See how WiscNews-area girls basketball teams fared in The Associated Press poll

The Beaver Dam girls basketball team was ranked fourth in Division 2, while Reedsburg made a move into the top 10 in Division 2 of The Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday. 

Reedsburg was ranked ninth in Division 2. 

Green Bay Notre Dame remained top-ranked in Division 2. 

Beaver Dam will travel Thursday to Verona, which is ranked fifth in Division 1. 

Waupun was seventh in Division 3. Columbus was among teams also receiving votes in that division. Freedom took over the No. 1 spot in Division 3.

Randolph dropped two spots to No. 10 in Division 4. La Crosse Aquinas remained No. 1 in Division 4.

Blair-Taylor stayed top-ranked in Division 5. 

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 24, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week's rank 
 1.  Kettle Moraine (5)  14-1 75 1
 2.  Hortonville (2) 15-1 73 2
 3.  Brookfield East  15-1 61 3
 T3.  Neenah (1) 16-1 61 4
 5.  Verona  12-2 41 5
 6.  Germantown 14-3 39 6
 7.  Franklin 16-1 27 8
 8. Arrowhead 11-2 23 7
 9. Sun Prairie West 13-3 14 10
 10. Kaukauna 13-3 12 9

Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 7, Mequon Homestead 5, Superior 2.

Division 2

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week's rank 
 1.  Notre Dame (7)  14-1 79 1
 2.  Pewaukee (1) 14-1 71 2
 3. Union Grove 14-1 63 4
 4. Beaver Dam 15-2 53 3
 5. McFarland 14-2 43 5
 T5. Waukesha West 15-2 43 6
 7. Milwaukee Pius XI  13-2 29 7
 8. Monona Grove 14-2 25 9
 9. Reedsburg 15-3 9 NR
 T9. Fox Valley Lutheran  15-2 9 NR

Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 5, Cedarburg 4, Wisconsin Lutheran 4, DeForest 2, West De Pere 1.

Division 3

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week's rank 
 1.  Freedom (7)  14-1 79 2
 2.  Lake Mills 15-2 65 3
 3.  Dominican (1)  13-2 63 1
 4. Edgerton 15-1 60 4
 5. Oostburg 14-2 37 6
 6. Brillion 14-2 35 5
 7. Waupun 13-4 30 7
 8. Prairie du Chien  14-4 22 9
 9. Milwaukee Academy of Science  14-2 21 10
 10. West Salem 15-1 19 NR

Others receiving votes: Prescott 4, Columbus 2, Elk Mound 2, Kewaskum 1.

Division 4

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week's rank 
 1.  La Crosse Aquinas (8)  15-1 80 1
 2. Cuba City 15-0 69 3
 3. Westfield Area 17-1 56 4
 4. Laconia 16-2 53 2
 5. The Prairie School 13-2 48 7
 6. Neillsville 15-0 42 6
 7.  New Glarus 16-0 41 5
 8. Saint Mary Catholic 14-1 23 9
 9. Crandon 13-1 12 10
 10. Randolph 13-4 8 8

Others receiving votes: Cadott 5, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.

Division 5

 Rank  School  Record  Points  Last week's rank 
 1.  Blair-Taylor (8)  14-0 80 1
 2. Prairie Farm 15-0 67 2
 3. Albany 17-0 60 T3
 4. Assumption 14-1 56 T3
 5. Athens 16-1 51 5
 6. Sevastopol 14-1 39 6
 7. Royall 14-2 33 8
 8. Hillsboro 13-2 15 9
 9. Lourdes Academy  13-3 11 7
 10. Wabeno/Laona 13-4 9 NR
 T10. South Shore 13-1 9 10

Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 7, Belmont 3.

