What's like to coach all three daughters at once? Let Waupun's Tim Aalsma explain

“First of all, I would say it’s mental toughness because (Abbie) was pretty hard on me and I needed that,” Lydia said. “It wasn’t like a mean hard, it was pushing me to get better. I definitely needed that, too, so that was good.”

Lydia eventually earned the trust of her team and coach, and the fights between siblings on the practice court have become less frequent.

It all paid off immediately when Lydia put up a career-high 19 points to start her freshman season against Lakeland. She is averaging 8.3 points a game and 4.5 rebounds as a key player off the bench.

“Her length and her athleticism is what has made her the player that she is for us as we need right now with this team,” Tim said of Lydia. “She’s able to guard multiple positions and she is able to do some things that way, which has gotten her on the court for us. The added bonus is when she can score a few points for us here and there.”

Abbie has been pleased with Lydia’s growth this season as well, particularly her ball handling and her ability to deal with pressure. Tim is pleased with how quickly she can pick up new concepts.