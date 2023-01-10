 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See how WiscNews-area girls teams fared in this week's Associated Press high school basketball poll

  • 0
Rebound

Beaver Dam's Riley Czarnecki (3) and Sheamarie Ashley battle for a rebound during the first half of Friday's Badger East Conference game against DeForest.

 MARK MCMULLEN, LEE SPORTS WISCONSIN

Beaver Dam is back to its winning ways to begin the girls basketball season.

With a 12-1 record, the Beavers are ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press polls.

The Golden Beavers are coming off a 56-23 Badger East Conference victory over Watertown on Friday. They also defeated DeForest, ranked 10th in Division 2, 49-46 in a league game on Dec. 9.

In Division 3, Waupun ranks third after beginning the season with an 11-3 record. The Warriors have played some highly ranked teams this season.

They defeated Freedom, ranked second in Division 3, 63-33 in a rematch of last season’s Division 3 state title game on Nov. 22. They lost 55-50 in double overtime to Lake Mills, ranked fourth in Division 3, on Dec. 28. They lost 62-57 to Brookfield East, ranked third in Division 1, on Nov. 19 and defeated Laconia, ranked second in Division 4, 61-52 on Nov. 22.

Columbus (10-3) is ranked ninth in Division 3 as well. Like Waupun, the Cardinals have played some stiff competition under coach Jeff Schweitzer.

The Cardinals' three losses came against some pretty good teams. They lost 52-51 to New Glarus, which is ranked sixth in Division 4, on Nov. 22. They followed that up with a 60-48 loss to Randolph, which is ranked fifth in Division 4. The also lost 58-42 to Monona Grove, which received votes in Division 2, on Dec. 28.

The Cardinals got a 61-53 win over Milwaukee Academy of Science, ranked 10th in Division 3, on Nov. 19.

Pardeeville received votes in Division 4 and Central Wisconsin Christian received votes in Division 5. Royal is ranked seventh in Division 5.

Division 1

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Kaukauna (3);12-1;82

2. Kettle Moraine (4);11-1;81

3. Brookfield East (1);11-1;70

4. Hortonville;12-1;68

5. Neenah (1);12-1;56

6. Verona;9-2;35

7. Arrowhead;9-2;33

8. Germantown;10-3;30

9. Sun Prairie West;10-3;20

10. Franklin;12-1;9

(tie) Homestead;9-1;9

Others receiving votes: Marshfield 2.

Division 2

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Notre Dame (5);10-1;85

2. Pewaukee (3);11-1;83

3. Beaver Dam (1);12-1;73

4. Union Grove;9-1;60

5. Waukesha West;12-2;55

6. Wisconsin Lutheran;11-3;31

7. McFarland;11-2;28

8. Pius XI;11-2;25

9. New Berlin West;9-2;21

10. De Forest;11-3;18

Others receiving votes: Monona Grove 12, Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Cedarburg 1.

Division 3

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Dominican (8);10-1;88

2. Freedom (1);11-1;77

3. Waupun;11-3;66

4. Lake Mills;11-2;59

5. Brillion;10-1;47

6. Edgerton;12-1;44

7. Prairie du Chien;11-3;36

8. Oostburg;10-2;25

9. Columbus; 10-3;20

10. Milwaukee Academy of Science;11-2;17

Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 2.

Division 4

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. La Crosse Aquinas (7);12-1;88

2. Laconia (2);14-1;82

3. Cuba City;12-0;71

4. Westfield;13-1;51

5. Randolph;11-3;42

6. New Glarus;12-0;40

7. Neillsville;11-0;37

8. The Prairie School;9-2;27

9. Saint Mary Catholic;11-1;26

10. Cadott;12-0;18

Others receiving votes: Pardeeville 6, Crandon 5, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2.

Division 5

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Blair-Taylor (7);10-0;87

2. Prairie Farm;11-0;74

3. Assumption (1);11-1;72

4. Albany (1);14-0;71

5. Athens;13-1;48

6. Lourdes Academy;9-1;42

7. Royall;10-2;40

8. Sevastopol;10-1;28

9. Edgar;8-3;14

10. Wabeno/Laona;10-4;4

(tie) South Shore;10-0;4

(tie) Belmont;11-2;4

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 2, Oakfield 2, Central Wisconsin Christian 1, Hillsboro 1, Almond-Bancroft 1.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

0 Comments

