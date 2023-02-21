The Beaver Dam girls basketball team was fifth in Division 2 in the final Associated Press state rankings, which were released Tuesday.
The WIAA postseason begins this week for the girls basketball teams.
Beaver Dam, which won the Badger East Conference title game over eighth-ranked Monona Grove, remained fifth, right behind McFarland.
Reedsburg, which fell to Oregon in the Badger West Conference title game, was in a tie with Cedarburg for the No. 10 spot.
Green Bay Notre Dame was No. 1 in Division 2.
Waupun was among schools receiving votes in Division 3. Freedom was top-ranked in Division 3, ahead of No. 2 Lake Mills.
Randolph was among the schools receiving votes in Division 4. La Crosse Aquinas remained No. 1 in Division 4, ahead of No. 2 Westfield.
People are also reading…
Wales Kettle Moraine remained No. 1 in Division 1. Verona was fourth.
Prairie Farm took over the No. 1 spot in Division 5, after being second last week.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep girls basketball poll for the week of Feb. 21, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
Final girls poll
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|Wales Kettle Moraine (7)
|22-1
|79
|1
|2.
|Neenah (1)
|23-1
|73
|2
|3.
|Brookfield East
|22-2
|60
|3
|4.
|Verona
|22-2
|54
|4
|5.
|Hortonville
|21-3
|47
|5
|6.
|Franklin
|22-2
|30
|7
|7.
|Superior
|20-2
|29
|6
|8.
|Mequon Homestead
|21-3
|26
|8
|9.
|Hartland Arrowhead
|20-4
|18
|10
|10.
|Germantown
|19-5
|14
|9
Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 5, Sun Prairie West 5.
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|Green Bay Notre Dame (7)
|23-1
|79
|1
|2.
|Pewaukee (1)
|23-1
|73
|2
|3.
|Union Grove
|22-2
|59
|3
|4.
|McFarland
|22-2
|51
|4
|5.
|Beaver Dam
|21-3
|50
|5
|6.
|Waukesha West
|20-3
|45
|6
|7.
|Milwaukee Pius XI
|21-3
|31
|T7
|8.
|Monona Grove
|19-4
|20
|T7
|9.
|Fox Valley Lutheran
|21-3
|16
|10
|10. (tie)
|Cedarburg
|19-5
|7
|NR
|10 (tie)
|Reedsburg
|19-5
|7
|T9
Others receiving votes: Oregon 1, West De Pere 1.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|Freedom (8)
|23-1
|80
|1
|2.
|Lake Mills
|22-2
|69
|2
|3.
|Whitefish Bay Dominican
|21-2
|62
|3
|4.
|Edgerton
|21-2
|57
|4
|5.
|Oostburg
|21-2
|46
|5
|6.
|West Salem
|22-2
|33
|6
|7.
|Prairie du Chien
|19-4
|27
|7
|8.
|Milwaukee Academy of Science
|18-3
|26
|8
|9. (tie)
|Elk Mound
|23-1
|16
|10
|9. (tie)
|Brillion
|20-4
|16
|9
Others receiving votes: Waupun 5, Saint Croix Falls 3.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|La Crosse Aquinas (8)
|23-1
|80
|1
|2.
|Westfield
|23-1
|67
|2
|3.
|Neillsville
|24-0
|59
|3
|4.
|New Glarus
|24-0
|55
|4
|5.
|The Prairie School
|21-3
|47
|5
|6.
|Cuba City
|22-2
|40
|6
|7.
|Laconia
|21-3
|38
|7
|8.
|St. Mary Catholic
|23-1
|23
|8
|9.
|Winnebago Lutheran Academy
|21-3
|11
|10
|10.
|Crandon
|22-1
|10
|9
Others receiving votes: Bangor 3, Randolph 3, Westby 2, Deerfield 2.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week's rank
|1.
|Prairie Farm (5)
|24-0
|76
|2
|2.
|Albany (2)
|24-0
|73
|3
|3.
|Blair-Taylor (1)
|23-1
|66
|1
|4.
|Sevastopol
|23-1
|56
|4
|5.
|Athens
|21-3
|39
|T5
|6.
|Wisconsin Rapids Assumption
|21-3
|36
|T5
|7.
|Oshkosh Lourdes Academy
|20-3
|32
|7
|8.
|Alma Center Lincoln
|22-1
|23
|NR
|9.
|South Shore
|22-2
|18
|8
|10.
|Royall
|20-4
|15
|9
Others receiving votes: Chippewa Falls McDonell Central 5, Hillsboro 1.