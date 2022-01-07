What's like to coach all three daughters at once? Let Waupun's Tim Aalsma explain

WAUPUN — Time has flown by since Tim Aalsma took over the Waupun girls basketball program before the 2017-2018 season.
It’s been fun, and he’s led the Warriors to a lot of wins — 83 to be exact. And this year as he’s led Waupun to an 11-0 record and a top-ranked nod in Division 3 by the WisSports.net coaches poll to start the 2021-2022 season, he’s been able to share the fun with his daughters — seniors Abbie and Naomi and freshman Lydia.
“Yeah, I guess it never really registered in my mind that this was something that was going to happen,” said Tim, whose Warriors are averaging 75.3 points a game. “As you’re going through with the kids and their youth, you’re just in the moment.
“Now all of a sudden you’re sitting here as Abbie and Naomi are seniors and Lydia is a freshman, it’s just all worked out that they’re on the court together and they’re playing. It’s been pretty unique.”
It has, indeed.
All three of the Aalsma sisters bring something different to the table.
Take Abbie, an NCAA Division I Illinois State recruit who has averaged 20 points a game during her career and has kept up the mark her senior season, leading the Warriors with 19.8. She isn’t afraid to pull up and take a 3-pointer, having made 42.1% during her career and 47.5% this season.
Abbie has been one of Tim’s best player over the last three-and-a-half seasons.
The three-time East Central Conference Player of the Year can also distribute. Her assist numbers have risen each year — from 1.6 a game her freshman season (2018-2019) to 4.1 as a senior. She’s also averaging a career-high 3.4 steals a game and has five rebounds a game thus far this season.
She’s embraced the team-first mentality.
“She’s a humble kid, and she’s more than willing to share the spotlight,” Tim said. “We’re not dumb. We know we’ve got Kayl (Petersen), and we know we’ve got Gracie (Gopalan).
“We’ve got other pieces there as well. It’s really just about winning. Part of being a great player like Abbie is also being smart enough and willing enough to share the spotlight, and I think she’s done that.”
Gopalan and Petersen are part of an strong sophomore class for the Warriors, averaging 8.4 and 19.6 points a game, respectively, this season. Gopalan leads the Warriors with 5.4 assists this season, while Petersen leads the team with 10.3 rebounds a game.
Those two play critical roles just like Naomi Aalsma does. Naomi doesn’t get the plaudits Abbie has gotten, but she’s an important contributor to Waupun.
“As she’s gotten stronger, her role has grown for us into … doing all the little things on the court that maybe get unnoticed by a lot of people,” Tim said. “If you’re someone with high-basketball knowledge in the stands, you can see all the little things that she does.”
Fourth-ranked Wrightstown 'stymied' by No. 1 Waupun as Warriors continue to steamroll the competition
Naomi is averaging 5.3 points a game and serves as a sniper on offense, having knocked down 14 of 35 triples this season. She’s fifth on the team with 4.4 rebounds a game. She’s also not afraid to dive for loose balls or go for a steal or two — she’s got 10 this season.
Tim said Naomi is particularly strong at help-side defense, where she’s shown an ability to strip the ball from players driving down the lane.
“Her screening and her pin screening to get shooters open, her ability to offensive rebound at her size and just being able to set her teammates up,” Tim said.
Naomi is just 5-foot-5 but makes up for that lack of size with “heart and desire,” Tim said.
“She’s always had her height (problem) since she was a little kid, so she’s always had to fight for everything that she’s gotten,” he said. “You can see that on the court, she’s not afraid to mix it up with anyone of any size.”
Then there’s, Lydia, best described by her sisters as the “girly girl” of the three.
At first she wasn’t as interested in basketball as her siblings. Tim said he encouraged Lydia to find a different sport. But she stuck with basketball and during the summer of 2019 when COVID-19 was just beginning, you could catch Lydia practicing with her sisters in the driveway.
That’s where real progress began, with Tim seeing her making improvements against her sisters and other teammates. Petersen and Gopalan visited the Aalsma family, which furthered Lydia’s development.
“It was a great experience for Lydia because she’s playing against Gracie, Kayl and Abbie every day,” Tim said. “She just continued to get better. It was a lot of development. We’ve worked hard since that time with her shooting, with her fundamentals and with her skills. It’s a credit to these other kids taking her as one of their own. They don’t take it easy on her and they never have. It’s improved her desire, and her ability has really taken off.”
Despite the extra work, Lydia entered this summer still a raw talent. Tim said after her first two summer league games in 2021 he would’ve said no to the idea of her playing varsity this year.
Big sis Abbie provided the additional push — and some antagonization.
“Preseason, me and Lydia had a lot of workouts after school together,” Abbie said. “A lot of fighting happened because I was being the brat. I think that helped prepare her for some of the adversity in varsity.”
“First of all, I would say it’s mental toughness because (Abbie) was pretty hard on me and I needed that,” Lydia said. “It wasn’t like a mean hard, it was pushing me to get better. I definitely needed that, too, so that was good.”
Lydia eventually earned the trust of her team and coach, and the fights between siblings on the practice court have become less frequent.
