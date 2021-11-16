'We have a high ceiling': Why Beaver Dam girls basketball coach trusts young, athletic roster ready to carry torch

“They just have to have the mindset that each day they’re going to come to practice and make themselves better — and along with that, to make themselves better they have to also make their teammates better,” Chase said. “If they can do those two things consistently, we can probably take some pretty big strides this year.”

Another question Chase and his lieutenants will be trying to answer early on in the year is one regarding depth — how deep and versatile is the bench?

“I think the hardest thing with what we’ve gone through the last two years (with the pandemic) is we haven’t really had normal offseasons in the summer,” Chase said. “Some of our kids have gotten some great AAU experience, which is great, but specifically what we do in our program, it hasn’t been as much.”

Beaver Dam has substituted liberally throughout its run of success, something it has been able to do because of how deep the bench has been.

While Chase can’t be sure the Golden Beavers will be able to do the same this year, he does like the possibilities of it because of the overall athleticism of the group.