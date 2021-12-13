Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman 20 points away from being program's all-time leading scorer

That’s part of being a leader for the Beavers. Wieman has been a leader ever since she felt she needed to step up her sophomore season after Reedsburg had lost a strong 2019 class to graduation. Wieman said that was the class that set a strong philosophy, emphasizing teamwork and doing what is needed in order to win.

“We had to do something to win games and I just think sometimes I get the good side of it,” Wieman said. “Sometimes it’s more of the pass than it is me scoring. It’s a team effort.”

Wieman understands that opposing teams have been gunning for her more and more as her success has progressed.

“I think as her game has evolved and she has matured as a player, she understands everything that goes into a game,” Simon said. “Most teams are going to prepare for her, so it’s going to provide opportunities for others. Her points are going to be a lot tougher because often times she has the best defender on her.

"The defenses are geared to shut her down. I think when you’re not scoring, understand she’s still going to rebound. Her numbers as far as rebounding have really climbed as her career as gone on. That’s one major improvement.”