It all paid off immediately when Lydia put up a career-high 19 points to start her freshman season against Lakeland. She is averaging 8.3 points a game and 4.5 rebounds as a key player off the bench.
“Her length and her athleticism is what has made her the player that she is for us as we need right now with this team,” Tim said of Lydia. “She’s able to guard multiple positions and she is able to do some things that way, which has gotten her on the court for us. The added bonus is when she can score a few points for us here and there.”
Abbie has been pleased with Lydia’s growth this season as well, particularly her ball handling and her ability to deal with pressure. Tim is pleased with how quickly she can pick up new concepts.
Together, the sisters will be at the center of any potential postseason run the Warriors make, which will make the journey that much more enjoyable.
“Me and Naomi have been playing together since we were little, but adding Lydia to the group, it just makes it more special,” Abbie said. “There are times where we fight and it’s not good, but we try to make the most of it.
“It’s a rare thing to have a dad and three of his kids on the same team,” Abbie said. “I think we’ve definitely handled it really well, knowing we have each other’s backs.”
A family affair: A list of area girls basketball teams with siblings
DeForest
DeForest
Maya Pickhardt,F/G, 2022
Jocie Pickhardt, F/G, 2022
Aspin Kelliher, G, 2023
Jada Kelliher, G, 2024
Jaelyn Derlein, G, 2023
Jordyn Derlein, G, 2025
DeForest coach Jerry Schwenn has three sets of sisters on the team this season and is pleased to see how supportive they are of each other. Jordyn is out this season with a knee injury while Jocie, Jaelyn and Aspin have all worked their way back from injury. Jaelyn leads the Norskies with 19.8 points and 4.3 rebounds a game. Aspin is averaging 7.7 points, while Maya is putting up 5.5 points and 5.5 rebounds. Jocie is averaging 6.4 points, while Jada is putting up 4.2 points.
Hustisford
Hustisford
Ariona Hildebrandt, G, 2022
Tianda Hildebrandt, G, 2023
Chellie Hildebrandt, G, 2023
Ariona and Tianda are both sisters, and Chellie is their cousin. Ariona was supposed to be a key player for Husty this year, but she’s been out since the second game with a knee injury. Husty coach Jason Hildebrandt said Ariona had surgery on the same ACL a little more than a year-and-a-half ago. Tianda has played some varsity minutes this season and is a “great hustler and energy player,” according to Jason. He said he’s seen improvement in her ball handling and shooting this year.
Madison Memorial
Madison Memorial
Sydney Weier, G, 2022
Delaney Weier, G, 2024
Sydney is a team captain, and coach Maques Flowers says Sydney contributes as the glue player on the team. She provides leadership, plays tough defense and hustles. Delaney, on the other hand, is younger with a lot of potential as she splits time with JV and varsity this season. Flowers said she’s a quick, tough defender with speed to get the ball inside the paint on offense, and create shots for herself and her teammates.
“They are both tough, competitive young women who bring positive energy and have strong connections with many of their teammates,” Flowers said.
Mount Horeb
Mount Horeb
Emma Anderson, F, 2022
Addison Anderson, F, 2024
Emma is a four-year varsity player who, according to Mount Horeb coach Tom Lesar, is relied on heavily. She’s averaging 31 minutes a game, 10.3 points and almost eight rebounds, and is “really having an excellent senior year.” Her younger sister, Addison, is learning that playing time is “tough to come by” with eight seniors in front of her, but she “shows a knack to score, which will earn her more time as the season continues,” Lesar said. Addison is averaging 2.7 points in about 13 minutes a game. According to Lesar, what has helped Addison is practicing against Emma on a daily basis.
Necedah
Necedah
Syvanna Schumer, 2025
Addisyn Schumer, 2025
The Schumer sisters are two athletes that see most of their playing time on the JV level but do get limited time on varsity. Necedah coach Pete Lowery said the two girls “have shown great progress” after not suiting up last year due to COVID-19. Prior to that they had played basketball as seventh graders.
“Just getting the girls back on the floor has been exciting, and they feed off each other well,” Lowery said.
New Lisbon
New Lisbon
Libby Rogers, PG/PF, 2022
Maddie Rogers, SG, 2024
Kelsi Steele, SG/PF, 2023
Abby Steele, C, 2025
The Rogers and Steele sisters are starters for the Rockets this season. Coach Natasha Ragan said Libby is having a great senior season, averaging 19.1 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 2.7 assists. Meanwhile, Kelsi is gaining confidence in her ball handing, shooting and driving to the lane. Ragan said those two have been “really playing well off each other’s skill sets.” Kelsi is averaging 10.6 points and 7.1 rebounds. Ragan said Maddie is an aggressive defender, coming in second on the team behind her sister with blocked shots. She’s putting up 5.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. Abby starts at center, and Ragan said she can shoot from the outside as she continues to show her “versatility both in the paint and beyond the 3-point line.”
“It has certainly been interesting coaching two sets of siblings at the same time, especially as primary starters,” Ragan said. “There is certainly at times the sibling rivalry that comes through but they also push each other to be the best they can be, and support each other no matter what.”
