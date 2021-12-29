Mid-season check-in: Royall girls basketball, numerous boys teams off to hot start as New Year looms

As hard as it may be to believe, the high school basketball regular season is already nearing its midway point as the New Year fast approaches.
A number of teams will turn the calendar with sights set high on a push for a conference title, and even more, a deep postseason run.
With plenty of action still ahead, here’s a check-in on area teams as they prepare for the homestretch of the regular season.
Royall girls on a roll
After still being denied a regional championship last season, the Royall girls basketball team has showed it may find itself hoisting a plaque soon enough later this year. The Panthers have motored out of the gates, winning 9 of their first 10 games, with the lone blemish coming in the form of a 48-46 loss to Kickapoo in the semifinals of the Westby Tournament on Monday.
Royall, which sits atop the Scenic Bluffs Conference at 4-0, rebounded with a 63-33 win over Mauston on Tuesday — the third-place game of the Westby Tournament but moved to Royall due to inclement weather. Sophomore Marah Gruen is leading the Panthers with 14.6 points per game, but she isn’t alone as Cailey Simmons (12.6) and Deyona Jones (11.6) are also averaging double-figures.
While New Lisbon may not have the best record through eight games, sitting at just 3-5 overall and 1-3 in SBC play, the Rockets will head into 2022 with the leading scorer in the conference. Senior Libby Rogers is averaging 20.8 points per game, as well as 10 rebounds for a double-double a night, and is hoping to get the Rockets back into gear after the Holiday Break.
New Lisbon has lost back-to-back league games to title contenders Royall (79-58) and Bangor (77-33) following a 3-1 stretch and is set to host Hillsboro on Jan. 4.
Wonewoc-Center meanwhile has played just five games with a trio of contests canceled, but it has found success in that limited time on the court. The Wolves are 3-2 on the year, including 2-1 in league play, following wins over the Rockets (45-43), Necedah (56-21) and most recently Seneca, 45-25, on Dec. 20.
Sophomore Kelsey Justman is the fourth leading scorer in the league so far with 14.7 PPG, narrowly ahead of Gruen, while also leading the SBC in rebounds with 16 per game. Gruen also leads the league in assists with 5.6.
Meanwhile, Necedah is still looking to get off the schneid as the Cardinals have started the year 0-7, including 0-4 in the SBC. Still, the Cardinals are coming off their best scoring performance of the year after falling to Mauston, 45-30, on Dec. 21.
Chiefs girls hot and cold so far
With plenty of turnover, the Wisconsin Dells girls team has had a hard time finding a groove so far this season.
The Chiefs may be turning a corner however, having won four of their last five games to move to 6-4 on the season. Following back-to-back wins to start the year, Wisconsin Dells dropped three straight, including losses to reining WIAA Division 2 state runner-up Reedsburg and a two-point loss to Wautoma in the teams’ South Central Conference opener.
The Chiefs have rebounded nicely though, sandwiching sets of back-to-back wins around a 47-34 loss to Platteville on Dec. 20. Wisconsin Dells took down Somerset, 60-54, in the first of its two games of its host Holiday Classic, with sights set on a third straight victory against Ripon on Wednesday.
Mauston is also hoping to hit its stride after a rough start to the season. The Golden Eagles dropped their first eight games before topping Necedah, 45-30, to break into the win column. Mauston, which is 1-9 overall and 0-2 in SCC play, opens the New Year with a road tilt at Weston on Jan. 4.
Dells, Mauston boys in thick of SCC title race
Entering the season, there was belief Wisconsin Dells’ grasp over the boys half of the South Central Conference could be weakening.
The Chiefs have, for now at least, proven the doubters wrong having won their league opener over rival Mauston on Dec. 16, picking up a 62-39 win thanks to a dozen made 3-pointers. Wisconsin Dells’ armor hasn’t been impenetrable however, starting the year 3-3 overall with some losses to Capitol North Conference title contenders Columbus and Lodi, as well as River Valley.
The Chiefs topped Somerset, 73-50, in Tuesday’s opening game of the Wisconsin Dells Holiday Classic and have been paced by the duo of juniors Jared Nevar (12.6 PPG) and Damian Funmaker (11.7). Nevar scored 13 and Funmaker added 7 in the team’s 23-point win over the Spartans ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Merrill.
While it suffered another loss to its bitter rival, Mauston is off to a sound start at 5-3 so far, including 1-1 in league play. The Golden Eagles have run into some trouble as of late however, dropping three of their last five after opening the season 3-0.
Mauston still has plenty of firepower with three double-digit scorers, led by senior Adon Saylor (21.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists), as well as sophomore Brock Massey (15.8, 6.5, 2.3) and senior Spenser Lehman (10.5, 1.8, 1.8).
Panthers, Cardinals boys starting strong
Rivals Royall and Necedah have both hit the ground running this season as well as the pair are both 4-2 overall and 1-1 so far in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.
Following a season-opening loss, the Panthers rattled off four consecutive wins before falling to the Cardinals, 50-44, on Dec. 21. Similarly, Necedah also dropped its opening before winning four of five, with the lone blemish a 61-51 loss to Cashton on Dec. 16.
The Cardinals have reached astronomical scoring heights with three games of at least 70 points, thanks to the leading trio of Landen Murphy (17.7 PPG), Stephen Daley (14.3) and Josiah Hansen (13.5). The Panthers meanwhile haven’t cracked 70 points but have an incredibly balanced attack. Royall features five players averaging at least 7 points a game, led by senior Bryce Gruen’s 11.2 points, 8 rebounds and 3.5 assists.
New Lisbon is also even through the first two SBC games at 1-1, but the Rockets have sputtered a bit sitting at 3-5 overall. The Rockets could easily be above .500 having suffered three losses by a combined eight points, including a 63-60 loss to Cassville in the opening round of the Argyle Tournament on Tuesday.
Still, there’s plenty of fuel to burn for New Lisbon with leading scorer Ashton Pfaff averaging 22.8 points, 9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game so far this season.
Like its girls team, Wonewoc-Center hasn’t played much with just three games under its belt as the Wolves are 1-2 to start the year, including 0-2 in SBC play. Even with the limited court time, senior Ashton Spencer looks to be in mid-season form.
The 6-foot-5 center/post is averaging a double-double so far through three games with 23.3 points and 10.3 rebounds a game, both best in the league so far.