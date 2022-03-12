Record-setting Rockets: Randolph girls basketball rides defense to first-ever state championship

ASHWAUBENON — The Randolph high school girls basketball team didn’t get off to as strong a start as it would have hoped in Saturday’s WIAA Division 5 state title game against Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.

That didn’t faze the top-seeded Rockets because as the old adage goes "It’s not how you start, but rather how you finish."

Randolph finished with a flourish against the Royals, erasing and early deficit and riding a stout defense to a 47-31 win and the program's first-ever Div. 5 state championship.

“We just picked up our energy,” Randolph junior Jorey Buwalda said. “We said we had to get the lead back. We just had to keep working the full 36 minutes. I think we stepped up and did what we needed to do.”

Randolph coach Chad Kaufman said he knew the Royals were going to want to force turnovers, get into the open court and that was where they scored a lot of their points.

“I just knew after watching a couple things that if we continued to hang our hats on the defensive end, our goal is always hold the team under 40,” he said. “I thought we could limit them to one-shot possessions. The biggest thing was also taking care of the basketball. I thought we did a good job of that today.”

The Rockets (31-0) got the game’s first bucket of the game, but the Royals (27-4) responded with a quick 7-0 run to go up 7-2 with 15 minutes, 45 seconds left in the opening half.

That’s when the Rockets woke up.

Buwalda got a bucket in the paint off a turnover at 14:39, sparking a 13-3 run that put the Rockets up 15-10 with 6:58 left in the first half.

Turnovers came early and often as the Rockets forced 20 giveaways by the Royals. Randolph made sure to take advantage of those miscues as well, scoring 25 points off turnovers.

“I would say that’s huge,” Randolph senior Presley Buwalda said. “Our defense has had to really step up because we’re not hitting shots. We haven’t been hitting shots the way we usually did at the beginning of the year.

“We pressure all the ball handlers to get easy steals.”

Presley Buwalda made her biggest impact of the day on the defensive end. Despite only scoring six points on the day, but she recorded a game-high eight steals, tying a Div. 5 single-game state record set by Assumption’s Macie Zurfluh against South Shore in 2015 and Heritage Christian’s Moriah Begin against Owen-Withee in 2012. Presley Buwalda’s 12 steals for the tournament tied a state tournament record set by Zurfluh in 2015 as well.

Family affair: Moldenhauer name will be well represented as Randolph girls play at Div. 5 state tournament Twenty-four years after capturing a state title of his own, Randolph assistant coach Brad Moldenhauer will get the chance to see his daughters, Mya and Jaiden, hoist a gold ball with the Rockets.

“It all has to do with my team,” Presley Buwalda said. “We all put lots of ball pressure on. It takes a whole team to do it.”

As a team, the Rockets finished with 13 steals against the Royals. Randolph also had 19 steals against Highland during the state semifinals on Friday for tournament total of 32, also tying a state record set by Black Hawk in 2018.

“We did lose our minds a couple of times trying to push tempo,” Assumption coach Ryan Klein said. “That’s our game so it’s a little hectic from time to time. They had some easy ones that led to easy buckets.”

The size advantage of 6-foot forward Jorey Buwalda, and junior Maddie DeVries, who stands at 5-0, was staggering over the Royals. Buwalda finished with 10 points and seven rebounds while DeVries put up a team-high 11 points and five boards.

Putting on a show: Kayl Petersen helps power Waupun girls basketball to first state title game The sophomore took over in the first half to give the Warriors a much needed lift en route to a WIAA Division 3 semifinal win over Whitefish Bay Dominican.

The Rockets out-rebounded the Royals 27-17, including 10 of them on the offensive end, and outscored them 24-10 inside the paint.

“That’s very beneficial for us and we look for that beforehand of games,” Jorey Buwalda said. “Maddie, too, us just working together and even Bri (Baird) and Lauren (Grieger) coming in to help too. Us all just working off one another and hitting the open girl on those shots really helps out too.”

The Royals did claw their way back to cut it to 15-13 off a triple by senior Ainara Sainz de Rozas at 6:45. However, the Rockets responded when senior Abby Katsma got a putback to drop at 6:13, which started a 13-3 run to close out the first half with a 28-17 lead over the Royals.

Katsma finished with 10 points on the day for Randolph.

The Rockets kept padding to their lead in the second half. Katsma gave the Rockets their biggest lead of the night when she dropped in a triple to make it 47-25 with 5:51 left.

How a midseason change of pace at practice has helped propel Waupun girls basketball to state Coach Tim Aalsma has had multiple former boys basketball players at Waupun return in an effort to push the team to new heights. The Warriors play in the Division 3 semifinals Thursday afternoon.

The Rockets finished out the game from there to earn the program’s first gold ball, setting a state record for most wins in a season with 31.

“It feels great bringing a gold ball back home to town today,” Jorey Buwalda said. “This feeling with the whole team, getting the last game with Presley, I think that makes it even better.”

“Knowing that we’re the first team to do this is amazing because of all the hard work we’ve put in throughout all the years, all the summers, basketball season and even in other sports and working out has all paid off to finally do this for our town,” Presley Buwalda said.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.