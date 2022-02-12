Westfield girls basketball grinds out win over Wisconsin Dells to secure South Central title

WESTFIELD — With its sights set on an outright South Central Conference title last year, the Westfield girls basketball team was forced to settle for a share of the league title with Wisconsin Dells.

The Pioneers didn’t let the chance of that happening a second straight continue Friday night. Having already secured at least a share of second consecutive conference championship, Westfield held off the Chiefs down the stretch for a 51-45 win in a crucial league tilt at Westfield High School.

Sophomore Carly Drew scored a game-high 20 points while junior Nadia Hoffa added a dozen more to help fuel Westfield to its first-ever outright league title with one conference game remaining.

“It’s super special,” Westfield coach Luke Showen said. “The Dells has been a great program for a long time and to beat them, that’s huge. We’re super proud of the kids; they work hard every night, work hard every night and I knew it was going to be a grinder.

“They took us out of some stuff we like to do and they’re a good defensive time, but we’re a good defensive team and when you get two defensive teams going it’s going to be a battle. That’s what it was and I’m proud to say we came out on top.”

The action was tense from the start but truly ratcheted up down the home stretch, including some action off the court.

With the Pioneers (21-1, 9-0 SCC) leading 43-40 with 8 minutes, 5 seconds remaining, the teams combined for just six points over the next five-plus minutes with Westfield taking a 47-42 advantage. Things then took an unexpected turn as a Pioneers fan fainted in the stands and needed medical attention with 2:41 to play.

Onsite police attended to the fan with oxygen and ice packs before local emergency medical services arrived. As unfortunate as the near 10-minute delay was, Showen noted the added breather the Pioneers received.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation that that would happen; you hear of it happening once in a while and we were able to catch our breath a little bit. And all I told the girls during that time was ‘When we come back out, don’t be sleeping. Come back out and be ready to go,’” he said. “As unfortunate as it was, it did allow us to have catch a bit of a break.”

Westfield was certainly ready to go as it held the Chiefs to just one field goal the rest of the way and traded defensive punches.

Only Wisconsin Dells’ Abbie Thundercloud scored a field goal in the final two-plus minutes, with the junior’s layup with 9.2 seconds remaining pulling the Chiefs (14-8, 6-3) within four at 49-45. Thundercloud, who scored a team-high 12 points, couldn’t convert the old fashioned three-point play to make it a one-score game, but the Chiefs got new life with an offensive rebound by freshman Natalie Field.

She fend senior Hailey Anchor, who had her shot attempt blocked and corralled by Hoffa with 5.8 seconds to play. There was contact during the shot but no foul call given, drawing the ire of the Chiefs’ bench and ultimately resulting in assistant coach Colyn Buss getting assessed a technical foul.

While Hoffa missed the front end of her 1-and-1, Drew sank both technical foul shots and coach Bob Buss called off the dogs.

“We did some great things and some things we have to obviously work on and improve upon, but overall, it was a good, exciting night,” Buss said. “We obviously wish we could have won, but we were right there and the main thing is they competed.

“If we make a couple plays here or there, maybe it’s a different story.”

Those plays were made on the glass for the Pioneers, who also got 10 points from senior Trista Drew, as they executed well on the glass all game long.

“I felt like we wanted it; we played like we wanted it and we made some of those extra plays to get it,” Showen said.

As for the Chiefs, it was in the paint that was the recipe to their success, including a slim 31-27 halftime deficit and a margin that never grew larger than seven all game long. Along with Thundercloud, junior Karson Meister added nine points on all three of the Chiefs’ 3-pointers, while Anchor chipped in nine and Field tacked on seven.

Buss lauded the teams’ post players for their offensive success, and the group as a whole for going toe-to-toe with the No. 3 ranked team in Division 4 in the state by both the Associated Press and the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.

“They competed today, for sure, and like I told them we got beat by a good team that’s well coached,” Buss said. “These are games we look forward to playing; we knew it was going to be tough and how good they are, but to come on the road, compete and have a shot at the end, it’s a testament to them.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

