ASHWAUBENON — There’s a silver lining the top-seeded Waupun girls basketball team can take away from Thursday's WIAA Division 3 state semifinal game against Milwaukee Academy of Science.

Waupun coach Tim Aalsma said the fourth-seeded Novas “brought such intensity and brought a fight that we’re going to learn from” during a 64-57 loss at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

“Academy of Science took over a very physical game,” Aalsma said. “That was a piece I thought we were prepared for because of sectionals and sectional final game. It was really tough and physical, but this was a different level than we were accustomed to.

“We talked after the game about just really dialing it in through the offseason, hitting the weight room again and finding a way to playing true physical or becoming the physical team next year.”

The Novas (23-3) held a 60-44 rebounding advantage over the Warriors (22-8). The 60 rebounds broke a Division 3 single-game record set by Amherst with 55 in 1999.

“I’m shocked, I definitely didn’t know it was a state record,” Milwaukee Academy of Science coach Giovanni Riley. “To hear (60) rebounds is huge. That’s been our identity as a team: defending and rebounding, and trying to defend without fouling. We were rebounding the ball and once we rebound the ball, we’ve got guards that's rebounding. It makes it difficult for teams to defend us when guards are getting rebounds.”

“It’s one thing to be fundamentally sound,” Aalsma added. “It’s another thing to have athletes that are a little bit bigger, faster and stronger that can go and play over the top of you. I thought for the most part they dominated us in those areas.”

Waupun junior Kayl Petersen said rebounding was something the Warriors could work on for next season.

“They’re athletic, they jump high and they jump over us, and it just came down to boxing out and we didn’t quite do that,” Petersen said. “We needed to figure that out in the second half, which I think we did better, but it’s definitely something we can improve on.”

Waupun couldn’t find a way to contain Milwaukee Academy of Science seniors Beautiful Waheed and Lalani Ellis. Ellis led all scorers with 22 points and 13 rebounds while Waheed had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

In the early going, it was all Waupun. The Warriors shot out to a 20-8 lead in the first 6 minutes, 28 seconds thanks to junior Mady VandeStreek’s hot hand. The junior scored 13 of her team-high 18 points. She shot 4-for-7 from beyond the arc.

“I had a little bit of a struggle with 3-point shooting throughout the season and today it just kicked in,” VandeStreek said. “I had my teammates all around me to pass me the ball. I was open and I was just there to knock it down.”

All that momentum would go away when Ellis hit a 3 to begin a 15-2 run to go up 23-22 with 3:57 left in the first half. Ellis scored 11 points during the run.

“We saw a lot of film on them and they kind of did the same thing against Brookfield East,” Aalsma said. “Brookfield East got out early on them and they battled back. It wasn’t a shocker or surprise that they were going to settle and get back into it. I thought we had enough in us to hold them off better than what we did."

Both teams traded buckets and the Novas went into halftime with a 30-29 lead over the Warriors.

“Once we got to half, it felt like we were down 20,” Aalsma said. “The reality is we gave ourselves a cushion, which gave us a chance in the second half.”

The second half was a true back-and-forth affair with both teams trading buckets. Waupun junior Gracie Gopalan's layup put the Warriors up 36-35 with 14:54 left. Gopalan finished with 11 points and eight assists.

That would be the last lead change in Waupun’s favor.

After Milwaukee Academy of Science built its lead to as many as six points, Petersen’s bucket with 5:29 left cut Waupun's deficit to 53-51. But a bucket by Parker Johnson with 3:56 remaining started a 9-0 run that put the Novas up 62-51 and sealed the Warriors' fate.

Petersen finished with 14 points and 19 rebounds.

“She’s a heck of a player,” Riley said. “She’s a heck of a scorer and a heck of a rebounder. She’s not a Marquette commit for nothing. Watching film, a lot of people played off her. She just looked a little too comfortable, so we just tried to disrupt her as much as possible.”

The positive note for the Warriors is the entire roster returns.

“Nothing is a guarantee,” Aalsma said. “This year, we had so many ups and downs. For us to position ourselves towards the end of the year with the run that we had, it was special. It was unique because it was a little bit unexpected with the way the season went. The hunger is going to be there for these kids and the fire is going to be there. They’re all going to want to have another crack at this thing.”

Is that true, Petersen?

“We’ll be back,” she said. “We’ll be ready to go.”

