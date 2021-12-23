Why Randolph 6-footer Jorey Buwalda says closing in on 1,000 career points is 'not a huge deal'

In two-plus seasons so far on the Randolph girls basketball team Jorey Buwalda has racked up 991 career points, nine shy of the 1,000 plateau she’ll likely reach tonight at Columbus.
So what does it mean to the 6-foot junior?
Not as much as you might think.
“I’m going to be honest,” she said, “it’s cool and everything — I’m happy that I’m getting it — but it’s not a huge deal.
“I would take winning a state championship over 1,000 points in a heartbeat.”
She’s not kidding, either.
When asked in a phone interview — one in which he put the phone on speaker so that Buwalda could participate at the same time — whether he thought she’d start all over at zero for an undefeated postseason in a couple months and a gold ball to bring back to a Rockets’ trophy case loaded with those won by the boys basketball team in the early 2000s, Randolph girls coach Chad Kauffman said this:
“I’ll let her answer that, but I see a smile on her face right now. I’m sure she’d probably say the same thing.”
She did.
And Randolph has a real chance to make winning a state title a reality, too.
The Rockets advanced to the sectional finals last year and returned everyone from that team for this season, one which they’ve begun by claiming the No. 1 spot in the Division 5 coaches poll thanks to a perfect 12-0 record — with a couple of those wins coming over Div. 3 or Div. 4 teams.
Buwalda, of course, is a big reason why.
She’s averaging 19.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game and is the linchpin of what the Rockets do offensively.
Her size in the paint makes a huge difference.
“Around the basket,” Kauffman said, “she has really good footwork, and she has a really soft touch — anywhere from 2 feet out to 8 feet, she’s always got good rotation on the basketball and it’s coming off the rim softly.
“She can stretch it out at times — she can shoot it from 23, 24 feet. We talk about that every once in a while; she does so much for us that I don’t care if she shoots one or two of those a game. But just her touch around the basket and her knowledge — I think that’s what makes her a great offensive player.”
Her abilities, and the attention she draws, also sets the table for her teammates.
Senior guards Abby Katsma and Presley Buwalds are averaging 9.4 and 9.2 points per game, respectively, in effect putting the Rockets at three players averaging in double-figures.
And four others — junior forward Brianne Baird, sophomore forward Lauren Grieger, sophomore guard Mya Moldenhauer and junior post Maddie DeVries — are all averaging between 4.8 points and 5.8 points per game.
All seven are capable of hurting opponents on a given possession and of having a big night, in general.
And Jorey Buwalda knows that.
“It comes down to trust,” she said of not just turning and attacking the basket every time the ball comes into her in the post because of the size advantage she does have, instead reading the defense and kicking it out or dishing it off when a better look presents itself.
“I’ve seen her mature in the leadership standpoint, understanding the game a lot more,” added Kauffman. “She works better off the ball now, getting everybody involved. She’s really matured as a basketball player.”
So, too, have the Rockets.
A young bunch for the last two seasons, they’re experienced now, mostly all upperclassmen with their eyes on the prize.
Randolph went 20-5 and lost in the regional finals in 2020, went 21-4 and lost in the sectional finals last season and now is off to a perfect start with hopes of an even deeper postseason run.
It’s why Jorey Buwalda, who’s currently seventh on the Rockets all-time scoring list, has a very real chance at taking the top spot — held by Amy Wiersma (1,608 points) — before it’s time for her to turn in her uniform for good.
“She’s got a chance to achieve some more milestones down the road,” Kauffman said, “but knowing Jorey and knowing what she wants to accomplish, those team goals are first and foremost with her.
“I know this team and what they want to accomplish — their sights are high. All those individual accolades will come as everything progresses, but they have a clear-set mind what they want to accomplish as a team. I just hope they continue down that path.”
