom for the championship on Saturday at approximately 3:15 p.m. The Irish cruised past third-seeded St. Croix Falls in the Saints' state debut, 66-36, in Thursday's second semifinal.

“I’ve had this dream since I was little, so coming here and actually getting to do it is crazy to me,” Petersen said of the chance to capture a state championship.

Abbie Aalsma, a senior, was confident her team could make it to the state title game.

“We’re a good team, so I just knew deep down the whole season that we were going to get to this spot in our season, and just to make it to the championship is just incredible,” she said. “We’ve all played so well together this whole year and now we just get to show everyone else who good we are against the top competition.”

Dating back to last season, Tim Aalsma knew he had a solid group that was one of the best in the state in Division 3. But with COVID-19 ongoing and some teams not competing in the postseason, Waupun was bumped up to Division 2. It ran into a good Reedsburg squad that finished state runner-up in just the regional final.

“That prepared us for this run and this moment,” coach Aalsma said. “These kids have put a lot of time in, so many different hours of work. To be able to try to finish this thing and get it done on Saturday will be pretty special, if we can get it done.”