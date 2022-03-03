Waupun, Westfield and Randolph girls basketball all find ways to win in sectional semifinals

Down by two at halftime, Waupun’s Abbie Aalsma said enough was enough and went on a shooting rampage in Thursday’s WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal against Kewaskum.

The Warriors senior scored 19 of her game-high 33 points in the second half to lead the top-seeded Warriors to a 50-47 victory over the second-seeded Indians at Lomira High School.

Only three other Warriors (24-3) contributed to the final score, including nine from senior Gaby Matamoros, all after the break. Sophomore Kayl Petersen finished with five points on the night while freshman Lydia Aalsma chipped in three for Waupun, which is ranked second in the WisSports.net Div. 3 coaches poll.

The Warriors trailed 21-19 at the break.

Meanwhile Kewaskum’s Julia Steger finished with a team-high 17 points and Mady Dogs scored 11 of her 13 points in the second half to pace the Indians (23-4). Grace Leitheisen tacked on eight points.

The Warriors will move on to play third-seeded Madison Edgewood at Wautoma in Saturday afternoon's Div. 3 sectional final. The Crusaders pulled away to top fifth-seeded Columbus, 49-28, on Thursday.

Randolph blows by Oakfield

The top-seeded Rockets (28-0) made things look easy Thursday night at Hilbert as they cruised to a 58-38 win over second-seeded Oakfield (22-6) in a Div. 5 sectional semifinal.

A balanced scoring attack paced Randolph, as the top-ranked team in Div. 5 had five players score eight or more points, led by senior Presley Buwalda's baker's dozen.

Maddie DeVries added 10 as the only other Rocket in double-figures, while Brianne Baird and Mya Moldenhauer each tacked on nine, and Presley Buwalda chipped in eight.

Randolph was in completely control from the start, outscoring the Oaks, 31-11, in the first half.

The Rockets will advance to Saturday’s sectional final at Central Wisconsin Christian in Waupun to play fellow top-seed Albany. The Comets defeated sixth-seeded Argyle, 64-31, at Sun Prairie on Thursday.

Westfield blows by Auburndale

The Div. 4 sectional final is set and it’s a rematch of last season’s Div. 3 sectional semifinal between top-seeded Pioneers and No. 3 Bonduel.

The Pioneers manhandled second-seeded Auburndale, 59-29, at Stevens Point, while the Bears pulled away from top-seeded Neenah Saint Mary Catholic, 57-46, Crivitz on Thursday.

Westfield’s Carly Drew led the Pioneers with 25 points while Haddie Showen (11) and Nadia Hoffa (10) both scored in double0digits. Brandi Lentz added eight points.

The Pioneers will play the Bears at Waupaca High School Saturday afternoon. Westfield won last season's sectional semi tilt, 55-39.

