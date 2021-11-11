Waupun's Abbie Aalsma, Gaby Matamoros ink future college women's basketball plans

Realizing just how special one's child might be at a sport is a very illuminating moment.
For Waupun prep girls basketball coach Tim Aalsma, it was a side conversation with another coach at the East Central Conference meeting to decide All-Conference honors after his daughter Abbie's freshman season.
Tim Aalsma said he remembered the coach asking if he was ready for his freshman daughter to be named Player of the Year in the conference. He had to pause for a moment because that wasn’t really on his radar, even though Abbie Aalsma had averaged 19.5 points and 2.7 assists a game, helping lead the Warriors to a conference title with a 13-1 record that season.
“It really hadn’t dawned on me because it’s just not a priority,” Tim Aalsma said. “As the votes went around and it was unanimous, it was humbling, but it was also something that she really deserved. She sees different defenses than most kids do night in and night out. You have to have success as a team in order to be looked at as an individual. When we had our conference team success, it also reflects on the individual. You can have one kid, but you have to have a team of athletes and kids that want to work hard to have that individual success.”
As Abbie Aalsma, who had been getting college interest since she was in seventh grade, entered her sophomore year, she made a visit to Illinois State University, an NCAA Division I member of the Missouri Valley Conference in Normal, Ill., on Sept. 28, 2019.
She liked the atmosphere, the connection with the coaches and the way practice was ran so much that her gut feeling was to verbally commit. She did, and now as she’s about to enter her senior season, she officially sealed her future with the Redbirds by signing her National Letter of Intent Thursday evening in a ceremony at Waupun High School.
“That’s pretty young for some people,” Abbie Aalsma said of when she verbally committed. “When they talk to me about when I committed and the year, they’re like, ‘You must’ve been so young? How’d you know?’ I just knew I had that gut feeling. I just did it and I’ve been really confident with it ever since.”
The reason behind her early verbal commitment was due to her not really liking the recruiting process at such a young age in seventh grade, according to her father.
“It had been going on for a while,” Tim Aalsma said of Abbie's courting. “She didn’t love the whole recruiting process. She had a lot of opportunities and a lot of interest from a number of different colleges. It became a chore for her to continually make phone calls and have to communicate with all the coaches. We just sat down after her freshman year and talked about the pros and cons of all the different programs that were out there. This one was the one that stood out for a variety of reasons.”
Among the top reasons, which the Redbirds coaching staff took advantage of, was Scott Gillespie, as the now fifth-year head coach is a native of Ripon.
“They of course played that angle really good, in which they should,” Tim Aalsma said. “From then on, that was the only college that she really (liked) — not that she didn’t enjoy talking to all the other ones — this was the one she latched onto.”
And the Redbirds are getting a highly decorated recruit, too. Abbie Aalsma has led the Warriors to a 57-14 overall record in her first three seasons, averaging 20 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists a game. She has 1,419 career points, including scoring a school record 514 points her junior season. She's 31 points shy of breaking Carrie Dykstra's career-scoring record of 1,450, she set in 1996.
She’s earned the ECC Player of the Year award and named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s All-State team three times. She’s also been a unanimous first-team all-conference player all three years, and was a second team Associated Press All-State player in 2021, named to the fourth team in 2020 and was an honorable mention selection in 2019.
“It’s nothing that really crossed my mind,” Tim Aalsma said of his daughter’s accolades. “As a kid growing up, she had a drive and a passion. She spent a lot of time on her own shooting baskets. She saw me as a coach just to impress me.
“You go through watching her grow and then you see that she’s got a combination of a good work ethic and she’s been God blessed with natural athleticism, speed and the skill that goes along with it. You started to see it all come together and it was a neat development.”
Abbie Aalsma agreed that it was fun to have her dad as her coach over the years.
“He’s coached my since fourth of fifth grade. He’s loved the game, I’ve loved the game, so we’ve been able to connect that way. He’s been able to teach me so much about basketball and about life in general. It’s a really great blessing. It’s just the coolest thing because not that many kids get that experience. To have my dad coaching me and being alongside me all throughout my entire life is really good.”
Matamoros ready to fly with Warhawks
Alongside her classmate, senior Gaby Matamoros sealed her future fate Thursday evening by signing her NLI to play NCAA Div. III basketball at UW-Whitewater.
Similar to Abbie Aalsma, Matamoros loved the Warhawks' campus during her visit because it felt like home to her.
“I just knew I wanted to be there for the next four years,” Matamoros said of telling the coaches this past Monday she had plans to commit there. “The environment and energy that the team and coaches gave off, it felt like I was at home. I really liked it there.”
Matamoros went on an overnight visit where she stayed with some of the sophomore class. Matamoros' visit included a a trip to practice in order to see how a normal day at UW-Whitewater would go, as well as the Warhawks football game against UW-La Crosse.
“It was really fun,” she said. “Friday’s practice was pretty intense. I really liked the energy that the team brought, and the comradery the team had.”
Matamoros has averaged 4 points and 3.6 rebounds so far during her career. But while she may not have the scoring accolades as Abbie Aalsma does, it doesn't underscore her importance to the Warriors' offensive success.
“She’s a willing passer,” Tim Aalsma said. “She has soft hands around the basket. She’s able to catch the ball and be fluid as a finisher for us. She certainly gives us the post presence that we need. That’s been a real asset for what she brings to the table.”
Matamoros also said that playing for Tim Aalsma helped her prepare for the next level.
“He really gets after it at practice,” she said. “I feel like how he coaches us and what he expects out of us really helps us get to that next level. He pushes us every single day to get better.”
And Tim Aalsma said the one thing Matamoros is working on as she prepares for life after Waupun is the conditioning aspect of the sport.
“She’s working on conditioning her body,” he said. “I think that’s the biggest thing is to work on her foot speed and her ability to compete at that next level. I think she’s worked hard since she was younger and to where she’s at today.”
