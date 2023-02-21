The Beaver Dam girls basketball team was fifth in Division 2 in the final Associated Press state rankings, which were released Tuesday.

The WIAA postseason begins this week for the girls basketball teams.

Beaver Dam, which won the Badger East Conference title game over eighth-ranked Monona Grove, remained fifth, right behind McFarland.

Reedsburg, which fell to Oregon in the Badger West Conference title game, was in a tie with Cedarburg for the No. 10 spot.

Green Bay Notre Dame was No. 1 in Division 2.

Waupun was among schools receiving votes in Division 3. Freedom was top-ranked in Division 3, ahead of No. 2 Lake Mills.

Randolph was among the schools receiving votes in Division 4. La Crosse Aquinas remained No. 1 in Division 4, ahead of No. 2 Westfield.

Wales Kettle Moraine remained No. 1 in Division 1. Verona was fourth.

Prairie Farm took over the No. 1 spot in Division 5, after being second last week.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep girls basketball poll for the week of Feb. 21, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

Division 1

Final girls poll

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. Wales Kettle Moraine (7) 22-1 79 1 2. Neenah (1) 23-1 73 2 3. Brookfield East 22-2 60 3 4. Verona 22-2 54 4 5. Hortonville 21-3 47 5 6. Franklin 22-2 30 7 7. Superior 20-2 29 6 8. Mequon Homestead 21-3 26 8 9. Hartland Arrowhead 20-4 18 10 10. Germantown 19-5 14 9

Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 5, Sun Prairie West 5.

Division 2

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. Green Bay Notre Dame (7) 23-1 79 1 2. Pewaukee (1) 23-1 73 2 3. Union Grove 22-2 59 3 4. McFarland 22-2 51 4 5. Beaver Dam 21-3 50 5 6. Waukesha West 20-3 45 6 7. Milwaukee Pius XI 21-3 31 T7 8. Monona Grove 19-4 20 T7 9. Fox Valley Lutheran 21-3 16 10 10. (tie) Cedarburg 19-5 7 NR 10 (tie) Reedsburg 19-5 7 T9

Others receiving votes: Oregon 1, West De Pere 1.

Division 3

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. Freedom (8) 23-1 80 1 2. Lake Mills 22-2 69 2 3. Whitefish Bay Dominican 21-2 62 3 4. Edgerton 21-2 57 4 5. Oostburg 21-2 46 5 6. West Salem 22-2 33 6 7. Prairie du Chien 19-4 27 7 8. Milwaukee Academy of Science 18-3 26 8 9. (tie) Elk Mound 23-1 16 10 9. (tie) Brillion 20-4 16 9

Others receiving votes: Waupun 5, Saint Croix Falls 3.

Division 4

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. La Crosse Aquinas (8) 23-1 80 1 2. Westfield 23-1 67 2 3. Neillsville 24-0 59 3 4. New Glarus 24-0 55 4 5. The Prairie School 21-3 47 5 6. Cuba City 22-2 40 6 7. Laconia 21-3 38 7 8. St. Mary Catholic 23-1 23 8 9. Winnebago Lutheran Academy 21-3 11 10 10. Crandon 22-1 10 9

Others receiving votes: Bangor 3, Randolph 3, Westby 2, Deerfield 2.

Division 5

Rank School Record Points Last week's rank 1. Prairie Farm (5) 24-0 76 2 2. Albany (2) 24-0 73 3 3. Blair-Taylor (1) 23-1 66 1 4. Sevastopol 23-1 56 4 5. Athens 21-3 39 T5 6. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 21-3 36 T5 7. Oshkosh Lourdes Academy 20-3 32 7 8. Alma Center Lincoln 22-1 23 NR 9. South Shore 22-2 18 8 10. Royall 20-4 15 9

Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 5, Hillsboro 1.