The Reedsburg girls basketball team lost an abundance of talent from its 2022 class, which gave the keys to junior Sydney Cherney.

She led the state in scoring at 31.6 points per game, according to WisSports, while leading the Beavers to a 20-6 campaign. The 5-foot-9 guard scored 30 or more points in 15 games.

Her initial plans were to play through her AAU season before making her college decision and see what additional interest she could draw.

“For me, it would be really cool for me to say that I got a Division I offer or that label,” Cherney said. “For me, that isn’t really what I was looking for. It’s just not that important for me to have the label. It was more the right fit and the people I’m going to be around.”

Cherney said UW-Green Bay showed interest, but Phoenix coach Kevin Borseth wanted to see her play AAU this summer before extending a scholarship offer.

Cherney’s initial recruiting timetable changed when she stepped foot on the Grand Valley State University campus, in Allendale, Michigan, on Thursday.

After spending the day walking through campus, meeting all the coaches and players, Cherney was offered a scholarship to play for the NCAA Division II Lakers.

“It was just the environment,” Cherney said. “Obviously, I love the coaches and as soon as I met the players, they had nothing but positive things to say about Grand Valley State and just the whole athletics part of it as well.”

Cherney said she liked how “upbeat and so welcoming” the coaches and players were. She picked Grand Valley State over Division II offers from Maryville, Michigan Tech, Winona State and McKendree.

“As soon as I walked into Grand Valley State and they gave me an offer, I knew there was nothing that was going to beat that,” Cherney said. “I just loved it there so much and I just didn’t want to wait.”

The Lakers are coming off a 31-3 season and were Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champions. They won the conference tournament for the first time since 2005-06.

UW-Green Bay was 28-6 and finished first in the Horizon League.

“I wasn’t that upset about (not getting an offer from Green Bay),” Cherney said. “If I would’ve waited, I definitely could’ve (got an offer). It’s just not that important to me. I knew that I didn’t want to go to (Green Bay). To me, yes they’re a Division I school.

“I didn’t really want to stay in state, either, and I just know that Grand Valley State is just as good, even though they’re Division II, or better in basketball, in general.”

After leading the state in scoring, Cherney knows she can elevate her game to a different level before she begins a new chapter.

“My goal is to just work as hard as I can. Obviously, it’s hard for any freshman to play at any division,” she said. “My goal is to just work as hard as I can in the next year and a half, so that when I do go to Grand Valley State, I’m as prepared as I can be.”

