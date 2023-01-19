Why Poynette girls basketball has had little trouble with coaching turnover

Poynette girls basketball is not immune to the coaching changes that sweep across high school sports.

The Pumas have seen a revolving door of coaches come and go the last half-decade with four coaches in the last five seasons, and all of that turnover has left varied results.

Poynette’s last winning season came in 2015-16 and the Pumas have captured just one WIAA Division 4 regional title during that span.

That stretch of struggles may be coming to an end this season under Lance Fritz. The former Westfield boys basketball coach has gotten the Pumas to buy in, meshing together a roster that has matched or eclipsed its win total from each of the past five seasons.

“Each night our focus isn’t on all of the extra stuff, it’s just how we can get better each and every day,” Fritz said. “That’s been our mantra, that’s been our goal; every time we have a practice or we have a game. I think that philosophy has yielded the results we’ve had so far.”

Said senior Hadley Walters: “I think we’ve adjusted to it pretty well and we’re definitely a stronger team than what we were in past years."

Walters is playing for her fourth coach in four varsity seasons. The 5-foot-8 guard/wing was part of Poynette’s Division 4 regional title team as a freshman in 2019-20 under then co-coaches Nathan Morter and Jon Horsfall, and played the last two seasons under Tom Mackey.

The Pumas never finished better than four games under .500 during that time, but enter the final month of this regular season at 10-6, including 2-2 in Capitol North Conference play.

Fritz’s defensive scheme has been the catalyst for the quick turnaround. He runs a 1-3-1 zone that he played in at Adams-Friendship and coached at Westfield.

After averaging just 10.1 steals per game last season, Poynette is averaging 13.8 this season, including a season-high 21 in a 64-53 win over Watertown Luther Prep on Jan. 10.

“I’ve always felt this way about our zone defensive system, even coaching boys, that it’s a fun way to play,” Fritz said. “You get out, you can get steals and run, and you really tailor it to how you want to play."

Junior Codi Woodward said the change is "a lot more of a perfect fit for our team since we all know what we can and can’t do, and know where we should all be at the same time.”

Said sophomore Mercedi Lapacek: "I feel like we also can trust what our coach has us in, because we can see the amount of success we’ve had with it."

That trust in one another has flowed over to the offensive side as well. Poynette’s fluid framework in the half court is averaging 9.6 assists per game, an increase from 6.4 last season. Fritz said the group’s main focus has been “just playing basketball,” in trying to drive to the hoop and get kick-out shots when they’re available.

“We have everyone in places where they’re comfortable but excel in, and everyone knows they can be dependent on other players if they get stuck or need help in a specific situation,” Woodward said. “It definitely helps players become more aggressive and be better players as a whole, and also brings our team together in that offense.”

Walters has a team-high 16.3 points per game — the best in her career — and also has a team-high 3.9 steals and 1.9 assists to go along with 6.8 rebounds. While she’s the lone scorer averaging 10 or more points, the Pumas boast a number of capable scorers.

Four others average at least 5.0 points, including senior Laken Wagner (6.7) and Woodward (6.1).

Poynette has won eight of its last 10 games after opening 2-4. The two losses in the recent stretch were to Lake Mills 59-36, and Columbus 64-32. Both opponents are ranked in the Division 3 Associated Press poll.

A three-point defeat to Waterloo on Dec. 6 in which Poynette saw a seven-point halftime lead shrivel away, helped cement the group’s potential in Fritz’s eyes.

“That was a winnable opportunity for us and we made some mistakes down the stretch, but we really looked at that game and evaluated how we want to control possessions, control games and we got on a nice run from that,” he said.

It helped alter the team’s mindset as well, with Walters noting their 60-36 win over rival Lodi on Dec. 16 continues to affirm what the Pumas are capable of.

“We started to realize this is a good year to push ahead in conference and create a better name and run so we can make this year special,” she said.

