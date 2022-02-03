Strong close to first half helps Baraboo girls basketball cap sweep over rival Portage

With just weeks remaining until the postseason, now is the time of year when teams hope to see all of their efforts in practice really start to pay off.

They certainly did for the Baraboo high school girls basketball team on Thursday night as the Thunderbirds fended off rival Portage, 47-38, in a Badger West Conference game at Baraboo High School. Junior Taylor Pfaff notched a game-high 15 points and two other players scored in double-figures for the Thunderbirds, who capped off a season sweep over the Warriors and picked up a second straight win.

“It’s really nice because they’ve worked really hard this year and we’ve made significant progress, which we’re seeing in practice. It’s certainly nice to see it show up in some games now,” Baraboo coach Mike Behl said.

A key emphasis recently in practice for Behl was working the ball into the post and generating looks throughout the floor from it. While it took some time to eventually break down the Portage defense, once the T-Birds (5-15, 3-9 Badger West) found a groove, they created plenty of space on the Warriors.

Portage (3-18, 0-12) kept Baraboo from fully getting off the ground early as it seized a 14-9 lead just before the midway point in the first half. After a runner by Baraboo sophomore Caitlyn Frank, junior Malia McCall and senior Cameran Ratz buried back-to-back 3-pointers for the Warriors, with the latter coming at 9 minutes, 35 seconds for the five-point cushion.

The rest of the half belonged to Baraboo however, as the T-Birds went into the break riding an 18-6 run, capped off by a buzzer-beating triple by Pfaff, for a 27-20 halftime advantage. Senior Emma Fluette, who finished with 10 points, canned a 3-pointer of her own before Pfaff’s buzzer beater, while junior Jadyn Ross’ backdoor layup knotted things at 14 and helped spark the late surge.

“We felt like we could touch the high post and get kick outs to our shooters, or dump it down to our runner. Really, that was the key to get the ball moving and find our opportunities,” Behl said. “We started doing that after they went on that initial run; we settled in, moved the basketball and got the shots we wanted.”

Portage compounded the run with plenty of missed opportunities, which coach Jessica Howe is confident contributed to things.

“I feel like we had multiple looks at that time where we missed, missed and missed,” she said. “I wonder if it was an emotional letdown for the girls and it was an extremely physical game on top of it. I think, maybe, their heads were thinking about that a little bit more than focusing on their finish and just playing the game to the best of their ability.”

The Warriors ultimately got back on track and pulled within 30-26 in the opening stages of the second half on consecutive triples by sophomore Estella Brees and senior Lily Schwantz. Portage never got closer, but did inch back within 5 after the lead ballooned back to 10 at 37-27.

A Brees triple and a pair of Ratz free throws after she was fouled on a 3-pointer cut the Warriors deficit to 37-32 but Baraboo rattled off eight straight points, capped by another Fluette 3-pointer, to effectively put things away.

The Warriors, who were paced by 13 from Brees and eight apiece from Ratz and Schwantz, lived behind the arc with eight of their nine made field goals coming on 3-pointers. Frank meanwhile added a baker’s dozen for the T-Birds while Ross chipped in eight before fouling out.

