Reedsburg, Pewaukee girls basketball pairs go from foes to friends at WBCA All-Star Game

WISCONSIN DELLS — The last time members of the Reedsburg and Pewaukee girls basketball teams were on the floor against each other, their emotions couldn’t have been different.

The Pirates had won their first WIAA Division 2 state tournament game and, in the process, ended the Beavers’ hopes for a first title.

Members of both teams were all smiles Wednesday. Teaming together on the South team, Reedsburg’s Trenna Cherney and Mahra Wieman joined with Pewaukee’s Lia Chudzik and Sarah Newcomer to help win the Division 3 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star game at JustAgame Fieldhouse.

“It’s definitely a last hurrah and I feel like we’re ending it off on a better note than we did at state,” Wieman said of the 73-43 loss to the Pirates during the Division 2 state semifinals in March.

“Just playing together for one last time is really cool.”

While that lopsided result was in the back of everyone’s minds Wednesday, it was a lighthearted topic of conversation when the girls began their three days together on Monday. Started by the team’s coaches — South Milwaukee’s James Grassl and Jadee Rooney, and Union Grove’s Rob Domagalski — some small quips about the game were exchanged but all in good fun.

“There were definitely some jokes cracked,” Chudzik said. “So a lot of back-and-forth, but it was all fun.”

Wieman added: “We didn’t take it seriously or anything. We just played together and had fun.”

Along with the jokes, the foursome bonded over mutual defeat as well, having both lost to Green Bay Notre Dame in each of the last two state title games.

The Beavers fell 68-56 in 2021 to finish runner-up for the first time, while the Pirates suffered a 68-54 defeat this season to capture their first-ever silver ball.

Those shared defeats weren’t the only things the girls bonded over. Chudzik, who is committed to play at NAIA’s St. Xavier University, said the team’s shared love of the game made it very easy to work together.

“It’s a team of 11 girls who just understand how the game works and who make unselfish decisions,” she said. “We wanted to score, but it didn’t matter who scored; it was an All-Star Game so everyone wanted to get their touches, but it wasn’t really about that.”

The connections between the pairs of teammates helped as well. Even during the team’s practices, Cherney admitted the chemistry between her and Wieman was too much for certain drills.

“Sometimes they were like ‘Alright, the Reedsburg girls can’t be together for this drill,’” she said.

That harmony between the Beavers and Pirates showed on the floor Wednesday, and it also seeped into their time together. Having scouted one another in the lead up to their state semifinal game last fall, Newcomer, a Northern Michigan commit, said she picked up on how strong of a shooter Wieman was off a set play.

“Like, I know Mahra can hit that (mid-range) jumper, so when I’m inbounding the ball, I’m going to hit her,” she said.

It worked like a charm Wednesday as the pair connected late in the first half as the South team began to pull away.

Wieman also felt the players’ “offenses were similar,” with all of them having played a 5-out scheme throughout their high school careers. Along with cultivating relationships with the Pirates, Wieman got to play alongside and against future teammates.

The UW-Oshkosh commit was joined on the South team by Monona Grove’s Avery Poole, while Notre Dame’s Sarah Hardwick, a fellow future Titan, was part of the North squad.

“Avery and I definitely got closer throughout this week and playing Sarah, I’m really glad she’s going to be on my team the next four years,” Wieman said.

As for Cherney, the All-Star Game brought her basketball career to a close as she’s set to attend Iowa State this fall, pursuing a degree in animal sciences with an emphasis on animal assisted therapy for special needs kids.

Getting the chance to suit up with Wieman was the perfect way to hang up her sneakers.

“We’ve been together since we’ve been in fifth grade,” Cherney said. “I think it’s super, super sweet and I’m kind of speechless. It’s going to be really hard watching her play without me on the court. It’s super special and I’m glad I got to do it one last time with Mahra.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

