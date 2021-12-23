Why Randolph 6-footer Jorey Buwalda says closing in on 1,000 career points is 'not a huge deal'

The Rockets advanced to the sectional finals last year and returned everyone from that team for this season, one which they’ve begun by claiming the No. 1 spot in the Division 5 coaches poll thanks to a perfect 12-0 record — with a couple of those wins coming over Div. 3 or Div. 4 teams.

Buwalda, of course, is a big reason why.

She’s averaging 19.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game and is the linchpin of what the Rockets do offensively.

Her size in the paint makes a huge difference.

“Around the basket,” Kauffman said, “she has really good footwork, and she has a really soft touch — anywhere from 2 feet out to 8 feet, she’s always got good rotation on the basketball and it’s coming off the rim softly.

“She can stretch it out at times — she can shoot it from 23, 24 feet. We talk about that every once in a while; she does so much for us that I don’t care if she shoots one or two of those a game. But just her touch around the basket and her knowledge — I think that’s what makes her a great offensive player.”

Her abilities, and the attention she draws, also sets the table for her teammates.