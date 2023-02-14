The Reedsburg girls basketball team moved one spot in the latest Associated Press Division 2 state poll following a 68-57 win over Baraboo last week.
The Beavers moved to No. 9, while Beaver Dam fell one spot to No. 5.
Both Waupun and Randolph slid out of the top 10 in their respective divisions. Waupun lost twice last week, moving from No. 9 in Division 3 to receiving six votes this week.
Randolph fell from No. 10 in Division 4 despite a 69-37 win over Fall River last week. The Rockets received four votes, leading the teams on the outside looking in.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Feb. 14, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
People are also reading…
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
1.
|Kettle Moraine (6)
|20-1
|69
|1
|2.
|Neenah (1)
|22-1
|64
|2
|3.
|Brookfield East
|21-2
|52
|4
|4.
|Verona
|20-2
|48
|5
|5.
|Hortonville
|19-3
|42
|3
|6.
|Superior
|20-1
|37
|6
|7.
|Franklin
|21-2
|27
|8
|8.
|Homestead
|19-3
|14
|10
|9.
|Germantown
|17-5
|12
|7
|10.
|Arrowhead
|18-4
|9
|9
Other receiving votes: Sun Prairie West 7, Janesville Craig 4.
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
1.
|Notre Dame (7)
|21-1
|70
|1
|2.
|Pewaukee
|21-1
|62
|2
|3.
|Union Grove
|20-1
|57
|3
|4.
|McFarland
|21-2
|44
|5
|5.
|Beaver Dam
|20-3
|40
|4
|6.
|Waukesha West
|19-2
|40
|6
|7.
|Pius XI
|19-3
|25
|7
|(tie)
|Monona Grove
|19-3
|25
|T8
|9.
|Reedsburg Area
|19-4
|10
|10
|10.
|Fox Valley Lutheran
|20-3
|9
|T8
Other receiving votes: Cedarburg 3.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Freedom (7)
|22-1
|70
|1
|2.
|Lake Mills
|20-2
|60
|T2
|3.
|Dominican
|20-2
|53
|T2
|4.
|Edgerton
|20-2
|47
|5
|5.
|Oostburg
|21-2
|43
|4
|6.
|West Salem
|20-2
|37
|T7
|7.
|Prairie du Chien
|18-4
|28
|T7
|8.
|Milwaukee Academy of Science
|18-3
|16
|6
|9.
|Brillion
|18-4
|13
|T9
|10.
|Elk Mound
|22-1
|10
|NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 6, Saint Croix Falls 2.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Aquinas (7)
|21-1
|70
|1
|2.
|Westfield
|22-1
|57
|2
|3.
|Neillsville
|22-0
|48
|T3
|4.
|New Glarus
|23-0
|47
|6
|5.
|The Prairie School
|19-3
|43
|T3
|6.
|Cuba City
|20-2
|38
|5
|7.
|Laconia
|19-3
|34
|7
|8.
|Saint Mary Catholic
|22-1
|23
|8
|9.
|Crandon
|20-1
|10
|9
|10.
|Winnebago Lutheran Academy
|18-3
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Randolph 4, Westby 2, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Blair-Taylor (7)
|22-0
|70
|1
|2.
|Prairie Farm
|23-0
|63
|2
|3.
|Albany
|24-0
|56
|3
|4.
|Sevastopol
|21-1
|49
|4
|5.
|Wisconsin Rapids Assumption
|19-3
|34
|6
|6.
|Athens
|20-3
|34
|5
|7.
|Lourdes Academy
|19-3
|30
|7
|8.
|South Shore
|21-2
|20
|8
|9.
|Royall
|18-4
|17
|9
|10.
|McDonell Central
|19-4
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 4, Alma Center Lincoln 1.
Vote for the WiscNews-area high school sports event we should cover this week
Oakfield at Horicon, 7 p.m. Friday
Oakfield will travel to Horicon (13-7, 6-5 fourth in Trailways East) Friday night.
In an earlier matchup on Jan. 5, Oakfield (12-7, 5-5 fifth in Trailways East) won a low-scoring affair 49-46. Sophomore Davis Dercks had a game-high 19 points for Oakfield.
Horicon enters the game winners of four straight and having won seven of its last eight.
Oakfield is in a tough stretch, having lost four of its last five games. Prior to that they were on a 10-game winning streak.
Fall River at Randolph, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Two of the Trailways West's best will face off Friday night when league-leading Fall River (18-3, 10-1 Trailways West) visits Randolph (10-9, 8-2), which is third.
The teams met on Jan. 5 and the Pirates cruised to a 65-50 victory. Defense was the difference maker, as Fall River forced 21 turnovers.
Randolph was on a four-game winning streak before losing its last game to Lourdes Academy.
Most recently Fall River lost their third game of the season to Markesan, who currently sits between these teams in the conference standings.
Wayland Academy at Central Wisconsin Christian, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Division 5's fourth ranked team in Central Wisconsin Christian (18-2, 11-0 Trailways East) leads the Trailways East Conference and will host second-place Wayland Academy (14-2, 10-1) Friday night.
These two played on Dec. 13, 2022, and it was a dominant 80-54 win for Central Wisconsin Christian. Will Sterns and Brock Hoekstra combined for 47 points in the victory.
Since then Wayland has won nine of its last 10 games.
Central Wisconsin Christian is currently riding a six-game win streak and has won each game by 10 or more points.
Which WiscNews-area event should be Game of the Week?
Vote now for which high school event we should cover this week.