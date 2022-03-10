Turnovers trip up Westfield girls basketball in Division 4 state semifinal loss to Mineral Point

ASHWAUBENON – Mineral Point’s defense was relentless, and Westfield had a hard time handling it.

Mineral Point forced Westfield into 26 turnovers and pulled away late for a 55-45 victory in a WIAA Division 4 girls basketball state semifinal at the Resch Center on Thursday.

The Pointers, which are top-ranked and undefeated, scored 30 points off turnovers and tallied 15 steals.

“We knew that if we could handle their pressure, we’d have a good chance,” Westfield coach Luke Showen said. “Twenty-six is a few too many, and that was the difference.”

Three minutes into the second half, Westfield had just 19 points and 21 turnovers.

After the game, Showen wasn’t sure how many turnovers his team averaged throughout the season, but he figured it was between eight and 10. Three times that many giveaways made it tough to keep up with Mineral Point.

“We faced pressure defenses before, not like this one, I’ll give them a lot of credit,” Showen said. “But we’re pretty solid with the ball usually. The way they come at you — man, they’re coming at you from the front side, they’re coming at you from the back side, they’re coming at you from the side.”

Despite all its turnovers — 15 in the opening half — Westfield stayed with Mineral Point. The Pointers were up 13-3, but the Pioneers closed out the half on a 14-8 run to go into halftime down 21-17.

Top-seeded Mineral Point (29-0) came out of the break and tallied 11 of the first 13 points to go up 32-19. But fourth-seeded Westfield (27-2) never wavered.

The Pioneers cut their deficit to five, 43-38, with 4:26 remaining in the game; however, the Pointers scored seven of the next 10 points to pull away for good.

“We needed to make a few more plays,” Showen said. “We made some plays, got a couple stops. Most of our baskets really we were just able to get out in transition and make a play. In the half court with the way they swarm, you’ve got to find that open person at the right time and convert when the opportunities there. A few more defensive stops, who knows, could have had a chance.”

Mineral Point coach Michael Keyes was pleased with the way his girls played stronger in the final 18 minutes to secure the victory.

“I thought our second half we got back to who we are,” he said. “We only turned it over (five) times and I think we forced 26 turnovers for the game. Got off to a real good start in the second half.”

Carly Drew, who led Westfield with 15 points, and her teammates never backed down the entire game.

“We have a proud team to be a part of and we work hard always, so it’s nothing to be ashamed of,” Drew said.

Mallory Lindsey scored a game-high 20 points to lead Mineral Point and fellow senior Ella Chambers added 14 points.

After falling short of its goal this year to reach the state title game, Showen is optimistic his young squad — which will have four starters returning — can make a run to state for the third straight year.

“I would like our chances, but anything can happen,” Showen said. “Crazy things happen in the girls basketball tournament. We’ll be primed. We’ll be ready to make another run at it, but it’s a journey. (The girls) have got to enjoy the whole season and not put too much pressure on themselves about getting back to the state tournament.”

Mineral Point on the other hand will play in its second straight state championship game after losing last year to Mishicot.

Mineral Point used the motto “Unfinished Business” this season after capturing the silver ball in 2021.

“That’s always been in the back of our minds of what we’ve been working to and now we’re just really excited about the opportunity,” Lindsey said.

Added Chambers: “This senior group, we really want it. We’ve wanted it for a while. We’ve been waiting for the gold ball and bring it back to our school. Last year wasn’t what we wanted, so all year we’ve been prepping for this moment on Saturday.”