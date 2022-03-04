Unfinished business: Reedsburg girls basketball relentless in pursuit of first-ever state title

Etched on the back of the Reedsburg high school girls basketball team’s warmups this season were two simple words: unfinished business.

As cliché as it may be, the Beavers have truly played like they’ve got something to prove this season.

Making its first-ever WIAA Division 2 state championship appearance last winter, Reedsburg ultimately faded down the stretch against top-seeded Green Bay Notre Dame, 68-56, and was forced to settle for second-place.

Now one win away from another trip to Green Bay and a chance at turning silver into gold, the Beavers don’t intend on stopping their business trip with Saturday’s Div. 2 sectional final game against No. 1 Union Grove at Oregon High School.

“Notre Dame is a really good program and I think we just ran out of gas,” senior Mahra Wieman said. “This year we have our mindset on the gold ball and I don’t think anything is going to stop us.”

No team has been able to do so up to this point. The top-seeded Beavers, ranked No. 1 in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll from wire-to-wire, improved to 27-0 with Thursday’s 73-45 win over DeForest in the sectional semifinals.

Those lopsided wins have been commonplace all season long. Reedsburg won all but one game this year by double-digits with an average margin of victory of 38.6 points.

For Reedsburg coach Mark Simon, the team’s relentlessness is the root cause. As impressive as those videogame-like numbers are — the Beavers are averaging 75.7 points per game while allowing just 37.1 — no matter the score, Simon said the group never lets up in their competitiveness.

“It’s just a really physical team; competitive and it’s just their style of play,” he said. “They would do this in the backyard, and it doesn’t matter where this group competes, they’re going to get after it. What’s fun about it is that every possession we’re going all out and it doesn’t matter the score.

“Those are just the types of kids we have; it’s how they were raised and it makes it, obviously, a lot of fun to watch when they compete that hard.”

Wieman, the program's all-time leading scorer with 1,755 points and counting, has a team-high 23.3 points per game and had 29 against the Norskies on Thursday. Sophomore Sydney Cherney is adding 18.1 per game while senior Trenna Cherney is chipping in 14.1.

While their ferocity is on full display on the scoreboard, it’s the Beavers’ rebounding that provides maybe the biggest bite. Reedsburg’s frenetic pace carries over into their pursuit of missed shots, a trait that was at the forefront of the win over the Norskies.

Reedsburg owned the glass all night, including a 23-11 margin at halftime, allowing just one offensive rebound by DeForest.

“In the locker room, coach said before the game ‘Every ball that goes up is a 50/50. It’s either us or them,’ and I just think that mindset of going to get the ball really drives us,” Wieman said.

That loss to the Tritons last year has provided plenty of motivation as well. But for Simon, the team’s “Unfinished business” moniker runs much deeper than just atoning for last year’s championship game defeat.

While the coach knows that the team “thinks about a state championship a lot, it’s far more than that.”

“It’s continuing to be an awesome teammate, continuing to get better every night and there were so many goals along the way that were more short-term,” he added. “If you take care of the short-term, the big picture stuff takes care of itself.”

Among those short-term goals are: Being a great teammate, being coachable, and winning the rebounding battle. Some signature wins were also on the Beavers’ docket this year, namely over successful programs like the Norskies, Germantown, Beaver Dam and Waunakee.

Reedsburg went a perfect 5-0 against those squads following their second win over the Norskies Thursday, including a 88-79 win over Germantown, the defending Div. 1 state champs, on Dec. 29, and a 58-43 win over Beaver Dam on Dec. 4, snapping the Golden Beavers’ 88-game conference winning streak dating back to 2013-14 when they were still part of the now defunct Little Ten Conference.

Now added to the list of those short-term goals is a win over fellow top-seed Union Grove on Saturday. The Broncos (25-2) held off a furious second-half rally to top Waukesha West, 55-53, in Thursday’s other sectional semifinal.

Union Grove is led by the duo of junior’s Sydney Ludvigsen and Sophia Rampulla, the latter of whom is a UW-Milwaukee commit and who are averaging 12.1 and 11.4 points per game. Seniors Payton Calouette (9.4) and Emmy Pettit (8.8) provide other strong scoring threats while all but two players on the Broncos roster have scored in double-figures at least once this season.

Union Grove poses yet another challenge for the Beavers, but one that Wieman and Simon both know they are up to the task for.

“I just think that each game, if we just trust each other, we’ll be just fine,” Wieman said.

“They know how to play the game; they know how to compete and play together; share the ball and enjoy playing defense,” Simon added. “It’s just a long list of things they do really well and it’s a talent group that collectively is just hard to guard on the offensive end, and defensively just gets after it.

“It’s just so fun to watch. It’s been a great journey with this group.”

And it’s one they aren’t ready to end without some golden hardware.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.