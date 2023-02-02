MILWAUKEE — Nicole Riberich isn’t afraid to admit she doesn’t score a ton of points for the Reedsburg girls basketball team.

The senior averages just 1.6 points per game, but what she lacks in scoring she more than makes up for elsewhere. In fact, it’s that effort in the rest of her game is what makes an even greater impact, helping Reedsburg avoid a major step back this winter.

“Anyone that understands the game of basketball truly understands what it takes to be successful. You need players like Nicole Riberich,” Reedsburg coach Mark Simon said. “You look up and down the line teams need scoring, yes, but it’s all the little things she does for our team that add up and she’s certainly a valuable part of our team.”

Riberich seldom saw the floor in crucial moments last year as the Beavers returned its entire team en route to a second straight WIAA Division 2 state appearance following a runner-up finish in 2020-21. That changed considerably this year as she slotted into Simon’s starting lineup.

She’s been a constant for the Beavers, playing around 30 minutes a game, according to Simon.

“She’s one of those players that can’t be off the floor,” he said.

What makes Riberich so valuable to the Beavers’ cause is her continuous effort, something she attributes to her father, Mike Riberich.

“He’s been a football coach and I learned it from him that, ‘No matter what, give everything your 100%,’” she said. “I’ve always just given everything my full effort, no matter what.”

That effort really shines on the defensive side of the ball. Despite being an undersized forward at just 5-foot-6, Riberich defends an opponent's top post player.

That diminutive stature forces Riberich to play a physical style, one that should theoretically be a liability with foul trouble. It couldn’t be further from the case for Simon.

“She’s very fundamental with what she does in there,” he said. “Positioning-wise she knows where she needs to be and she gives the heart that makes up for her lack of size.”

Riberich also constantly scrapping for rebounds on both ends of the floor. While she may not produce many points herself, Riberich is fully aware rebounds fuel offensive success.

“You don’t always make your shots, so having a rebounder to kick it back out and then score again is really big, and you need them to get points,” she said.

She’s more than happy seeing her teammates score in the halfcourt offense, too. Riberich admitted she loves setting screens for teammates to get them an open look.

“Then seeing Syd or somebody else score a 3, I see their face light up and it makes me want to work hard for them,” she said. “Even though I don’t score, that’s alright.”

Simon applauds that constant effort and intensity, a necessary staple of the Beavers program going against stiff competition in the greater Madison area. It’s helped the Beavers remain one of the Badger West Conference’s best teams.

Following its significant graduation losses last year — Simon said the team had to replace 85% of its scoring from a year ago — the veteran coach said the team’s reasonable goal was finishing the season .500.

The Beavers have shattered those expectations, improving to 17-4 following Thursday’s 68-7 win over Portage in a Badger West Conference game at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Reedsburg is 9-4 in league play, one game ahead of second-place Madison Edgewood, and in line to play for another Badger West title.

It helps having the state’s leading scorer and reigning unanimous first-team all-conference pick Sydney Cherney on the team. She is scoring 31.3 points per game per Wissports.

But none of it would be possible if not for players such as Riberich.

“There wasn’t many expectations we weren’t going to be good so we wanted to prove we’re good and we’ve given it our all,” she said.

Said Simon: “It’s a credit to our players; they believe in what they can do and they’ve performed, so it’s been a lot of fun to watch.”