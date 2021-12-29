Mid-season check-in: Royall girls basketball, numerous boys teams off to hot start as New Year looms

As hard as it may be to believe, the high school basketball regular season is already nearing its midway point as the New Year fast approaches.

A number of teams will turn the calendar with sights set high on a push for a conference title, and even more, a deep postseason run.

With plenty of action still ahead, here’s a check-in on area teams as they prepare for the homestretch of the regular season.

Royall girls on a roll

After still being denied a regional championship last season, the Royall girls basketball team has showed it may find itself hoisting a plaque soon enough later this year. The Panthers have motored out of the gates, winning 9 of their first 10 games, with the lone blemish coming in the form of a 48-46 loss to Kickapoo in the semifinals of the Westby Tournament on Monday.

Royall, which sits atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference at 4-0, rebounded with a 63-33 win over Mauston on Tuesday — the third-place game of the Westby Tournament but moved to Royall due to inclement weather. Sophomore Marah Gruen is leading the Panthers with 14.6 points per game, but she isn’t alone as Cailey Simmons (12.6) and Deyona Jones (11.6) are also averaging double-figures.