MILWAUKEE — Ed Carlson knows how few and far between some opportunities can be for student-athletes.

So when the Portage boys basketball team played at Fiserv Forum as part of the Milwaukee Bucks Prep Series last season, the school's athletic director began brainstorming ways to up the ante.

Carlson found more than one way to do so Thursday afternoon. Portage’s girls and boys basketball teams took place in a rare doubleheader at Fiserv Forum, in front of a big Warriors crowd clad with black and orange and replete with the school’s pep band.

“It’s really like a Portage home game at Fiserv Forum,” Carlson said. “I guess twisting their arm, being really nice and kissing their butts didn’t really hurt.”

The Portage girls tipped off the afternoon falling to Reedsburg 68-7 before the Warriors boys lost 63-58 to Mt. Horeb.

Carlson admitted he was “kind of late to the party last year” when reaching out to the Bucks to participate in the annual series, which began in 1990. When the Warriors finally got their chance — Portage fell to Mt. Horeb 53-46 last year — it inspired Carlson to look into creating the same opportunity for the girls team.

The Bucks made that possible by giving the go-ahead for the unique opportunity — Bucks senior group sales account executive Andrew O’Herron said doubleheaders happen roughly once a year — and it was then up to Carlson to procure opponents. After facing off with the Vikings last season and with their already scheduled Badger West Conference game set for Feb. 3, Carlson again reached out to Mount Horeb athletic director Kolleen Nesheim.

“I said to Kolleen, ‘Do you want to move that game to the second?’ It’s our home game so we gave up the home game and they agreed to it,” Carlson said.

Finding an opponent for the Portage girls team wasn’t as easy. Carlson speculated the required $3,000 in Bucks tickets purchased by each team — the Warriors boys and girls teams purchased tickets for Saturday’s home game against the Miami Heat — was a deterrent for a number of potential foes, but ultimately the Beavers jumped at the chance.

“They were so excited we offered them a chance and they’ve reached out three or four times saying thank you and how awesome this was going to be,” Carlson said.

Already special to play on the Bucks’ home court, the doubleheader had a real home game feel for the Warriors. Portage’s pep band supplied pregame and halftime music for both games, Dan Garrigan served as public address announcer and a fan bus also made the 1-hour, 43-minute drive.

While the games themselves happened in the middle of the day, there was still a strong turnout from the Warriors’ faithful, not to the surprise of Carlson. The game also was livestreamed on Facebook for those who couldn't make the trip.

“We have a special community that really follows our school and takes great pride in the school, so this is just something to add to that,” he said. “It’s going to be a memory and I doubt we’ll ever be able to pull it off again like this, but it’s worked out great.”