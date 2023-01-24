See how WiscNews-area girls basketball teams fared in The Associated Press poll

The Beaver Dam girls basketball team was ranked fourth in Division 2, while Reedsburg made a move into the top 10 in Division 2 of The Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday.
Reedsburg was ranked ninth in Division 2.
Green Bay Notre Dame remained top-ranked in Division 2.
Beaver Dam will travel Thursday to Verona, which is ranked fifth in Division 1.
Waupun was seventh in Division 3. Columbus was among teams also receiving votes in that division. Freedom took over the No. 1 spot in Division 3.
Randolph dropped two spots to No. 10 in Division 4. La Crosse Aquinas remained No. 1 in Division 4.
Blair-Taylor stayed top-ranked in Division 5.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
People are also reading…
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|Kettle Moraine (5)
|14-1
|75
|1
|2.
|Hortonville (2)
|15-1
|73
|2
|3.
|Brookfield East
|15-1
|61
|3
|T3.
|Neenah (1)
|16-1
|61
|4
|5.
|Verona
|12-2
|41
|5
|6.
|Germantown
|14-3
|39
|6
|7.
|Franklin
|16-1
|27
|8
|8.
|Arrowhead
|11-2
|23
|7
|9.
|Sun Prairie West
|13-3
|14
|10
|10.
|Kaukauna
|13-3
|12
|9
Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 7, Mequon Homestead 5, Superior 2.
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|Notre Dame (7)
|14-1
|79
|1
|2.
|Pewaukee (1)
|14-1
|71
|2
|3.
|Union Grove
|14-1
|63
|4
|4.
|Beaver Dam
|15-2
|53
|3
|5.
|McFarland
|14-2
|43
|5
|T5.
|Waukesha West
|15-2
|43
|6
|7.
|Milwaukee Pius XI
|13-2
|29
|7
|8.
|Monona Grove
|14-2
|25
|9
|9.
|Reedsburg
|15-3
|9
|NR
|T9.
|Fox Valley Lutheran
|15-2
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 5, Cedarburg 4, Wisconsin Lutheran 4, DeForest 2, West De Pere 1.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|Freedom (7)
|14-1
|79
|2
|2.
|Lake Mills
|15-2
|65
|3
|3.
|Dominican (1)
|13-2
|63
|1
|4.
|Edgerton
|15-1
|60
|4
|5.
|Oostburg
|14-2
|37
|6
|6.
|Brillion
|14-2
|35
|5
|7.
|Waupun
|13-4
|30
|7
|8.
|Prairie du Chien
|14-4
|22
|9
|9.
|Milwaukee Academy of Science
|14-2
|21
|10
|10.
|West Salem
|15-1
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Columbus 2, Elk Mound 2, Kewaskum 1.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|La Crosse Aquinas (8)
|15-1
|80
|1
|2.
|Cuba City
|15-0
|69
|3
|3.
|Westfield Area
|17-1
|56
|4
|4.
|Laconia
|16-2
|53
|2
|5.
|The Prairie School
|13-2
|48
|7
|6.
|Neillsville
|15-0
|42
|6
|7.
|New Glarus
|16-0
|41
|5
|8.
|Saint Mary Catholic
|14-1
|23
|9
|9.
|Crandon
|13-1
|12
|10
|10.
|Randolph
|13-4
|8
|8
Others receiving votes: Cadott 5, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|Blair-Taylor (8)
|14-0
|80
|1
|2.
|Prairie Farm
|15-0
|67
|2
|3.
|Albany
|17-0
|60
|T3
|4.
|Assumption
|14-1
|56
|T3
|5.
|Athens
|16-1
|51
|5
|6.
|Sevastopol
|14-1
|39
|6
|7.
|Royall
|14-2
|33
|8
|8.
|Hillsboro
|13-2
|15
|9
|9.
|Lourdes Academy
|13-3
|11
|7
|10.
|Wabeno/Laona
|13-4
|9
|NR
|T10.
|South Shore
|13-1
|9
|10
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 7, Belmont 3.
Vote for the WiscNews high school sports event we should cover this week
Girls basketball: Rio at Randolph, 7:15 p.m. Friday
The game is a Trailways West Conference matchup. Randolph entered the week leading the conference (13-4, 8-0 Trailways West) and had won four of its last five games. Randolph — led by UW-Milwaukee commit Jorey Buwalda — was ranked eighth in Division 4 in The Associated Press poll last week. The Rockets won the WIAA Division 5 state title last season. Rio, led by Emily Loging and Emma Sampson, came into the week at 11-5 and 4-4 in the Trailways West, with victories in seven of its last eight games. The game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday at Randolph.
Girls basketball: Columbus at Lakeside Lutheran, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Columbus was ranked eighth in Division 3 in last week’s AP poll and came into the week 13-5, 4-1 in the Capitol North Conference. Columbus is led by McKenna Boettcher and Alise Hayes. Lakeside Lutheran — led by Jenna Shadoski, Marin Riesen and Ava Stein — entered the week 8-8 and 3-2 in conference action. The game figures to be an important one, as Columbus and Lakeside Lutheran are pursuing Capitol North leader Lake Mills. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lakeside Lutheran in Lake Mills.
Girls basketball: Mauston at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m., Friday
Mauston and Wisconsin Dells meet in a South Central Conference game. Host Wisconsin Dells entered the week 7-8 and 3-1 in the South Central and chasing league leader Westfield. Natalie Backhaus and Ashiya Hopkins lead Wisconsin Dells. Mauston, led by Bre Heller and Kylie Heller, came into the week 8-9 and 1-3 in conference play. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Wisconsin Dells.
Vote for the WiscNews-area high school sports event we should cover this week
Vote now for which high school sports event we should cover this week. Voting closes at 4 p.m. Thursday.