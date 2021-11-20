Why last year's lumps could help the Baraboo girls basketball team rise up the ranks this winter

Behl is of the belief that this group could help the T-Birds rise once again after a number of difficult seasons — Baraboo hasn’t finish above .500 since going 13-11 in the 2015-16 season. The newly realigned Badger West Conference could help with that too.

While the T-Birds will play former foes Beaver Dam, Waunakee and DeForest once each despite that trio shifting over to the Badger East, Baraboo adds to its schedule the likes of Monroe, Madison Edgewood and Oregon.

“I’m pretty excited about the change and how we mixed things up going with the West and the East, and I like the teams on our side of the conference,” Behl said. “I think they’re still really good teams, I think we can be competitive with them, for sure, and it’s exciting to get some change.”

Along with liking the league’s new configuration, Behl is also a big fan of his plethora of guards that can both shoot and drive the paint. That being said he knows height and length will be a problem with Gruner the lone girl listed on the roster taller than 5-foot-10.

Still, he knows that isn’t dampening the team’s spirits.

“They came out of the scrimmage feeling good about themselves, their confidence is growing and our program has been down for a few years, but I think we’re on the rise again,” he said. “We have some nice younger players, they’re working hard at it and they’re going to figure it out.”

