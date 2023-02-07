The Beaver Dam girls basketball team used a dominating 56-20 win over DeForest last week to keep a firm grip on a spot in Division 2 top five in the latest Associated Press state poll.
The Golden Beavers stayed at No. 4 while Notre Dame stayed at No. 1. Reedsburg grabbed No. 10 in Division 2.
Waupun slide into a tie for No. 9 in Division 3, while Randolph is No. 10 in Division 4.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Feb. 7, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters.
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
1.
|Kettle Moraine (6)
|18-1
|69
|1
|2.
|Neenah (1)
|20-1
|62
|3
|3.
|Hortonville
|18-2
|52
|2
|4.
|Brookfield East
|19-2
|50
|4
|5.
|Verona
|17-2
|45
|5
|6.
|Superior
|18-1
|26
|9
|7.
|Germantown
|17-4
|24
|8
|8.
|Franklin
|19-2
|22
|6
|9.
|Arrowhead
|16-3
|18
|7
|10.
|Homestead
|17-3
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 3, Sun Prairie West 2, Kaukauna 1.
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Notre Dame (6)
|19-1
|69
|1
|2.
|Pewaukee (1)
|19-1
|62
|2
|3.
|Union Grove
|18-1
|58
|3
|4.
|Beaver Dam
|18-3
|44
|4
|5.
|McFarland
|18-2
|43
|5
|6.
|Waukesha West
|17-2
|37
|6
|7.
|Pius XI
|17-3
|22
|7
|8.
|Monona Grove
|17-3
|18
|8
|(tie)
|Fox Valley Lutheran
|18-2
|18
|9
|10.
|Reedsburg
|18-4
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 6, New Berlin West 1.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Freedom (7)
|19-2
|70
|1
|2.
|Lake Mills
|17-2
|56
|2
|(tie)
|Dominican
|17-2
|56
|3
|4.
|Oostburg
|18-2
|44
|4
|5
|Edgerton
|17-2
|42
|5
|6
|Milwaukee Academy of Science
|16-2
|30
|9
|7.
|West Salem
|19-2
|29
|6
|(tie)
|Prairie du Chien
|16-4
|29
|7
|9.
|Brillion
|16-4
|10
|8
|(tie)
|Waupun
|15-5
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Elk Mound 8, Saint Croix Falls 1.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Aquinas (7)
|19-1
|70
|1
|2.
|Westfield
|21-1
|57
|3
|3.
|The Prairie School
|17-2
|45
|6
|(tie)
|Neillsville
|20-0
|45
|5
|5.
|Cuba City
|18-2
|44
|2
|6.
|New Glarus
|20-0
|42
|7
|7.
|Laconia
|18-3
|37
|4
|8.
|Saint Mary Catholic
|19-1
|19
|8
|9.
|Crandon
|18-1
|10
|9
|10.
|Randolph
|16-4
|6
|10
Others receiving votes: Westby 3, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 3, Bangor 2, Cadott 1, Deerfield 1.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Blair-Taylor (7)
|21-0
|70
|1
|2.
|Prairie Farm
|20-0
|62
|2
|3.
|Albany
|21-0
|57
|4
|4.
|Sevastopol
|18-1
|47
|5
|5.
|Athens
|19-2
|38
|6
|6.
|Wisconsin Rapids Assumption
|16-3
|29
|4
|7.
|Lourdes Academy
|17-3
|27
|8
|8.
|South Shore
|18-1
|24
|9
|9.
|Royall
|16-4
|14
|7
|10.
|McDonell Central
|16-4
|9
|T10
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 7, Kickapoo 1.
