Randolph vs. Oakfield in match-up of top-10 girls teams highlights inaugural Trailways Midseason Crossover

The Hornets, however, are a much more defensive-minded squad, with no one scoring in double figures but a roster that’s held opponents to 40.1 points per game.

Fall River vs. Parkview, 4 p.m. Saturday

Once the queens of the West (and prior to that, the South before the league split into three division), the Lady Pirates are no longer the same dominant force.

But they are 9-7 overall and still in the mix for an upper-half finish in their division at 3-4, so they haven’t exactly fallen on hard times, either.

They average 11.9 steals per game as a team, so they get after in the full-court press and in the half-court. And in senior Belle Gregorio, they boast one of the top guards in the league, a 5-10 pesky defender who is third in the West in steals (3.3 per game) and tops in assists (4.3).

Gregorio also averages 11.1 points per night.

Parkview, meanwhile, is 5-7 overall so this could be an opportunity for Fall River to snap a two-game skid and jumpstart a strong second half.

Princeton/Green Lake vs. Williams Bay, 1:30 p.m. Saturday