Raining from behind the arc: Waupun girls basketball's 3-point shooting has been on point

WAUPUN — There are three things certain in life. Death, taxes and multiple members of the Waupun high school girls basketball team will pull up and shoot from downtown.
The Warriors had 11 3-pointers in a 71-44 East Central Conference victory over Kettle Moraine Lutheran Thursday night and many of them found nothing but net.
“(Making) 11 3s, I don’t know if that’s the norm, but we certainly shoot enough of them,” Waupun head coach Tim Aalsma said of his team's high capacity of shots from behind the arc. “We’re going to hit some and we have good shooters. The expectations is we’re going to put our kids in position to make shots. I think that certainly was the point, especially in the second half.”
The Warriors (8-0, 5-0 ECC) — who are the top-ranked team in Division 3 according to the WisSport.net coaches poll — made six of their 11 total 3-pointers during the second half. Senior Abbie Aalsma, who made five of her seven triples after the break, led the Warriors. She finished the night with a team-high 26 points and leads the team with 30 triples on the season.
The Warriors have made 90 of 211 from 3-point land this season with a season-high of 16 in a 86-23 East Central Conference victory over Berlin on Dec. 9. The Warriors also made 14 in a 100-64 non-conference victory over Lakeland and again in an 86-31 East Central Conference victory over Winneconne.
“We’re not afraid to shoot,” said sophomore Kayl Petersen, who is second on the team with 21 made 3-pointers. “We know what a good shot is. We knew what a bad shot is. Most of the 3-pointers, me … and Abbie are allowed to take. They’re usually good shots to hit.”
Petersen had a season-high five made triples against Winneconne while Abbie Aalsma’s seven triples against the Chargers were a season high. Abbie Aalsma has also made five against the Wolves.
Freshman Lydia Aalsma is third on the team with 10 triples while both sophomore Gracie Gopalan and senior Naomi Aalsma have made nine apiece. Sophomore Mady Vandestreed also made eight 3-pointers on the season.
“It’s incredible,” Petersen said. “We can all shoot the ball, even our bench can shoot the ball.”
Getting the urgency back
The Warriors came flying out the gates in Thursday’s game against the Chargers, attaining a 12-0 lead before fans in the stands could blink.
However, Tim Aalsma said after the game that once the Warriors gained that cushion, they started to relax and lost that sense of urgency they began the game with.
He made sure to talk to them about it during timeouts.
“Those were some of the (more) serious timeouts that we’ve had,” Tim Aalsma said. “There was some talking to. They just needed to hear a couple things we’ve been talking to them about all year, but in a more stern way. I think they got the message. That was good.”
His daughter, Abbie Aalsma, said the Warriors have had a stretch of easier games before Kettle Moraine Lutheran. They knew with the Chargers being a conference game that it would be intense, but Aalsma said she felt the defense was off in the first half.
Even though the Warriors had a 33-17 halftime lead, the Chargers began the second half with a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 33-24.
“The first half, we struggled defensively,” Petersen said. “In the locker room, that was our talk — was defense, defense, defense. That’s all that matters at this point. Your defense will roll into your offense and it did for us tonight.”
The good thing for Tim Aalsma is his team welcomes the criticism.
“They’re a veteran team and they all have high IQs,” Tim Aalsma said. “They get it, but at the same time they’re still just kids and you’re still going to have to take the good with the bad, and you correct the bad and celebrate the good and not be satisfied. For us, I thought the effort was pretty good, but the execution wasn’t, especially on the defensive side.”
Tim Aalsma said his assistant coach Dan Wucherer spends a ton of hours watching film and practices have been oriented around the defense. All that effort certainly left Wucherer with a sour taste in his mouth Thursday, according to Tim Aalsma, despite allowing just 44 points.
“He was not pleased at all in our execution tonight whether it was on our help-side defense, containing the drives,” Tim Aalsma said. “I thought our rebounding was lacking. Those were the things that we’re frustrated with. Then at the end of the night, we only gave up 44 points. We’re tougher to please but we have high expectations.”
