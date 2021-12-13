Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman 20 points away from being program's all-time leading scorer

REEDSBURG — Katie Massey remembers watching the Reedsburg high school girls basketball team participate in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament at the La Crosse Center a season ago.
Massey could tell from watching the Beavers handle business, defeating New Berlin Eisenhower, 67-48, in the semifinals before losing to Green Bay Notre Dame, 68-56, that they have a special group at her alma mater.
But then-junior Mahra Wieman stood out among the rest for the 2005 Reedsburg graduate, previously Katie Webber during her playing days, because she scored 22 points against the Lions and followed that up with 17 points against the Tritons.
“She looks incredible. I think you can’t say enough about the team she has around her right now,” Massey said. “I watched all of those girls and they’re something special. There have been some special teams to come through Reedsburg, but I haven’t seen a better team than this.”
Massey definitely has the credentials to back up her statement about the Beavers as she spent four seasons tallying up 1,285 career points at Reedsburg, and is the program’s all-time leading scorer.
At least, until Wieman breaks it this season. After putting up 17 points in a 70-48 Badger Conference crossover game against Waunakee last Friday, Wieman is just 20 points away from overtaking Massey as the top scorer in program history. The senior, who has averaged 16.4 points a game during her career, will have another chance to break it Tuesday night when the Beavers host Sauk Prairie in a Badger West Conference game.
“To think I held it for 16 years and I think records are made to be broken,” Massey said. “I’m surprised it lasted this long. I’m excited for her to hopefully get it here soon.”
The knowledge of how close Wieman’s name will soon be in the record books as the program’s leading scorer hasn’t quite sunk in for her just yet.
“I think it’s surreal for me. Just to know that I will be up there with some of the greats from Reedsburg, I can’t put words into it,” she said.
But her coach Mark Simon can, as he’s had the privilege of guiding the 5-foot-10 guard these last three-plus seasons into the kind of scorer she is now.
“She has the ability to score at three levels,” Simon said. “Last year, she was a 46% 3-point shooter. She was over 75% on free throws. She has a floater in her game. She can pull up and obviously knock down the set 3s, and then she can get to the foul line.
"I think when you can score at all three levels — 3-point line, mid-range game and then at the basket — I think you’re really difficult to guard.”
Wieman has been difficult to guard every season she’s played. She earned WBCA Div. 2 All-State honors last season after leading Reedsburg in scoring for the second straight year and is on pace to score well over 1,700 points when she’s done playing for the Beavers.
Simon said what’s remarkable about that potential final number for Wieman is that she was forced to miss eight games as a freshman due to a shoulder injury and eight more games as a junior due to COVID-19, which shortened the season for most teams.
“You figure about 16 games she missed and will still be the all-time scorer,” Simon said. “It’s almost like missing a full season and she’s still able to do it. Mahra is a kid that had she stayed healthy and we had a normal season last year, I think she could’ve scored close to 2,000 points in her career, which is amazing.”
Simon believes that Wieman has been able to score this many points in her career because of her knowledge of the game and mindset, which he learned during her freshman season. He said things come so easy to Wieman that once she’s shown a play set by the coaching staff, she knows it for life, which separates her from the pack.
“I took that from the start, really put her in a good position to perform because she understood what she was after and how to get there,” said Simon, who also mentioned that Wieman is good at taking what the defense gives her.
Wieman agreed, stating that she likes the studying aspect of the game.
“I make sure I know every position of every set, so if someone needs help they will come to me and (ask me for help),” she said.
That’s part of being a leader for the Beavers. Wieman has been a leader ever since she felt she needed to step up her sophomore season after Reedsburg had lost a strong 2019 class to graduation. Wieman said that was the class that set a strong philosophy, emphasizing teamwork and doing what is needed in order to win.
“We had to do something to win games and I just think sometimes I get the good side of it,” Wieman said. “Sometimes it’s more of the pass than it is me scoring. It’s a team effort.”
Girls basketball preview: Madison Edgewood, Oregon aim to challenge Reedsburg in Badger West Conference
Wieman understands that opposing teams have been gunning for her more and more as her success has progressed.
“I think as her game has evolved and she has matured as a player, she understands everything that goes into a game,” Simon said. “Most teams are going to prepare for her, so it’s going to provide opportunities for others. Her points are going to be a lot tougher because often times she has the best defender on her.
"The defenses are geared to shut her down. I think when you’re not scoring, understand she’s still going to rebound. Her numbers as far as rebounding have really climbed as her career as gone on. That’s one major improvement.”
Another thing people should understand is that breaking the record isn’t as important to Wieman as some might think. She said she knew she was close to Massey’s record, but it's not really in the forefront of her mind.
“I just go out there and play. It’s in the back of my head, but I’ll still just go out play," she said.
And that’s similar to how Massey approached it during her prep career. Massey’s biggest goal during her playing days was winning and making it to the state tournament, something Wieman did last season.
“I focused more on that and just winning each game, and what we had to do to take care of business,” Massey said. “I don’t think it hit me until my senior year when I scored 1,000 points.
Prep girls tennis: Sauk Prairie's Katie Massey shares upbeat message during her fight against breast cancer
"They stopped the game for me and celebrated. I think that was the first time I realized that I’ve scored a lot of points.”
It also helps that both Massey and Wieman agreed they have wonderful teammates that love and support one another.
“When I played, I never once felt like someone on the team was jealous of me or wanting my playing time,” Massey said. “I always felt supported by my team and even the community. That says a lot about Reedsburg, just to support their athletes and cheer each other on.
"I can tell with the team that Reedsburg has, they support and love each other. They don’t care who’s scoring that night, they just want to win. That says a lot about the team.”
Girls basketball preview: Top recruit Taylor Jacobson highlights 10 players you need to know in the Badger West Conference
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.