See how WiscNews-area girls teams fared in this week's Associated Press high school basketball poll

Beaver Dam is back to its winning ways to begin the girls basketball season.

With a 12-1 record, the Beavers are ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press polls.

The Golden Beavers are coming off a 56-23 Badger East Conference victory over Watertown on Friday. They also defeated DeForest, ranked 10th in Division 2, 49-46 in a league game on Dec. 9.

In Division 3, Waupun ranks third after beginning the season with an 11-3 record. The Warriors have played some highly ranked teams this season.

They defeated Freedom, ranked second in Division 3, 63-33 in a rematch of last season’s Division 3 state title game on Nov. 22. They lost 55-50 in double overtime to Lake Mills, ranked fourth in Division 3, on Dec. 28. They lost 62-57 to Brookfield East, ranked third in Division 1, on Nov. 19 and defeated Laconia, ranked second in Division 4, 61-52 on Nov. 22.

Columbus (10-3) is ranked ninth in Division 3 as well. Like Waupun, the Cardinals have played some stiff competition under coach Jeff Schweitzer.

The Cardinals' three losses came against some pretty good teams. They lost 52-51 to New Glarus, which is ranked sixth in Division 4, on Nov. 22. They followed that up with a 60-48 loss to Randolph, which is ranked fifth in Division 4. The also lost 58-42 to Monona Grove, which received votes in Division 2, on Dec. 28.

The Cardinals got a 61-53 win over Milwaukee Academy of Science, ranked 10th in Division 3, on Nov. 19.

Pardeeville received votes in Division 4 and Central Wisconsin Christian received votes in Division 5. Royal is ranked seventh in Division 5.

Division 1

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Kaukauna (3);12-1;82

2. Kettle Moraine (4);11-1;81

3. Brookfield East (1);11-1;70

4. Hortonville;12-1;68

5. Neenah (1);12-1;56

6. Verona;9-2;35

7. Arrowhead;9-2;33

8. Germantown;10-3;30

9. Sun Prairie West;10-3;20

10. Franklin;12-1;9

(tie) Homestead;9-1;9

Others receiving votes: Marshfield 2.

Division 2

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Notre Dame (5);10-1;85

2. Pewaukee (3);11-1;83

3. Beaver Dam (1);12-1;73

4. Union Grove;9-1;60

5. Waukesha West;12-2;55

6. Wisconsin Lutheran;11-3;31

7. McFarland;11-2;28

8. Pius XI;11-2;25

9. New Berlin West;9-2;21

10. De Forest;11-3;18

Others receiving votes: Monona Grove 12, Fox Valley Lutheran 3, Cedarburg 1.

Division 3

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Dominican (8);10-1;88

2. Freedom (1);11-1;77

3. Waupun;11-3;66

4. Lake Mills;11-2;59

5. Brillion;10-1;47

6. Edgerton;12-1;44

7. Prairie du Chien;11-3;36

8. Oostburg;10-2;25

9. Columbus; 10-3;20

10. Milwaukee Academy of Science;11-2;17

Others receiving votes: West Salem 14, Prescott 2.

Division 4

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. La Crosse Aquinas (7);12-1;88

2. Laconia (2);14-1;82

3. Cuba City;12-0;71

4. Westfield;13-1;51

5. Randolph;11-3;42

6. New Glarus;12-0;40

7. Neillsville;11-0;37

8. The Prairie School;9-2;27

9. Saint Mary Catholic;11-1;26

10. Cadott;12-0;18

Others receiving votes: Pardeeville 6, Crandon 5, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 2.

Division 5

School(1st place);Record;Points

1. Blair-Taylor (7);10-0;87

2. Prairie Farm;11-0;74

3. Assumption (1);11-1;72

4. Albany (1);14-0;71

5. Athens;13-1;48

6. Lourdes Academy;9-1;42

7. Royall;10-2;40

8. Sevastopol;10-1;28

9. Edgar;8-3;14

10. Wabeno/Laona;10-4;4

(tie) South Shore;10-0;4

(tie) Belmont;11-2;4

Others receiving votes: McDonell Central 2, Oakfield 2, Central Wisconsin Christian 1, Hillsboro 1, Almond-Bancroft 1.

