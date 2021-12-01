Wisconsin Dells girls basketball in unfamiliar territory as SCC title underdog

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“They’re two great leaders; they never quit, they just battle and one of the big words for us this year is just going to be ‘compete,’” he said. “We’re still trying to put some pieces together and put some stuff together, but defensively and athletically, we’ll be pretty good. We just have to find ways to score, and I think our defense will help us.”

Looking to add to that scoring depth will be juniors Abbie Thundercloud and Karson Meister. The 6-foot forward and 5-7 guard duo both saw minutes off the bench last season but weren’t truly relied upon.

That combination of experience and getting to see other players in their position excel are what Buss is looking for the pair to tap into this winter.

“I think it helped that they weren’t really the focal point last year so they sat back. Abbie got to watch Audra; her work ethic and what she did, and Karson got to watch the guards and how hard they work,” he said.

“Just because they didn’t get major time, I think it helped them mentally and they know coming into this season we’re going to need them big time. We’re going to need their effort, their defense and their scoring at times, so they understand what lies ahead and we need those two to step up and score.”