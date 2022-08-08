Randolph's Jorey Buwalda chooses to play basketball at UW-Milwaukee

When schools came knocking on the door of Randolph’s Jorey Buwalda, the senior post made a checklist.

She wanted the school she chose to be close to home. The team she played for had to be Division 1. The players and coaches needed to be welcoming. And the campus needed to appealing.

Buwalda said the school that checked off every box for her was the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, which is why she committed Saturday to play for the Panthers.

“Milwaukee seems like the right choice,” Buwalda said.

Buwalda said she had three other offers to play women’s college basketball at the University of Evansville, a Division 1 program, and two Division 2 programs — Northern State University in South Dakota and UW-Parkside.

The Panthers seemed like they were closer to home according to Buwalda, which is why it stood out among her other offers.

“Once schools started to recognize me, notice me and talk to me more, there were schools reaching out to me from across the country on the East Coast,” Buwalda said. “Then schools in our state were reaching out. Keeping my options open to start was nice. Then I started narrowing it down and a lot of the ones I narrowed down to were closer to home than the ones on the East Coast.”

And competing in the tough Horizon League, where Buwalda will face UW-Green Bay and Cleveland State, played a factor. She said playing a competitive nonconference schedule where the Panthers will face off against UW-Madison played a role in choosing Milwaukee as well.

“That would be so cool to play them,” she said.

Buwalda can handle herself against some of the best competition. Standing at 6-foot, she led Randolph with 19.3 points and 9.3 rebounds a game as a junior, helping the Rockets earn the program’s first-ever WIAA Division 5 state championship and an undefeated 31-0 overall record.

Coaches in the Trailways West Conference recognized Buwalda as a first-team player as well as the league’s Player of the Year last season. She also earned All-State honors in Division 5 from the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and fourth-team All-State honors from The Associated Press.

Buwalda feels her game at the post will translate to the next level in a couple of years.

“Yes, in their offense, they utilize their posts a lot. It’s not like, ‘Oh posts go rebound.’ Or, ‘Oh, posts go set screens,’” she said. “They can have the dribble-drive offense, hands off pick and roll. They still get utilized with everything. They let their posts go to work in the paint and that’s everything I like to do.”