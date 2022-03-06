Reedsburg clobbers Union Grove, head back to Div. 2 state tournament

The Reedsburg high school girls basketball team usually steamrolls most opponents they face these days.

That was the case during Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional final when the top-seeded Beavers bulldozed over fellow top-seeded Union Grove, 63-45, at Oregon High School and punched their ticket back to the state tournament next week.

The Beavers (28-0) will head back to the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon next weekend. The Beavers have a chance for a rematch of last year’s Div. 2 state title match where they lost to Green Bay Notre Dame 68-56.

The Beavers drew the No. 2 seed and will play Pewaukee during the state semifinals. Before that the top-seeded Tritons will play fouth-seeded Menomonie.

Reedsburg senior Mahra Wieman finished with a double-double, 24 points, 12 rebounds, to lead the way for the Beavers. She entered the game averaging 23.3 points a game.

Two of the Beavers, sophomore Sydney Cherney (22 points) and senior Trenna Cherney (10), also scored in double figures to help the Beavers return to state in back-to-back seasons. Reedsburg senior Macie Wieman also contributed with eight assists and nine rebounds for the Beavers.

The Beavers continue their season after they finished the regular season with a 15-0 Badger Conference record and a league title after defeating Madison Edgewood 78-40 during the Badger West Conference championship game on Feb. 17.

Meanwhile, Union Grove finished the season 25-3 overall and won the Southern Lakes Conference title with a 14-0 record.

The Broncos were led by Elizabeth Spang with nine points and Sydney Ludvigsen with eight points.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

