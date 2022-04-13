See who made the WiscNews girls basketball All-Area team

FIRST TEAM

Gabby Wilke, so., Beaver Dam

Wilke was a force down low for the Golden Beavers, making 53.7% of her shots and averaging 16.6 points per game. She was second on the team with 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists a game. On defense, Wilke averaged more than a block (1.1), a steal (1.4) and a deflection (1.3) per game. She was first team All-State in Division 2 according to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association and high honorable mention by the Associated Press. She was a unanimous first-team Badger East selection and helped lead the Golden Beavers to the Div. 2 sectional finals as well as the Badger East Conference title, the program's 12th league crown in a row.

Jorey Buwalda, jr., Randolph

Masterful in the post, she could also step back and connect from mid-range and beyond the arc. She averaged a team-high 19.3 points a game, made 47.3% of her shots overall, including 33.7% from downtown. She led the Rockets with 9.3 rebounds a game and had the ability to find an open teammate if needed, averaging 2.3 assists a game. Was the Player of the Year in the Trailways West Conference, as well as first team All-State in Div. 5 by the WBCA and fourth team All-State by the Associated Press.

Presley Buwalda, sr., Randolph

She was the distributor on offense and solid on defense, leading the Rockets with 2.7 assists a game while also averaging 7.8 points and 3.8 rebounds. A catalyst in getting the Rockets to the WIAA Division 5 state tournament, she made the most of the trip, tying a Div. 5 single-game state record with eight steals during a 47-31 victory over Wisconsin Rapids Assumption in the championship game. Her 12 steals during the state tournament also tied a Div. 5 state record. She was second on Randolph in steals (2.3 per game) behind sister, Jorey (2.4). A unanimous first team All-Trailways West selection, she also made first team All-State in Div. 5 by the WBCA.

Mahra Wieman, sr., Reedsburg

The Beavers went 28-1 overall — advancing to the WIAA Division 2 state tournament before falling in the semifinals — and undefeated in the Badger West Conference (15-0), and a big reason why was Wieman. The UW-Oshkosh commit averaged a team-high 22.7 points and was second on the team with 7.9 rebounds a game. She became the Beavers all-time scorer this season, finishing her career with 1,771. She was named first team All-State in Div. 2 by the WBCA and was a second-team All-State by the Associated Press, also being unanimously chosen as first team All-Badger West.

Sydney Cherney, so., Reedsburg

The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 18.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 3.3 asssists a game and shot 31% from beyond the arc. For her efforts, Cherney earned the following accolades: unanimous first-team All-Badger West Conference, first team All-State in Div. 2 by the WBCA, and high honorable mention by the Associated Press.

SECOND TEAM

Trenna Cherney, sr., Reedsburg

She was the third leading scorer for the Beavers (13.8 points per game) as they won a Badger West Conference title with a 15-0 record and made it to the Div. 2 state tournament. She also averaged 5.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists, garnering first team All-Conference honors as well as honorable mention All-State in Div. 2 by the WBCA and honorable mention All-State by the AP.

Emily Loging, jr., Rio

Loging did it all for the Vikings, averaging a double-double with 14.8 points and 10.4 rebounds a game and leading the team in assists (2.8), steals (2.7) and blocks (1.1). She had a field goal percentage of 47 and helped the Vikings go 14-13 during the season and finish with a 7-7 record in the Trailways West Conference. She was a unanimous first-team All-Conference selection and was an honorable mention All-State in Div. 5 by the WBCA.

Gracie Gopolan, so., Waupun

The jokester and the dancer on the team, the 5-foot-2 dynamo found ways to distribute and score when she needed to all season long while helping keep the team loose on the way to winning the Div. 3 state title, the program's first. She led the Warriors in assists (4.9 per game) and was third in scoring (7.9 points a game) while shooting 41.5% from the court. For her efforts, Gopalan was a first-team All-East Central Conference choice while helping the Warriors to the ECC title and also made first team All-State in Div. 3 by the WBCA.

Kayl Petersen, so., Waupun

She played a key role in Waupun’s first-ever state title, averaging 16.9 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 blocks. Not only was she a unanimous first-team All-East Central Conference selection, she also shared co-Player of the Year honors in the league with teammate Abbie Aalsma. In addition, she made first team All-State in Div. 3 by the WBCA and honorable mention All-State by the AP.

Hailey Anchor, sr., Wisconsin Dells

Described by Chiefs coach Bob Buss as the best leader Wisconsin Dells has seen in his tenure, she was the team's best defender, always guarding the opponents best player and averaging 3.5 steals per game. She was second on the team with 10.5 points a game and led with seven rebounds and three assists a game. She was a unanimous first-team All-South Central selection and helped lead the Chiefs to a 7-3 conference record and a 15-9 overall record.

THIRD TEAM

Taylor Pfaff, Jr., Baraboo

She was a major bright spot this season for the Thunderbirds, who only won five games. She averaged 13 points and 3.8 rebounds a game and was a great defender, averaging 2.5 steals a game. She was a unanimous first-team All-Badger West Conference selection.

Kylie Wittnebel, Jr., Beaver Dam

Wittnebel gave opponents fits down low all season long to help the Golden Beavers win the Badger East Conference title. She shot 56% from the floor, which led the team, and averaged 9.7 points and 8.1 rebounds a game. She also averaged 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks a game. She was named first-team All-Badger East.

Miranda Firari, Sr., Dodgeland

A playmaker for the Trojans, she helped them finished third in the Trailways East Conference. She led the Trojans with 15.3 points per game, shooting 47.7% in the process, and also was the team-leader in steals at 4.9 a contest, propelling her to unanimous first team All-Conference accolades.

Rylie Collien, Sr., Hustisford

Statistically speaking, Collien was the Falcons’ best player all season long, leading the way in points (15.2 per game), rebounds (7.1), steals (3.0) and assists (2.8). Her efforts helped Husty to a 14-11 overall and 7-5 mark in the Trailways East Conference. Collien was a unanimous first-team All-Trailways East selection.

Shelby Buwalda, Sr., CWC

Buwalda was the Crusaders’ top scorer (17 points per game), rebounder (7.7) and defender (5 steals a contest). She made 42% of her field goals and for her all-around prowess was picked as unanimous first-team All-Trailways East Conference.

HONORABLE MENTION

Annika Salettel, jr., Beaver Dam

Haley Olson, sr., Cambria-Friesland

Alise Hayes, jr., Columbus

Emma Paulson, sr., Columbus

Adrianne Bader, sr., Dodgeland

Belle Gregorio, sr., Fall River

Autumn Kuehl, jr., Hustisford

Dylann Harrigton, sr., Lodi

Hadley Walters, jr., Poynette

Savannah Manthey, sr., Pardeeville

Abby Katsma, sr., Randolph

Mya Moldenhauer, so., Randolph

Kayla Staveness, sr., Rio

Maggie Hartwig, jr., Sauk Prairie

McKayla Paukner, so., Sauk Prairie

Karson Meister, jr., Wisconsin Dells