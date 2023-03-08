WAUPUN — Every player hopes Year 2 is better than Year 1 or at least sees improvement.

That’s the case for Waupun sophomore Lydia Aalsma, who burst onto the scene as a freshman and is starting to make a name for herself for the reigning WIAA Division 3 state champions.

“It’s probably mentally being calm in pressured situations,” Aalsma said. “Last year, I would’ve never wanted the ball in my hands. This year, I want the ball in my hands. That’s the difference. That’s not in a selfish way, but I’m more confident that way.”

There are several factors of where the added confidence comes from for the first-year starter.

The first one — and it’s quite important — is she’s started to watch film and understand what to look for this season.

“Last year, I didn’t watch any film at all because I was like, ‘I’m going to be put on this chick and she can drive and shoot it, but I’ll be able to handle it,” Aalsma said. “This year, I have to check out who I’m guarding and check out how they’re going to guard me, and just see how it’s different. It’s more of a necessity for it I would say.”

Junior Kayl Petersen, a Marquette University commit, said Aalsma has mentally “grown a ton” because of watching film.

“She struggled with remembering plays and remembering what defenses we were in, but this year she’s taken a huge stride,” Petersen said. “I think a lot of that is what happened with AAU this year. College coaches were watching her half of the summer, so she had to step up and I think she has for sure.”

Aalsma, who announced scholarship offers from Bradley University, UW-Green Bay, UW-Milwaukee, Toledo, Eastern Illinois and St. Thomas over the summer playing AAU with Wisconsin Flight Elite, went from being a role player with a defensive mentality as a freshman to being a solid No. 2 threat on offense for the Warriors (21-7). Aalsma is second on the team, averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds a game.

Her father and Waupun coach, Tim Aalsma, said his youngest daughter is a two-level scorer, dangerous mid-range and from beyond the arc, and the next step is attacking the basket.

“I think that she’s still learning and growing in that role,” Tim Aalsma said of his daughter being the No. 2 option on offense behind Petersen. "I think there’s going to be greater success in the future as she gets more accustomed to it. She’s hit some big shots for us all year long. I think her mentality is where it needs to be. She likes the ball in her hands and she doesn’t fear the moment, and that’s something where not every kid wants that. As she’s grown accustomed to having the ball in her hands a little bit more, she’s certainly a key piece for us as we’ve had success throughout the year.”

Lydia Aalsma’s success is a big reason why the Warriors earned the top seed for the WIAA Division 3 state tournament and will play fourth-seeded Milwaukee Academy of Science on Thursday at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

And she’s starting to pave her own path as a player after watching her two older sisters, Abbie Aalsma and Naomi Aalsma, lead the Warriors in a four-year career with three-straight East Central Conference titles and one state title.

“Lydia is more free spirited than the other two,” Tim Aalsma said. “The other two are very ‘yes, dad’ focused. Lydia will buck me a little bit. If she has a thought, she’s going to share it. That’s been unique with head-butting a little bit at times. I think that mentality is what makes her successful. She’s a little more stubborn. She’s going to do some things that are going to drive you crazy, but she’s also going to do more that are helpful for the team.”

Lydia Aalsma also is showing she won’t defer to Petersen and junior Gracie Gopalan, who are two of the main leaders on the team. Waupun doesn’t have any seniors this year.

“It’s the willingness and the want to be a bigger part of what we need,” Tim Aalsma said. “She does not want to defer to Kayl or to Gracie. She wants to play with them. She wants to be part of it. She doesn’t feel like she needs to take a backseat to anybody, whereas last year she took a backseat. She understands, too. She knows the value of Gracie and she knows the value of Kayl, but she also believes in herself. That’s really cool.”

Lydia Aalsma said that confidence comes from her teammates believing in her and “having my coach giving me the green light.” She also said the offseason workouts helps.

“Trust your preparation and you’ll be fine,” she said.