Portage
Portage
Asja McCall, G, 2023
Malia McCall, G, 2023
Allison Kallungi, F, 2022
Hannah Kallungi, G, 2024
Asja averages 6.8 points and eight rebounds while twin sister Malia puts up 4.9 points, three rebounds and two steals. Allison, the older of the Kallungi sisters, averages less than one point a game while Hannah has only played 11 minutes this season.
Randolph
Randolph
Presley Buwalda, G, 2022
Jorey Buwalda, PF, 2023
Jaiden Moldenhauer, F, 2022
Mya Moldenhauer, G, 2024
All four girls have been an integral part to Randolph’s success this season, according to their coach Chad Kaufman. The Rockets are 15-0 and are the top-ranked team in Division 5. Presley, Jorey and Mya have all been playing on varsity since they were freshmen, while Jaiden is starting to see varsity minutes this season. Jorey is putting up 19.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.2 steals, and Presley is averaging 8.9 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals. Mya adds 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Jaiden is contributing 1.9 points a game, and Kaufman said she’s had a couple of moments where she stepped back behind the arc and hit some critical shots for the Rockets.
Reedsburg
Reedsburg
Trenna Cherney, F, 2022
Sydney Cherney, G, 2024
Cate Cherney, G, 2023
Mahra Wieman, G, 2022
Macie Wieman, G, 2022
The Beavers — who are the top-ranked team in Div. 2 — have two sets of sisters with Trenna and Syd (Cate is their cousin), and Mahra and Macie. Mahra leads the Beavers with 22.9 points and eight rebounds, while Macie leads the team with assists.
“Mahra and Macie are really competitive young ladies who push each other to be great,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “They both bring different qualities to our team that are equally valuable."
Syd is second on the team with 18.9 points and eight rebounds, and Trenna adds 11 points a game.
“Trenna and Sydney are super close,” Simon said. “They are hardworking players who are really committed to the game. They provide a physical toughness to our team that you can't really teach — it's just who they are."
Simon also said Cate, who averages 2.2 points, is continuing to develop and will play a big role for the Beavers as they move forward this season.
Royall
Royall
Madelyn Gruen, F, 2022
Brooklyn Gruen, F, 2024
Marah Gruen, G, 2024
Makayla Martin, G, 2023
Madelyn and Brooklyn are sisters, and they play with their cousins Marah Gruen and Makayla Martin for the Panthers. Royal coach Andrew Daylen said the girls “work really well together.”
“They aren’t afraid to push each other to work harder and be the best they can be in practice and games,” Daylen said of all four girls. “Madelyn being the older sister doesn’t let Brooklyn cut any corners, and they have sincere respect for each other.”
Marah leads the team with 14.4 points and 10.4 rebounds, while Martin is fourth with 7.1 points and 5.4 rebounds. Madelyn contributes with 4 points a game, and Brooklyn adds 1.3. They’ve helped the Panthers to a 10-1 record.
Sauk Prairie
Sauk Prairie
Olivia Paukner, F, 2022
McKayla Paukner, G, 2024
McKayla, a team captain who plays in the post, is averaging 8.6 points. Olivia, the starting point guard, is scoring 4.4.
“I can honestly say these two ladies are the best of friends,” Sauk Prairie coach Jacob Breunig said. “If we are lifting or doing any activity they are together. They are great kids and both were a part of our state soccer team last year as well.”
Sun Prairie
Sun Prairie
Makenzie Hawk, PF, 2025
Makiah Hawk, P, 2023
Tiara Barksdale, G, 2022
Barksdale is Makenzie and Makiah's half sister for Sun Prairie. Makiah starts at the post for the No. 8 (in Div. 1) Cardinals, who are 8-2, while McKenzie subs her out as her backup and Barksdale also comes off the bench.
Waunakee
Waunakee
Lauren Meudt, G, 2022
Claire Meudt, G, 2024
Lauren, a University of Illinois-Springfield recruit, plays a big role for the Warriors, averaging 11.6 points, five rebounds and 2.1 assists. The point guard has gone from being a defensive specialist early in her career to developing into one of the Warriors' leading scorers. Meanwhile, Claire, who is putting up 1.8 points, three rebounds and 1.3 assists, is still trying to find her role as a first-year varsity player. She’s often guarding the opposing team’s best wing player. Waunakee coach Marcus Richter said she’s a “really good shooter” and helps space the floor on offense. She also does a lot of little things like rebounding, going after loose balls and playing sound defense.
Westfield
Westfield
Trista Drew, G, 2022
Carly Drew, G, 2024
Sidney Hoffa, G, 2023
Nadia Hoffa, G, 2023
Both the Drew and Hoffa sisters are playing critical roles for the Pioneers, who are ranked fifth in Div. 4 with a 13-1 record. Carly leads the Pioneers with 19.4 points, while Trista, the team’s top defender, is averaging 5.4 points. Nadia is in her second season as a starter, averaging 7.3 points, and Sidney (1.9 ppg), who sat out last year due to a leg injury, comes off the bench for the Pioneers.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.