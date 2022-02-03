Randolph starts out fast to fly by Pardeeville in a Trailways West Conference clash

PARDEEVILLE – There was a lot at stake during Thursday’s Trailways West Conference match-up between the Randolph and Pardeeville high school basketball teams.

If the Bulldogs could pull off the upset over undefeated Rockets and win out the rest of their league games, then both teams would share the conference title. However, if the Rockets won, then they would need just one more victory to garauntee a share of the league title.

Well, after starting on a 7-0 run in the first 2 minutes of the game, the Rockets found a steady rhythm and never lost it, eventually toppling the Bulldogs 46-36 at Pardeeville High School.

“We’ve got a ton of girls averaging nine, nine, eight, seven and stuff like that,” Randolph coach Chad Kaufman said. “It’s anybody on any given night. Tonight, shots weren’t falling so much, but we played a good team. We hit some adversity, battled through it and we got another win. We’ll get back to work tomorrow.”

The Rockets (21-0, 11-0), the top ranked team in Division 5 according to both the Associated Press poll and the WisSports.net coaches poll, had a balanced attack. Senior Abby Katsma and sophomore Mya Moldenhauer, who had 11 points apiece, led them.

Moldenhauer got things going for the Rockets, getting two buckets in the first 1:28 of the game.

The Bulldogs (16-3, 10-2) got out cold, but was able to cut the deficit to 15-10 with 5:01 left in the first half.

“We started out cold and against a team like that, it’s hard to come back,” Pardeeville coach Joe Guenther said. “Starting in that hole did hurt us a little bit.

“We were moving the ball well (after the initial hole). Some shots started falling. The first 10 minutes of the game, nothing would fall. There was a lid on the hoop. That’s the way it goes sometimes, but our defense kept us in it.”

However, that’s as close as the Bulldogs could get because after sophomore Lauren Grieger, who finished with four points, made one of two foul shots, it started a 12-3 run that helped the Rockets go into halftime with a 27-13 lead.

“It was very important,” Kaufman said. “We hit a couple shots there and Maddie DeVries running the court and getting the and-one there, that was important to try to push it above 10 and stay there.”

Sisters, senior Presley Buwalda and junior Jorey Buwalda, combined for 15 points for the Rockets. Presley Buwalda scored six of her eight points in the second half while Jorey Buwalda scored four of her seven points in the second half.

Pardeeville junior Jessi Ernst put up eight of her game-high 13 points in the second half.

“We tried not so much limit her touches, but we wanted to make things as tough as possible,” Kaufman said. “When she’s battling a girl like Jorey in the post, we know Jorey is going to be physical with most girls she plays with.”

Pardeeville senior Sydnie Wheeler’s 3 with 4:51 left, cut the deficit to 41-31. Then 1:20 later, junior Raelyn Guenther drained one of two foul shots to make it 41-32.

Guenther said he told the Bulldogs to just keep fighting.

“Randolph actually started missing some shots and we came back again,” Guenther said. “We cut it to 10. They just kept fighting. I’m super proud of them.”

That high the Bulldogs were feeling was cut short when Katsma drained her third and final triple of the night to raise the Randolph lead to 44-32 with 2:42 left.

“Obviously, Jorey is their best player,” Guenther said. “We were keying on her and giving up some of those 3s, that’s the nature of the beast when we’re trying to pack the paint. We were hoping some of those don’t fall, but she made some big shots.”

The Bulldogs will host Montello on Feb. 11, while the Rockets will get a chance to finish out the conference title race when they host Princeton/Green Lake on Feb. 8.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.