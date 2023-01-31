See how WiscNews-area girls teams fared in this week's Associated Press basketball polls

The Beaver Dam and Reedsburg girls basketball teams remained the fourth- and 10th-ranked teams, respectively, in Division 2 in The Associated Press state rankings released Tuesday.

The Golden Beavers suffered their second loss in three games last Thursday against Verona, the No. 5-ranked team in Division 1, sandwiching wins over Fort Atkinson and Milton around the loss.

After breaking into the top 10 last week, Reedsburg held its No. 10 spot. The Beavers topped Oregon last Tuesday before having their 15-game winning streak snapped by Madison Edgewood on Monday.

Two-time defending WIAA Division 2 state champion Green Bay Notre Dame remained the unanimous top-ranked team in Division 2.

Randolph remained No. 10 in Division 5 after a 2-0 week. Waupun dropped to No. 10 in Division 3; previously ranked seventh, it fell to Winneconne on Monday.

Kettle Moraine remained No. 1 in Division 1, while Freedom held the top spot in Division 3. La Crosse Aquinas and Blair-Taylor stayed atop divisions 4 and 5, respectively. The Lasers, Irish, Blugolds and Wildcats rounded out the unanimous top-ranked teams across all five divisions.

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of Jan. 31, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week's ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. Kettle Moraine (6) 16-1 60 1 2. Hortonville 17-1 54 2 3. Neenah 18-1 47 T3 4. Brookfield East 17-2 36 T3 5. Verona 15-2 33 5 6. Franklin 18-1 28 7 7. Arrowhead 14-2 27 8 8. Germantown 15-4 19 6 9. Superior 17-1 9 NR 10. Homestead 15-3 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Janesville Craig 5, Sun Prairie West 5, Kaukauna 1.

Division 2

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. Green Bay Notre Dame (6) 17-1 60 1 2. Pewaukee 17-1 54 2 3. Union Grove 16-1 47 3 4. Beaver Dam 17-3 35 4 5. McFarland 16-2 34 T5 6. Waukesha West 17-2 32 T5 7. Milwaukee Pius 16-2 24 7 8. Monona Grove 16-2 21 8 9. Fox Valley Lutheran 16-2 10 T9 10. Reedsburg 16-4 8 T9

Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 2, West De Pere 2, Wisconsin Lutheran 1.

Division 3

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. Freedom (6) 16-1 60 1 2. Lake Mills 16-2 49 2 3. Dominican 15-2 48 3 4. Oostburg 16-2 40 5 5. Edgerton 16-2 35 4 6. West Salem 18-1 22 10 7. Prairie du Chien 14-4 19 8 8. Brillion 15-3 18 6 9. Milwaukee Academy of Science 14-2 17 9 10. Waupun 14-4 15 7

Others receiving votes: Elk Mound 3, Prescott 3, Wautoma 1.

Division 4

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. La Crosse Aquinas (6) 17-1 60 1 2. Cuba City 17-1 49 2 3. Westfield 19-1 45 3 4. Laconia 17-2 38 4 5. Neillsville 18-0 35 6 6. Racine Prairie School 15-2 34 5 7. New Glarus 19-0 30 7 8. St. Mary Catholic 16-1 17 8 9. Crandon 15-1 10 9 10. Randolph 15-4 4 10

Others receiving votes: Cadott 3, Deerfield 2, Westby 2, Bangor 1.

Division 5

Rank School Record Points Last week rank 1. Blair-Taylor (6) 18-0 60 1 2. Prairie Farm 18-0 52 2 3. Albany 19-0 49 3 4. Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 15-2 33 4 5. Sevastopol 16-1 32 6 6. Athens 18-2 31 5 7. Royall 15-2 27 7 8. Oshkosh Lourdes 16-3 15 9 9. South Shore 16-1 14 T10 T10. Chippewa Falls McDonell 15-3 6 NR T10. Hillsboro 15-4 6 8

Others receiving votes: Wabeno/Laona 4, Belmont 1.