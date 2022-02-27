Regional girls basketball recap: Mahra Wieman rewrites Reedsburg's record book again in easy win

Mahra Wieman already etched her name into the Reedsburg high school girls basketball record book once this season becoming the Beavers all-time leading scorer.

The UW-Oshkosh commit figured twice is nice on Saturday.

The Beavers senior rewrote the Reedsburg record book again, scoring a single-game record 39 points to help lead Reedsburg to a dominant 104-77 win over McFarland in a WIAA Division 2 regional final at Reedsburg High School.

Wieman broke the previous record of 38 points set by Denise Baumgarten as one of four in double-figures as the Beavers captured a second straight regional title. Top-seeded and unbeaten Reedsburg (26-0), ranked No. 1 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll, will next meet No. 3 DeForest (16-10) in Thursday’s sectional semifinal after the Norskies routed Monona Grove, 58-36, on Saturday.

“She’s just such a talent. She can score in so many different ways; she’s smart with the ball and just understands how to score,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said of Wieman, who scored 37 in an 88-79 win over Germantown on Dec. 29.

“She’s just a high percentage kid and that’s why I wanted to see her get it last night. She deserved it, she’s worked really hard … and she’s just an exceptional talent. Players like that deserve records like that because they work for them.”

Wieman notched 22 points in the first half, including four of her seven 3-pointers, to help the Beavers surge to a 60-26 lead and never looked back. Along with Wieman, Sydney Cherney (17), Trenna Cherney (15) and Mckenzie Bestor (10) also reached double figures for the Beavers. Meanwhile, Teagan Mallegni poured in 32 to lead the Spartans.

Cardinals stun top-seeded Blackhawks

On the road, against top-seeded and one-loss Prairie du Chien presented a tall task to Columbus on Saturday.

Add in a 16-point halftime deficit things almost seemed unsurmountable for the No. 5 Cardinals. Columbus showed not everything is impossible however, roaring back in the second half to force overtime before stunning the Blackhawks, 65-58, in double overtime of a Div. 3 regional final.

Amy Theilen scored 15 points and Mikenna Boettcher added 14, including four of the Cardinals 12 3-pointers, to lead Columbus to a shocking win over third-ranked Prairie du Chien.

Columbus (18-8) struggled over the opening 18 minutes, heading into the break trailing, 33-17, but what wound up being the final 18 minutes of regulation belonged to the Cardinals as they outscored the Blackhawks, 36-20, to force overtime.

The two sides ended the four minutes of extra time knotted at 58, but only the Cardinals showed signs of life after that. Columbus scored all seven points of the second overtime period to put things away and cap off the remarkable comeback. Emma Paulson added 11 points, including three 3s of her own for the Cardinals, who will take on third-seeded Madison Edgewood (18-8) in Thursday’s sectional semifinal.

The Crusaders upset second-seeded Edgerton, 56-41, on Saturday.

Warriors catch fire against Foxes

Waupun found itself in a familiar spot to start the postseason being awarded a high seed in its Div. 3 regional.

And midway on the road to state, the top-seeded Warriors are back in an even more accustomed position following a 70-43 rout of Omro in a regional final on Saturday. Senior Abbie Aalsma racked up a game-high 32 points, including four 3-pointers, while sophomore Kayl Peterson tallied 21 to fuel Waupun, the No. 2 ranked team in Div. 2, back to the sectional semifinals for the first time since 2019.

The Warriors had appeared in six straight sectional semifinals from 2014-19 and they snapped that three-year hiatus in emphatic fashion against the Foxes.

Waupun (23-3) raced out to a 42-22 lead at the break, thanks to 24 points from Aalsma and 14 from Peterson, and never looked back. The Warriors will meet a familiar foe in Thursday sectional semifinals when they take on second-seeded Kewaskum.

The Indians (23-3), who handed the Warriors their only East Central Conference loss, romped past Watertown Luther Prep, 74-43, in the regional finals.

Upstart Bulldogs bite back against Wildcats

Appearing in just its third regional final since the turn of the century and first since 2017, Pardeeville weathered a poor start to capture its first regional championship in 19 years Saturday, rallying to beat Belleville, 44-42, in a Div. 4 regional final.

The second-seeded Bulldogs erased a four-point halftime deficit and caged the No. 2 Wildcats to just 18 second-half points to win their first regional title since 2003. Callie Smith had 14 points and Ava Foley added 10 to lead the Wildcats, but no other Belleville player had more than 6 points.

With the win, the Bulldogs (21-3) advance to take on fifth-seeded New Glarus in Thursday’s sectional final after the Glarner Knights (20-7) took down top-seeded Brodhead, 61-47. The winner will keep the hopes of their first-ever state appearance alive.

Buwalda fuels Rockets’ easy win

Randolph’s unbeaten season reached 27 wins on Saturday as the top-seeded Rockets rolled to a 69-49 win over Sheboygan Lutheran in a Div. 5 regional final.

Junior Jorey Buwalda piled up 31 points and added 13 rebounds for cap off a double-double to send Randolph, the top-ranked team in Div. 5, to back-to-back sectional semifinals. Randolph, which got 10 points from Maddie DeVries, seized a 30-19 lead at the break and never looked back despite a strong second-half push from the Crusaders.

Randolph will next take on Oakfield (22-5) in Thursday’s sectional semis. The Oaks outlasted Oshkosh Lourdes, 50-45, on Saturday.

Pioneers keep rolling; Trojans, Panthers fall

Westfield continued to show last year’s Cinderella state run was no joke, notching a 50-36 win over Wittenberg-Birnamwood in a Div. 4 regional final. The Pioneers (25-1) never let their 30-17 halftime lead slip and will take on second-seeded Auburndale (19-7) in Thursday’s sectional semifinals.

Meanwhile, Dodgeland and Royall’s seasons came to a close as they lost their respective regional finals. The Trojans (15-10) couldn’t keep up with Racine Prairie School in a 67-35 loss in their Div. 4 tilt, while the Panthers’ (18-18) efforts to top Scenic Bluffs Conference rival Bangor fell just short in a 61-56 loss in a Div. 5 clash.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

