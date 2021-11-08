Rivals Baraboo, Portage happy to hit court once again as prep girls basketball season tips off

In particular, the Warriors began two-a-days immediately Monday morning and opted to forgo their usual tryouts.

“Today we just said ‘you guys are coming, and whoever wants to come at 6 a.m., go for it,’” said Howe, who was pleased with the turnout.

As for the T-Birds, Behl said the group added a scrimmage back into their schedule as Baraboo will head to Waterloo on Saturday to face the host Pirates, Madison West and Burlington Catholic Central. Portage meanwhile will host Horicon and Markesan for a scrimmage on Friday evening

With things starting to feel back to normal, aside from the current mask requirement, Behl is excited as ever for this season.

“Other than the masks right now, it feels normal; we’re doing what we usually do and I think we can get our kids better again, because we can practice differently than how we had to last year,” he said. “That’s what makes it a lot of fun.”

He can sense the excitement in his players as well, a sentiment Howe shared about the Warriors.

“They keep us really excited about the potential for this season, with having a good amount for three teams, but also an amount where kids are going to participate,” she said.

“You’re not going to be at the end of a bench and not find playing time; we don’t have to cut and it’s just a really good feeling this year. With battling COVID and being a small community I feel keeps shrinking, our basketball program is staying healthy.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

