How the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team has started to turn the corner down the homestretch

It wasn’t the easiest start to the year for the Wisconsin Dells high school boys basketball team.

Coming off another South Central Conference title, the Chiefs dropped five of their first eight games. The slow start didn’t discourage Wisconsin Dells, however, and it appears to have found a groove heading into the homestretch of the regular season with yet another league title up for grabs.

Since a 55-48 loss to Sauk Prairie on Jan. 4, the Chiefs have won 7 of their last 10 games, including a 49-32 non-conference victory over Reedsburg on Tuesday. Senior Jacob Rockwell scored a team-high 12 points in the win over the Beavers and has provided a major spark for the Chiefs since returning from a broken leg suffered in Level 2 of the football playoffs.

The 5-foot-11 guard is averaging 12.6 points per game since his season debut in Wisconsin Dells’ 45-32 win over Adams-Friendship on Jan. 7. The Chiefs, who are 9-8 overall, are also getting 12.1 points per game from junior Jared Nevar and 9.8 points from junior Damian Funmaker.

While only two games over .500, Wisconsin Dells (10-8) is tied for first place in the SCC alongside Wautoma at 5-1. The Chiefs can create some space with a win over the Hornets on Friday after hosting Adams-Friendship on Thursday.

Panthers girls looking to get back on prowl

Since a strong opening, the Royall girls basketball team has found itself in a bit of a rut recently dropping four of its last six games.

The Panthers rebounded in a major way Tuesday night, cruising to a dominant 56-22 win over Necedah in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game. Royall piled up a 38-11 lead at the break and never looked back as it moved into a tie with Hillsboro for second place in the SBC at 9-3.

The Panthers, who are 14-6 overall, got another big game from sophomore Marah Gruen as the team’s leading scorer notched 16 against the Cardinals to hit double-figures for the 18th time this season. Royall is much more than Gruen, however, as Deyona Jones and Cailey Simmons are also averaging in double-figures with 13.1 and 11.8 points apiece.

The trio will look to keep the Panthers rolling Thursday as they look to hand unbeaten league-leader Bangor its first league loss.

High-flying Cardinals eye rebound

The Necedah boys basketball’s 10-2 start came to a screeching halt thanks to a three-game losing skid to close the month of January.

Since the calendar has turned, however, the Cardinals appear to have returned to form with back-to-back wins, including a 72-34 romp over Brookwood on Tuesday. The win has Necedah sitting at 11-5 overall, including 6-4 in the Scenic Bluffs, with lots of winnable games down the stretch as the Cardinals eye a second straight regional championship.

Necedah, which closes with games against third-place Hillsboro and under-.500 sides New Lisbon and Wonewoc-Center, knows how to score having broken 60 points eight times this season. The Cardinals are paced by leading scorer Landen Murphy, who is averaging 17.3 points per game and broke the 1,000 career point mark this season, becoming the youngest of four siblings to accomplish the feat.

Murphy is just one weapon for Necedah as Stephen Daley (13) and Josiah Hansen (11.7) also average double-figures.

Chiefs girls hitting stride

Similar to the Wisconsin Dells boys, the Chiefs girls basketball team took its fair share of lumps early in the season, opening the year 5-4 overall. Things have definitely turned around since however, as the Chiefs are 9-3 since the winter break.

Wisconsin Dells has really started to heat up as of late, reeling off six straight wins to seize sole possession of second-place in the South Central Conference at 6-2. The Chiefs, who are 13-7 overall, have won four games by double-figures during their current winning streak and are coming off a 46-42 win over Dodgeville on Tuesday.

While Wisconsin Dells will need some help capturing a sixth consecutive SCC title — Westfield has already secured at least a share of the league title for a second straight season — the Chiefs can spoil the Pioneers’ perfect league record for a second year in-a-row and extend their winning streak in a massive league tilt on Friday.

Other news and notes

Despite being in a difficult slide, the Mauston boys basketball team has had some stellar performances as of late. Losers in three of their last four games, the Golden Eagles (11-8, 5-2 South Central) got 39 points from sophomore Brock Massey in a 70-54 win over Westfield on Jan. 27, while Massey had 20 and senior Adon Saylor scored 22 in an 81-54 win over Adams-Friendship on Feb. 3.

While the Wonewoc-Center boys basketball team hast just three wins following a 59-44 win over Kickapoo on Monday, senior Ashton Spencer has been a star for the Wolves all season long. The 6-foot-5 center/post has recorded three straight triple-doubles and is averaging 21.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game.

The Wolves girls have gotten back on a roll in the second-to-last week of the regular season, winning three straight games, including a grind-it-out 49-47 win over Royall on Feb. 4. With one more win in one of its final two games, Wonewoc-Center (9-7, 7-5 SBC) will finish with a winning record for the first time in a decade.

The New Lisbon girls basketball team may be below .500, but it has ascended this winter, already eclipsing their win total from last season at 8-13. Fueling the Rockets, who have won three of their last five games, improved success has been Libby Rogers. The 5-5 point guard has scored in double-figures in 10 straight games with six double-doubles in that span.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.