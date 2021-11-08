Rivals Baraboo, Portage happy to hit court once again as prep girls basketball season tips off

While the temperatures weren’t cold by any stretch with highs in the mid-60s Monday, the leaves changing colors signifies the shift to the gym for student-athletes.
Prep girls basketball teams were among those to get back to work as practice began for teams across the state of Wisconsin. Neighboring rivals Baraboo and Portage both returned to the hardwood after an unusual season last winter.
The Thunderbirds and Warriors didn’t play a conference schedule — the Badger Conference as a whole opted not to crown a league champion due to varying safety guidelines on COVID-19 stunting when members of the 16-team league started playing — and ultimately met four times, three in the regular season and once more in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal.
A constant throughout last season was facial coverings, something that was still present in both Baraboo and Portage Monday afternoon; however, it certainly felt like seasons prior to last year.
“Besides the masks, we all kind of feel like we’re back to what it was prior to COVID-19, while always keeping an open mind something could happen,” Portage coach Jessica Howe said. “Some people aren’t here tonight because of COVID issues, so you just have to be willing to go with the flow and have other opportunities for girls to step up.”
“That’s what we talked about at our team meeting, about how we want to get back to normal, starting with letting our varsity and JV kids practice together again, against each other,” added Baraboo coach Mike Behl.
Behl admitted the T-Birds last year struggled to regularly scrimmage 5-on-5 in practices, sometimes not even being able to go 4-on-4 due to a lack of numbers.
Both teams have good numbers this winter though, with both teams sporting roughly 30 girls.
“We’re young and inexperienced, for sure, but they want to be here and that’s what makes it exciting,” Behl said.
Howe is similarly excited for the Warriors, namely due to the fact they can fully sport three teams. While other programs in the surrounding area have been relegated to just varsity and JV teams, Howe said she and the rest of her staff can comfortably field three teams this winter without having the nightly hassle of interchanging players.
“We’re going to get kids some playing time, but now our JV2 group has good numbers but very few games right now because of other programs not sporting three teams,” she said, noting Portage’s upcoming JV2 team currently has about a month-long wait between games at one point in the season.
“We don’t care if we have to play the same people, we just want these kids to play some games.”
Those games will come soon enough, starting with the Warriors’ home opener against Mauston on Nov. 16 and the T-Birds season-opener at DeForest on Nov. 19. In the meantime, both programs are hard at work preparing, incorporating some old and new techniques.
In particular, the Warriors began two-a-days immediately Monday morning and opted to forgo their usual tryouts.
“Today we just said ‘you guys are coming, and whoever wants to come at 6 a.m., go for it,’” said Howe, who was pleased with the turnout.
As for the T-Birds, Behl said the group added a scrimmage back into their schedule as Baraboo will head to Waterloo on Saturday to face the host Pirates, Madison West and Burlington Catholic Central. Portage meanwhile will host Horicon and Markesan for a scrimmage on Friday evening
With things starting to feel back to normal, aside from the current mask requirement, Behl is excited as ever for this season.
“Other than the masks right now, it feels normal; we’re doing what we usually do and I think we can get our kids better again, because we can practice differently than how we had to last year,” he said. “That’s what makes it a lot of fun.”
He can sense the excitement in his players as well, a sentiment Howe shared about the Warriors.
“They keep us really excited about the potential for this season, with having a good amount for three teams, but also an amount where kids are going to participate,” she said.
“You’re not going to be at the end of a bench and not find playing time; we don’t have to cut and it’s just a really good feeling this year. With battling COVID and being a small community I feel keeps shrinking, our basketball program is staying healthy.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.