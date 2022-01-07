 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What's like to coach all three daughters at once? Let Waupun's Tim Aalsma explain
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

What's like to coach all three daughters at once? Let Waupun's Tim Aalsma explain

Aalsma family

Waupun coach Tim Aalsma, top middle, is coaching his daughters, from left seniors Abbie and Naomi, and freshman Lydia this season. The Warriors are currently undefeated and the top-ranked Division 3 team in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

WAUPUN — Time has flown by since Tim Aalsma took over the Waupun girls basketball program before the 2017-2018 season.

It’s been fun, and he’s led the Warriors to a lot of wins — 83 to be exact. And this year as he’s led Waupun to an 11-0 record and a top-ranked nod in Division 3 by the WisSports.net coaches poll to start the 2021-2022 season, he’s been able to share the fun with his daughters — seniors Abbie and Naomi and freshman Lydia.

“Yeah, I guess it never really registered in my mind that this was something that was going to happen,” said Tim, whose Warriors are averaging 75.3 points a game. “As you’re going through with the kids and their youth, you’re just in the moment.

“Now all of a sudden you’re sitting here as Abbie and Naomi are seniors and Lydia is a freshman, it’s just all worked out that they’re on the court together and they’re playing. It’s been pretty unique.”

It has, indeed.

All three of the Aalsma sisters bring something different to the table.

Take Abbie, an NCAA Division I Illinois State recruit who has averaged 20 points a game during her career and has kept up the mark her senior season, leading the Warriors with 19.8. She isn’t afraid to pull up and take a 3-pointer, having made 42.1% during her career and 47.5% this season.

Waupun's Abbie Aalsma, Gaby Matamoros ink future college women's basketball plans

Abbie has been one of Tim’s best player over the last three-and-a-half seasons.

The three-time East Central Conference Player of the Year can also distribute. Her assist numbers have risen each year — from 1.6 a game her freshman season (2018-2019) to 4.1 as a senior. She’s also averaging a career-high 3.4 steals a game and has five rebounds a game thus far this season.

She’s embraced the team-first mentality.

“She’s a humble kid, and she’s more than willing to share the spotlight,” Tim said. “We’re not dumb. We know we’ve got Kayl (Petersen), and we know we’ve got Gracie (Gopalan).

“We’ve got other pieces there as well. It’s really just about winning. Part of being a great player like Abbie is also being smart enough and willing enough to share the spotlight, and I think she’s done that.”

Gopalan and Petersen are part of an strong sophomore class for the Warriors, averaging 8.4 and 19.6 points a game, respectively, this season. Gopalan leads the Warriors with 5.4 assists this season, while Petersen leads the team with 10.3 rebounds a game.

Those two play critical roles just like Naomi Aalsma does. Naomi doesn’t get the plaudits Abbie has gotten, but she’s an important contributor to Waupun.

“As she’s gotten stronger, her role has grown for us into … doing all the little things on the court that maybe get unnoticed by a lot of people,” Tim said. “If you’re someone with high-basketball knowledge in the stands, you can see all the little things that she does.”

Fourth-ranked Wrightstown 'stymied' by No. 1 Waupun as Warriors continue to steamroll the competition

Naomi is averaging 5.3 points a game and serves as a sniper on offense, having knocked down 14 of 35 triples this season. She’s fifth on the team with 4.4 rebounds a game. She’s also not afraid to dive for loose balls or go for a steal or two — she’s got 10 this season.

Tim said Naomi is particularly strong at help-side defense, where she’s shown an ability to strip the ball from players driving down the lane.

“Her screening and her pin screening to get shooters open, her ability to offensive rebound at her size and just being able to set her teammates up,” Tim said.

Naomi is just 5-foot-5 but makes up for that lack of size with “heart and desire,” Tim said.

“She’s always had her height (problem) since she was a little kid, so she’s always had to fight for everything that she’s gotten,” he said. “You can see that on the court, she’s not afraid to mix it up with anyone of any size.”

Then there’s, Lydia, best described by her sisters as the “girly girl” of the three.

Kayl Petersen, Abbie Aalsma's big nights lead Waupun girls basketball past Kettle Moraine Lutheran

At first she wasn’t as interested in basketball as her siblings. Tim said he encouraged Lydia to find a different sport. But she stuck with basketball and during the summer of 2019 when COVID-19 was just beginning, you could catch Lydia practicing with her sisters in the driveway.

That’s where real progress began, with Tim seeing her making improvements against her sisters and other teammates. Petersen and Gopalan visited the Aalsma family, which furthered Lydia’s development.

“It was a great experience for Lydia because she’s playing against Gracie, Kayl and Abbie every day,” Tim said. “She just continued to get better. It was a lot of development. We’ve worked hard since that time with her shooting, with her fundamentals and with her skills. It’s a credit to these other kids taking her as one of their own. They don’t take it easy on her and they never have. It’s improved her desire, and her ability has really taken off.”

How unselfish play helped Waupun win 100-64 over Lakeland

Despite the extra work, Lydia entered this summer still a raw talent. Tim said after her first two summer league games in 2021 he would’ve said no to the idea of her playing varsity this year.

Big sis Abbie provided the additional push — and some antagonization.

“Preseason, me and Lydia had a lot of workouts after school together,” Abbie said. “A lot of fighting happened because I was being the brat. I think that helped prepare her for some of the adversity in varsity.”

“First of all, I would say it’s mental toughness because (Abbie) was pretty hard on me and I needed that,” Lydia said. “It wasn’t like a mean hard, it was pushing me to get better. I definitely needed that, too, so that was good.”

Lydia eventually earned the trust of her team and coach, and the fights between siblings on the practice court have become less frequent.

It all paid off immediately when Lydia put up a career-high 19 points to start her freshman season against Lakeland. She is averaging 8.3 points a game and 4.5 rebounds as a key player off the bench.

“Her length and her athleticism is what has made her the player that she is for us as we need right now with this team,” Tim said of Lydia. “She’s able to guard multiple positions and she is able to do some things that way, which has gotten her on the court for us. The added bonus is when she can score a few points for us here and there.”

Abbie has been pleased with Lydia’s growth this season as well, particularly her ball handling and her ability to deal with pressure. Tim is pleased with how quickly she can pick up new concepts.

Together, the sisters will be at the center of any potential postseason run the Warriors make, which will make the journey that much more enjoyable.

“Me and Naomi have been playing together since we were little, but adding Lydia to the group, it just makes it more special,” Abbie said. “There are times where we fight and it’s not good, but we try to make the most of it.

“It’s a rare thing to have a dad and three of his kids on the same team,” Abbie said. “I think we’ve definitely handled it really well, knowing we have each other’s backs.”

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

