Tried-and-true formula fuels Beaver Dam in season-opening rout of Sheboygan North

And then sophomore forward Gabby Wilke, who had six points before halftime and ended with a game-high 16, drained three straight triples — two from the left corner and one from the right wing — in the span of a minute and a half to make it 51-24 just 3 minutes into the half.

The Golden Beavers were on a roll.

“Throughout the game we just really fell into our patterns and started getting momentum,” said Salettel, who had 14 points. “Once you get going, it’s great.”

Indeed. And Beaver Dam never let off the gas the rest of the way, getting scoring contributions from 11 players in all — junior forward Kylie Wittnebel also had 14 points, junior guard Bella Oestreicher had nine and sophomore guard Carlee Lapen had eight to round out the leaders — on the way to a season-opening blowout.

“It’s a 36-minute game — you’ve just got to keep on going. You can’t let up no matter what the score is,” Chase said. “It was good to see that we could extend the lead in the second half, because sometimes those games can go the other way.”

The way Beaver Dam eventually shifted into fifth gear on Tuesday, going the other way — shifting into neutral, even — was out of the question.