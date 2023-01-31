See how WiscNews-area girls teams fared in this week's Associated Press basketball polls

The Beaver Dam and Reedsburg girls basketball teams remained the fourth- and 10th-ranked teams, respectively, in Division 2 in The Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday.
The Golden Beavers suffered their second loss in three games last Thursday against Verona, the No. 5-ranked team in Division 1, sandwiching wins over Fort Atkinson and Milton around the loss.
After breaking into the top 10 last week, Reedsburg held its No. 10 spot. The Beavers topped Oregon last Tuesday before having their 15-game winning streak snapped by Madison Edgewood on Monday.
Baraboo got a big win, Randolph crushed Rio in league play and CWC needed overtime to get a win last week.
Two-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Green Bay Notre Dame remained the unanimous top-ranked team in Division 2.
Randolph remained No. 10 in Division 5 after a 2-0 week. Waupun dropped to No. 10 in Division 3; previously ranked seventh, it fell to Winneconne on Monday.
Kettle Moraine remained No. 1 in Division 1, while Freedom held the top spot in Division 3. La Crosse Aquinas and Blair-Taylor stayed atop divisions 4 and 5, respectively. The Lasers, Irish, Blugolds and Wildcats rounded out the unanimous top-ranked teams across all five divisions.
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Kettle Moraine (6)
|16-1
|60
|1
|2.
|Hortonville
|17-1
|54
|2
|3.
|Neenah
|18-1
|47
|T3
|4.
|Brookfield East
|17-2
|36
|T3
|5.
|Verona
|15-2
|33
|5
|6.
|Franklin
|18-1
|28
|7
|7.
|Arrowhead
|14-2
|27
|8
|8.
|Germantown
|15-4
|19
|6
|9.
|Superior
|17-1
|9
|NR
|10.
|Homestead
|15-3
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 5, Sun Prairie West 5, Kaukauna 1.
Division 2
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Green Bay Notre Dame (6)
|17-1
|60
|1
|2.
|Pewaukee
|17-1
|54
|2
|3.
|Union Grove
|16-1
|47
|3
|4.
|Beaver Dam
|17-3
|35
|4
|5.
|McFarland
|16-2
|34
|T5
|6.
|Waukesha West
|17-2
|32
|T5
|7.
|Milwaukee Pius
|16-2
|24
|7
|8.
|Monona Grove
|16-2
|21
|8
|9.
|Fox Valley Lutheran
|16-2
|10
|T9
|10.
|Reedsburg
|16-4
|8
|T9
Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 2, West De Pere 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 1.
Division 3
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Freedom (6)
|16-1
|60
|1
|2.
|Lake Mills
|16-2
|49
|2
|3.
|Dominican
|15-2
|48
|3
|4.
|Oostburg
|16-2
|40
|5
|5.
|Edgerton
|16-2
|35
|4
|6.
|West Salem
|18-1
|22
|10
|7.
|Prairie du Chien
|14-4
|19
|8
|8.
|Brillion
|15-3
|18
|6
|9.
|Milwaukee Academy of Science
|14-2
|17
|9
|10.
|Waupun
|14-4
|15
|7
Others receiving votes: Elk Mound 3, Prescott 3, Wautoma 1.
Division 4
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|La Crosse Aquinas (6)
|17-1
|60
|1
|2.
|Cuba City
|17-1
|49
|2
|3.
|Westfield
|19-1
|45
|3
|4.
|Laconia
|17-2
|38
|4
|5.
|Neillsville
|18-0
|35
|6
|6.
|Racine Prairie School
|15-2
|34
|5
|7.
|New Glarus
|19-0
|30
|7
|8.
|St. Mary Catholic
|16-1
|17
|8
|9.
|Crandon
|15-1
|10
|9
|10.
|Randolph
|15-4
|4
|10
Others receiving votes: Cadott 3, Deerfield 2, Westby 2, Bangor 1.
Division 5
|Rank
|School
|Record
|Points
|Last week rank
|1.
|Blair-Taylor (6)
|18-0
|60
|1
|2.
|Prairie Farm
|18-0
|52
|2
|3.
|Albany
|19-0
|49
|3
|4.
|Wisconsin Rapids Assumption
|15-2
|33
|4
|5.
|Sevastopol
|16-1
|32
|6
|6.
|Athens
|18-2
|31
|5
|7.
|Royall
|15-2
|27
|7
|8.
|Oshkosh Lourdes
|16-3
|15
|9
|9.
|South Shore
|16-1
|14
|T10
|T10.
|Chippewa Falls McDonell
|15-3
|6
|NR
|T10.
|Hillsboro
|15-4
|6
|8
Others receiving votes: Wabeno/Laona 4, Belmont 1.