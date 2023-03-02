BEAVER DAM — The urge to win Thursday night’s WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal over Lake Mills was real for the Waupun girls basketball team.

The L-Cats defeated the Warriors by five points in a double-overtime game during the Watertown Holiday Shootout on Dec. 28, 2022.

This time around, second-seeded Waupun figured out a way to come back from a four-point halftime deficit and avenge the regular-season loss with a 44-40 victory over top-seeded Lake Mills.

“We have a lot of pride in our program,” Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said. “All the kids do and we understand teams are gunning for us as defending state champions. Sometimes we haven’t played our best basketball in those situations. Now that our it’s playoff time and tournament time, I think our intensity and attention to detail have been so much greater.”

The Warriors advance to play top-seeded Prairie du Chien, which defeated third-seeded Platteville 46-42, on Saturday afternoon at Edgewood High School for a chance to defend their state title from a season ago.

“That’s what you play these games for,” Aalsma said. “You have a whole length of a season and I always take it in six-game stretches, ‘Where are you in each one of those stretches?’ You want to be at your best during this six-game stretch that we’re on right now.

“They’re excited to get back, but we’ve got work to do. Prairie du Chien is a very well-coached team. They’ve got some good players there as well. It’s going to be a battle on Saturday.”

In order to get there, Waupun (20-7) had to outperform Lake Mills (24-3). Specifically, junior Kayl Petersen had to play better than senior Bella Pitta, who had 30 points and 26 rebounds in the previous meeting.

“Overall, we knew that (Pitta) killed us the first time we played,” Waupun junior Gracie Gopalan said. “Throughout the week we had the scout team practicing, we had (freshman Eden Schultz) as Pitta. We executed in practice. We brought Mady (VandeStreek) with the double when we were on defense to try to shut her down in the post. I believe our all-around team defense helped us win that game.”

Aalsma said boxing out and rebounding by Petersen led to the victory.

“We were so dialed in and keyed in to understanding box outs mean winning basketball,” Aalsma said. “We talked about it a lot this week. Everybody was understanding that if we do that and take that as our focus, then we’re going to have success.”

However, stopping the post allowed for Lake Mills to score from the outside. The L-Cats drained seven 3-pointers, including three from sophomore Haydenn Sellnow, who finished with nine points. Lake Mills junior Emily Wollin finished with 12 points.

A six-point swing to begin the second half also helped the Warriors regain a 27-25 lead in the first 62 seconds.

The two 3s by Petersen led to a 17-6 run to go up 38-31 with 4:30 left. Petersen scored 11 of her 21 points during the run.

“It was huge,” Gopalan said. “Kayl is a 3-point threat, that’s for sure, especially in playoff time if you can remember her at state last year. You can always count on her. She’s a great teammate and a great player.”

Lake Mills never went away and eventually closed the lead to 40-37 after Wollin hit a 3 and made two free throws with 2:59 remaining.

Petersen said at halftime the team talked about “everything’s possible” because it was down by four points due to missed opportunities. It seemed like both teams answered the other’s runs as the biggest lead was 19-14 after Wollin hit back-to-back 3s with 6:40 remaining.

Waupun responded with a run of its own to take a 21-19 lead on a 3 by Gopalan with 4:33 left before halftime. However, Lake Mills closed out the first half with a 6-0 run to go into halftime with a 25-21 lead.

“It’s playoffs, upsets happen,” Petersen said. “We stayed resilient and we worked through it. We knocked down shots and we executed plays. That’s what leads us to lots of momentum. When we make shots, we play great defense. I know that’s kind of backwards, but that’s just what happened.”

They got the win, so it worked in the end.

“It’s an upset is what it is,” Petersen said. “We were on the low side with things. People were betting against us and we’re not going to let that happen.”

Photos: Action from WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal between Waupun and Lake Mills