Teagan Mallegni and her teammates earlier this month cherished the McFarland girls basketball team’s first trip to the WIAA state tournament since 1999.

Rock Valley Conference Player of the Year Mallegni, a 6-foot-1 junior guard/forward, on Thursday added another honor during a memorable season.

The heavily recruited Mallegni — who averaged 24.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.9 steals per game — was named as a first-team selection on The Associated Press All-State girls basketball team.

The first team also included Germantown senior Kamorea “K.K.” Arnold (UConn commit), Neenah junior Allie Ziebell (UConn recruit), Kettle Moraine senior Grace Grocholski (Minnesota commit) and La Crosse Aquinas senior Macy Donarski (Montana commit). Arnold, Ziebell and Grocholski were unanimous choices.

Arnold was named the AP player of the year for the third consecutive time, by a unanimous vote.

Green Bay Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde, who directed the Tritons to the WIAA Division 2 state title for the third consecutive year, was named AP coach of the year for the second consecutive year and third time since 2013.

Mallegni led strong Madison-area and WiscNews-area representation on the AP All-State team, which was selected by a statewide panel of sports reporters.

Verona junior guard Taylor Stremlow, who’s verbally committed to Iowa, was a second-team selection.

Reedsburg junior guard Sydney Cherney, a Grand Valley State recruit who led the state in scoring (31.6 points per game), was on the third team.

Madison La Follette junior guard Alayna West — who wound up second in scoring and fourth in rebounding in the state, according to WisSports — received high honorable mention honors. Waupun sophomore Lydia Aalsma also was picked as high honorable mention.

Honorable mention selections included Sun Prairie West senior Antionique Auston, Verona junior Reagan Briggs, Middleton senior Audrey Deptula, Waunakee junior Claire Meudt and Oregon junior Sam Schmitt.

The five first-team selections, including Mallegni, were nominated for the player of the year honor, which went to Arnold. Mallegni, who earlier was named a first-team selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Division 2 All-State team, had 23 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in McFarland’s 76-70 loss to eventual champion Notre Dame on March 10 in the Division 2 state semifinal at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Arnold, who also was the WBCA’s Ms. Basketball, averaged 23.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 3.3 steals and led her team to the state tournament this season.

Arnold had five 30-point games and four triple-doubles as a senior, including a career-high 43 points on Dec. 8, with eight rebounds, six assists and five steals in a 78-66 victory over Menomonee Falls.

The Warhawks (23-6) won nine of their final 10 games and advanced to the state tournament for the second time in school history. Both appearances came in Arnold’s four seasons in the program, including a Division 1 state championship in 2021 with Arnold scoring 31 points in the 63-48 championship victory over Hudson.

She had 13 points, 12 rebounds and tied her career high of 15 assists in a 73-32 sectional semifinal victory over Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels. In the sectional final, Arnold scored 38 points with 12 rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and a block in a 94-67 victory over Kimberly.

Arnold, a McDonald’s All-American Games participant, completed her career with 2,458 points, 765 rebounds, 695 assists, 415 steals and eight triple-doubles for the Warhawks. Her point total puts her sixth on the state’s career scoring list.

Rohde led Notre Dame to the Division 2 state title again this season as the Tritons defeated Pewaukee 64-49 on March 11.

The third consecutive title was the fifth of Rohde’s coaching career.

“It’s obviously a huge credit to my entire coaching staff, all the players,” Rohde said. “It validates everything we are doing as a staff and all the hard work and time that everyone puts into what we are trying to accomplish.

“I’m just really proud. I’m really happy for everyone.”

Notre Dame (29-1) lost its season opener to Pewaukee but never lost again. The Tritons outscored opponents by more than 40 points per game.

Rohde was chosen from a nomination list that also included Kettle Moraine’s Todd Hansen, Brookfield East’s Tyler Saxton, Pewaukee’s Jim Reuter, Kewaskum’s Mark Maley, Milwaukee Academy of Science’s Giovanni Riley, Laconia’s Chris Morgan and Chippewa Fall McDonell’s Don Cooper.

Notre Dame is the sixth school since the state tournament started in 1976 to pull off a three-peat, joining Milwaukee Washington (1994-96), Cuba City (2005-07), Flambeau (2006-08), Milwaukee Vincent (2007-09) and Beaver Dam (2017-19).

“I think I hold myself to high expectations as an individual, really in all aspects of life,” Rohde said. “Whether it’s winning a game or going for a run.

