Raining from behind the arc: Waupun girls basketball's 3-point shooting has been on point

“Those were some of the (more) serious timeouts that we’ve had,” Tim Aalsma said. “There was some talking to. They just needed to hear a couple things we’ve been talking to them about all year, but in a more stern way. I think they got the message. That was good.”

His daughter, Abbie Aalsma, said the Warriors have had a stretch of easier games before Kettle Moraine Lutheran. They knew with the Chargers being a conference game that it would be intense, but Aalsma said she felt the defense was off in the first half.

Even though the Warriors had a 33-17 halftime lead, the Chargers began the second half with a 7-0 run to cut the deficit to 33-24.

“The first half, we struggled defensively,” Petersen said. “In the locker room, that was our talk — was defense, defense, defense. That’s all that matters at this point. Your defense will roll into your offense and it did for us tonight.”

The good thing for Tim Aalsma is his team welcomes the criticism.