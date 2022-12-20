Small stature never deterred Waupun's Gracie Gopalan from excelling in basketball

WAUPUN — Junior Gracie Gopalan travels through her basketball career with one motto in mind: “Heart over height.”

Standing at 5-foot-4, she’s the starting point guard for the top-ranked Waupun basketball team, according to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association, in Division 3. However, her determination and no-quit mentality allows the feisty dynamo to play leaps and bounds bigger than what her height suggests.

“I’ve always had the underdog mindset because as far as the scoring role and just being smaller,” Gopalan said, “it’s always like, ‘She’s too small, she can’t do it.’ I’m like, ‘I can. If I really want to, I’ll find a way.’”

If you’ve watch Gopalan — who’s garnered interest from NCAA Division II schools Maryville, Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech — play over the past two seasons, the intangibles are there. Her basketball IQ, athleticism, leadership and fearlessness are second to none she’s played with or against. She earned first-team All-East Central Conference recognition and All-State by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association as a sophomore. She earned second-team All-ECC as a freshman.

“The size is only a factor for those that don’t watch the game at a high level,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said. “I say the same thing with college coaches that are recruiting her. They need to get beyond that piece of it because she’s a competitor. Whatever coach latches onto her is going to be super, super happy.

“I know what we have in her. I’ve coached kids that have played in college and there’s no question in my mind that she’s going to be one of those kids.”

Gopalan finds repeatedly she can chase out the elephant in the room when she’s on the court. The average fan will look at the final scoresheet and see she’s not the team’s top scorer: She’s got a career average of 7.4 points per game.

But it’s not the norm for Gopalan, who had a scoring mentality growing up. It’s something Aalsma learned quickly when he coached Gopalan in eighth grade. Being the team’s leading scorer or a top option isn’t the role he’s asked her to do since entering high school.

“In her youth, she was dominant, so she had to adjust a little bit of her game to what we need,” Aalsma said. “There’s still opportunities for her to score, but she’s so valuable in other ways, which is actually going to help her for the next level, too. She’s going to have to play the pure point guard role at the next level. I think we’re training her the right way and I think that’s going to help her be successful when she gets to college.”

Aalsma described Gopalan as a “floor general” who when plays with a true point-guard mentality makes Waupun one of the toughest teams to defend.

Take the non-conference game against Freedom, the third-ranked Division 3 team, on Dec. 13, which was a rematch of last year’s WIAA Division 3 state championship game. Gopalan only scored four points but had a game-high 11 assists to lead the Warriors to a 63-33 victory over the Irish. Aalsma acknowledged she was responsible for 27 points in the victory.

In the state title game, Gopalan had five points and six assists in a 53-42 victory.

“There’s some times it would be nice to score, but at the same time it’s like I love making a great pass,” Gopalan said. “Making a great pass is just like scoring a bucket for me. I think I’ve adjusted in accepting my role as far as freshman year to now.

“Being the point guard, that’s a role you have to accept, I feel like, especially when you’re playing with talented kids like Kayl (Petersen), Lydia (Aalsma). I played with Abbie (Aalsma), Gaby (Matamoros) and Celia (Theune). They’re definitely Division I, Division II and Division III athletes. You just accept your role.”

The ability for an incredible pass definitely makes her teammates’ jobs easier to score. Gopalan averages 4.5 assists per game, and her junior season is proving to being her best with 5.3 a game. She’s helped Petersen average 20.8 points per game this season and average 16.7 for her career.

“It’s been good to have somebody that can get you a pass whenever you need it,” said Petersen, who's verbally committed to play at Marquette University. “One thing she always says is she’s going to throw it up, knowing I’m going to be there. That’s how we feed off each other — she’s willing to get downhill and I’m willing to score.”

Gopalan, however, has proven she’s also a lockdown defender, no matter the size of the opponent. She's averaged 1.7 steals this season, which also is her career average, and has 19 blocks for her career (11 during her sophomore year).

Freedom senior Sadia Jarmolowicz, a 5-10 Winona State recruit, is a prime example. Jarmolowicz is the Irish’s top scorer, averaging 16 points as a junior and 14 points this season. Gopalan held Jarmolowicz to just nine points in the state title game last season and only four points recently.

“She totally shut her down,” Aalsma said. “You have a kid that’s really good, but she’s rendered useless and (Gracie) did the same thing in the state championship game. She is our lockdown defender. We will put her on, if their kid is 5-foot-10, we’ll say, ‘Gracie, that’s your matchup, shut her down.’ She’ll do that.”

Having her on Waupun’s side also helps teammates during practice. Just ask Petersen.

“I do not enjoy her guarding me,” she said with a heavy exhale. “It’s something that you take one dribble and she’s a step in front of you always. She doesn’t give you any space to shoot. That doesn’t help and when you take a dribble, she’s right there with you.”

That’s only a glimpse of the type of leadership Gopalan has shown. Aside from working her teammates at practice, she’s also one of the team’s hardest workers in the gym and weight room, is willing to help teammates with any questions, and since her freshman season has become more vocal on the team.

“I think for her to understand as a point guard, you don’t just need to know what we need her to do, she also needs to know what we want others to do,” Aalsma said. “She’s been able to direct other kids, especially the younger kids now.”

One of her best attributes is her willingness to do whatever it takes to win, whether it be a drill in practice, coming in first during a sprint or winning a game. Couple that with the high energy she brings, she’s tough to slow down.

“As far as doing something you love, you just have an extra burst,” Gopalan said. “I love basketball, so when I’m out there, I’m just going to give 110%.”

Photos: Action from Tuesday's girls basketball game between Waupun and Kewaskum