“It comes from working hard and wanting to do well and wanting to see what I’m part of be successful as well.”

Michael Whitlow of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Scott Venci of USA TODAY Network-Wisconsin contributed to the AP report.

2022-23 AP ALL-STATE GIRLS BASKETBALL

PLAYER OF THE YEAR – Kamorea “K.K.” Arnold, 5-10, sr., Germantown (Unanimous)

COACH OF THE YEAR – Sara Rohde, Green Bay Notre Dame

FIRST TEAM

*Kamorea “K.K.” Arnold, 5-10, sr., Germantown

Macy Donarski, 5-8, sr., La Crosse Aquinas

*Grace Grocholski, 5-10, sr., Kettle Moraine

Teagan Mallegni, 6-1, jr., McFarland

*Allie Ziebell, 6-0, jr., Neenah

* unanimous

SECOND TEAM

Jasonya “J.J.” Barnes, 5-8, so., The Prairie School

Gracie Grzesk, 6-0, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame

Julianna Ouimette, 5-10, sr., Lakeland

Sophia Rampulla, 5-10, sr., Union Grove

Taylor Stremlow, 5-10, jr., Verona

THIRD TEAM

Sydney Cherney, 5-9, jr., Reedsburg

Trista Fayta, 5-7, jr., Green Bay Notre Dame

Meghan Schultz, 6-3, sr., New Berlin West

Braelyn Torres, 5-8, sr., Kettle Moraine

Rainey Welson, 5-9, so., Hortonville

FOURTH TEAM

Jorey Buwalda, 6-0, sr., Randolph

Maggie Hartwig, 6-2, sr., Sauk Prairie

Kayl Petersen, 6-1, jr., Waupun

Amy Terrian, 5-8, so., Pewaukee

Gabby Wilke, 6-2, jr., Beaver Dam

High honorable mention

Lydia Aalsma, 5-10, so., Waupun

Emily Cooper, 5-8, jr., Chippewa Falls McDonell Central

Madi Dogs, 6-0, sr., Kewaskum

Aubrey Dorn, 6-0, jr, Chippewa Falls McDonell Central

Lalani Ellis, 5-9, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science

Alexa Kinas, 5-8, jr., Kaukauna

Annika Pluemer, 5-9, sr., Brookfield East

Lindsey Schadewalt, 5-10, jr., New Glarus

Alayna West, 5-9, jr., Madison La Follette

Honorable mention

Antionique Auston, sr., Sun Prairie West; Reagan Briggs, jr., Verona; Audrey Deptula, sr., Middleton; Alana Durtschi, jr., Albany; Bella Pitta, sr., Lake Mills; Sylvia Fox, sr., Edgerton; Claire Meudt, jr., Waunakee; Camryn Nies, sr., Platteville; Olivia Olson, so., Cuba City; Sam Schmitt, jr., Oregon; Anna Fogle, sr., Sheboygan North; Ally Kakes, sr., Two Rivers; Ady Ketterhagen, fr., Oostburg; Tierney Madigan, so., Laconia.

Megan Schuman, sr., Brillion; Nevaeh Thomas, sr., Kenosha Bradford; McKenna Johnson, jr., Wilmot; Carly Drew, jr., Westfield; Emma Jossie, sr., Stevens Point; Danielle Minsaas, sr., Marshfield; Samantha Davis, fr., La Crosse Aquinas; Breah Golden, sr., Arcadia; Megan Johnson, so., West Salem; Brittney Mislivecek, sr., La Crosse Central; Lindsay Steien, sr., Blair-Taylor.

Reese Rogowski, sr., Wittenberg-Birnamwood; Lexie White, sr., Wausau West; Shae Kelley, jr., Brookfield East; Beautiful Waheed, sr., Milwaukee Academy of Science; Giselle Janowski, fr., Pewaukee; Ameerah Grant, so., Brown Deer; Keona McGee, jr., Whitefish Bay Dominican; Allison Hampel, sr., Greenfield; Lily Cayley, sr., Eau Claire Memorial; McKenna Shipman, jr., Colfax.

Liza Cummings, sr., Alma Center Lincoln; Abby Thompson, sr., Blair-Taylor; Marley Hughes, sr., Chippewa Falls McDonell Central; MaKenzie Drout, sr., Kimberly; Sadie Jarmolowicz, sr., Freedom; Sammi Beyer, sr., Appleton East; Kailey Tulachka, sr., Mishicot; Chloe Vogel, sr., St. Mary Catholic; Lizzie Steingraber, sr., New London.