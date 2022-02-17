Winner-take-all Badger East showdown tilts Beaver Dam girls basketball's way in clutch time

MONONA — It took some resolve in the second half, but the Beaver Dam high school girls basketball team’s conference title streak remains intact.

This one, secured with a 54-50 victory over Monona Grove on Thursday night, feels a little different.

Not necessarily more special. But because it came down to a winner-take-all game, definitely different.

“That’s a little more pressure than a lot of our other ones,” said coach Tim Chase, whose Golden Beavers won 11 straight league titles from the 2009-10 season to the 2019-20 season prior to there not being a conference schedule a year ago due to the pandemic.

In past seasons the Golden Beavers would have already clinched the conference title, boasting a 13-1 record compared with 10-4 mark for MG before Thursday. But the 16-team league divided into four pods this season — one in the north and one in the south in both the Badger East and Badger West — and saved this date for the two pod winners on each side to play for their respective championships.

Thanks to 23 points from Gabby Wilke and 15 from Kylie Wittnebel — both 6-footers who produced all but three of their combined 38 points either in the paint or at the free throw line — the Golden Beavers made sure there wasn’t an upset.

Wilke scored with 6 minutes, 56 seconds remaining to give Beaver Dam (22-2, 14-1 Badger East) a 41-40 advantage, the last of seven lead changes in the second half, and she scored again with 2:30 to go to break a 44-all tie.

Monona Grove (13-9, 10-5) had led 27-21 early on in the second half before the Golden Beavers found their groove.

“They were able to go inside,” MG coach Tyler Kuehl said. “There were a couple of possessions — more than a handful, actually — where we missed our backside rotation so they got a lob and got an easy look. When they started to go inside, that’s when they started to come back.”

Wilke agreed.

“We were more aggressive and got to the line,” she said of not just feeding it into the post but also going 7-for-13 at the free throw line after halftime compared with 4-for-9 before the break. “I don’t think we were using our strengths well enough in the first half.”

Monona Grove didn't have leading scorer Avery Poole (17.3 points per game), its only player scoring in double figures on the year, in the first and only meeting between these two teams earlier this season, a 62-49 win for Beaver Dam on Jan. 20.

She was in action this time — and she made a big difference, equaling her average with 17 points.

Beaver Dam rallied from 27-21 to go in front 29-27 on Bella Oestreicher’s steal and fast break layup with 14:58 remaining, capping an 8-0 run that spanned a little under 3 minutes.

Other than that, though, Monona Grove’s defense was up to the task.

“The last time we played them really gave us a look at the (caliber) of defense that we can play,” Kuehl said of his team holding its own without Poole, “and I thought this time we took that to another level.”

Chase thought so, too.

“It was difficult for us to get what we needed to get," he said, "so I give them a lot of credit.”

It just wasn’t quite enough to keep Beaver Dam from winning its 12th straight league title.

But despite the Golden Beavers doing so in a more dramatic setting than previous years, Chase remained against the format.

“If they want to do a conference tournament then do a conference tournament, but to have one game decide it like this isn’t right,” he said. “It would be one thing if they said, ‘Hey, we’re going to put you guys together with the two best records and play another game this last week.’ I kind of get that.

“But just to discount everything you’ve done the rest of the year to me seems a little ridiculous.”

Fortunately for the Golden Beavers, Thursday’s outcome didn’t end up discounting their season-long résumé.

They have a strong finish to the game to thank for that.

“Our preparation this whole week — we knew what we had to do,” Wilke said. “We did a good job proving it in the second half, coming back stronger.”

BEAVER DAM 54, MONONA GROVE 50

Beaver Dam ……… 21 23 — 54

Monona Grove …. 25 25 — 50

BEAVER DAM (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Gabby Wilke 8 6-10 23, Anni Salettel 1 1-2 3, Kylie Wittnebel 7 1-2 15, Maddie Kuenzi 0 0-2 0, Bella Oestreicher 3 3-4 11, Carlee Lapen 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 11-22 54.

MONONA GROVE — Emily Clevidence 4 0-0 9, Karsyn Nelson 3 0-0 7, Taylor Moreau 1 2-2 4, Gwen BonDurant 2 3-4 7, Avery Poole 4 8-10 17, Abbey Inda 0 6-6 6. Totals: 14 19-22 50.

3-pointers: BD 3 (Wilke 1, Oestreicher 2), MG 3 (Clevidence 1, Nelson 1, Poole 1). Total fouls: BD 17, MG 20. Fouled out: None.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.