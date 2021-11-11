Waupun's Abbie Aalsma, Gaby Matamoros ink future college women's basketball plans

She liked the atmosphere, the connection with the coaches and the way practice was ran so much that her gut feeling was to verbally commit. She did, and now as she’s about to enter her senior season, she officially sealed her future with the Redbirds by signing her National Letter of Intent Thursday evening in a ceremony at Waupun High School.

“That’s pretty young for some people,” Abbie Aalsma said of when she verbally committed. “When they talk to me about when I committed and the year, they’re like, ‘You must’ve been so young? How’d you know?’ I just knew I had that gut feeling. I just did it and I’ve been really confident with it ever since.”

The reason behind her early verbal commitment was due to her not really liking the recruiting process at such a young age in seventh grade, according to her father.

“It had been going on for a while,” Tim Aalsma said of Abbie's courting. “She didn’t love the whole recruiting process. She had a lot of opportunities and a lot of interest from a number of different colleges. It became a chore for her to continually make phone calls and have to communicate with all the coaches. We just sat down after her freshman year and talked about the pros and cons of all the different programs that were out there. This one was the one that stood out for a variety of reasons.”