Wisconsin Dells girls basketball in unfamiliar territory as SCC title underdog

For the better part of the last decade, the Wisconsin Dells prep girls basketball team has been the class of the South Central Conference.
The Chiefs have won six straight league titles; however, dents in their armor showed last year when they surrendered a share of the league crown to eventual WIAA Division 3 state semifinalist Westfield. This year, it’s the Pioneers who appear to have vaulted Wisconsin Dells as the league title favorite.
But while it’s a new position that coach Bob Buss and his team finds itself in, it’s one he’s certainly looking forward to.
“It’s exciting that it’s the first time in a long time we’re not picked (at the top),” the veteran head coach said. “We’re really going to have to work hard and we talk a lot about the underdog role, but it’s pretty exciting to know what lies ahead and how hard we’ll have to work if we want to pull the conference off.”
That hard work starts with trying to make up for the loss of five graduated seniors, including reigning Co-Player of the Year Audra Johnson. Johnson, who currently plays for Marian University in Fond du Lac, averaged 15.9 points per game last year behind a .567 field goal percentage while grabbing 7.8 rebounds per game.
The Chiefs must also replace starters Kayla Gray and Maddie Jones among the losses, both of whom were other capable scorers. Those losses, compounded by a lack of games played last season — Wisconsin Dells finished last year 10-2 after having a number of games canceled due to COVID-19 related quarantines — and lacking numbers makes the learning curve for this year’s group steep.
“It’s going to hurt and it’s just going to hurt for the experience part; anytime you lose a game, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing, that really affects the game experience,” Buss said.
Still, he’s been encouraged by the team’s efforts so far and is confident they have the skill to fill those holes.
“So far practice-wise and a couple games into the season I’m just loving their effort; we had two games and it was all about effort; that’s a big reason why we won them both,” he said of the team’s wins of Capitol North Conference foes Lodi (50-44) and Poynette (62-51).
“Honestly we’re just going to go on some spurts where we do have some problems scoring. That’s already happened some in the first two games, but if we can get some consistent scoring, I think we’re going to be better off.”
Helping to alleviate some of those scoring struggles will be the senior duo of Brooke Smith and Hailey Anchor, both of whom started last season alongside Johnson, Jones and Gray. Anchor, a second-team all-league selection last season, averaged 8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, but truly shined defensively forcing a team-high 2.4 steals and 1.6 deflections, all while averaging 1.7 fouls per game.
Smith meanwhile provides a steady hand running the Chiefs’ offense at point guard while also playing frenetic defensively. It’s those qualities that Buss is hoping to lean on as the season gets underway.
“They’re two great leaders; they never quit, they just battle and one of the big words for us this year is just going to be ‘compete,’” he said. “We’re still trying to put some pieces together and put some stuff together, but defensively and athletically, we’ll be pretty good. We just have to find ways to score, and I think our defense will help us.”
Looking to add to that scoring depth will be juniors Abbie Thundercloud and Karson Meister. The 6-foot forward and 5-7 guard duo both saw minutes off the bench last season but weren’t truly relied upon.
That combination of experience and getting to see other players in their position excel are what Buss is looking for the pair to tap into this winter.
“I think it helped that they weren’t really the focal point last year so they sat back. Abbie got to watch Audra; her work ethic and what she did, and Karson got to watch the guards and how hard they work,” he said.
“Just because they didn’t get major time, I think it helped them mentally and they know coming into this season we’re going to need them big time. We’re going to need their effort, their defense and their scoring at times, so they understand what lies ahead and we need those two to step up and score.”
Buss will also turn to the likes of sophomore Maya Michalsky and junior Tesa Ketelhut to take on a bigger role. The pair has shown they can do so early on scoring 14 and 12 points, respectively, in Tuesday night’s 12-point win over the Pumas.
Buss is also expecting big things from senior forward Angela Grant, who is back out this winter after opting not to play last season.
“She came out this year and she’s really helping us down low, so it’s a good mixture. It’s going to take us time to get the pieces together and learn how to play off each other, but it’s pretty exciting with the girls we have coming back,” Buss said.
The group’s team chemistry and athleticism, especially on the defensive end, are two keys that the Chiefs will try rely on as they find the right recipe for success early on. The hope is it will iron out the consistent scoring, which will certainly be needed in what appears to be a much improved SCC.
Along with the Pioneers and Chiefs, Buss expects both Wautoma and Adams-Friendship to both be improved from last season, creating a bottle neck of teams gunning for the top of the league totem pole. Regardless of where Wisconsin Dells finishes, Buss is certain the group is going to do one thing right : compete.
“It’s going to be a tough conference this year, but as long as we compete and play hard, we’ll get them prepared for each game and know what to try to do each game,” he said. “I can guarantee that whatever girls we play, they’re going to give it their best shot and try their best.”
The Chiefs will put their unbeaten start on the line when they take on reigning Div. 2 state runner-up Reedsburg on Thursday.