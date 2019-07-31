The 1982 state champion Portage girls basketball team will now have three representatives in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, as Jennifer York Arians was recently named as a 2019 Hall of Fame Inductee by the WBCA.
Arians joins former teammate Jane Lobenstein Boller and former head coach Ed Zydowsky as members of the 1982 Portage team in the WBCA Hall of Fame. Boller was inducted in 2012, while Zydowsky was inducted in 2008.
Arians was a combined 70-3 in her three seasons playing varsity basketball in Portage. As a sophomore in 1980-81, Arians led the Warriors to a 23-1 record, with the one loss being a 49-43 defeat to Northland Pines in the Class B semifinals. That season, Arinas averaged 12.2 points per game and was named an All-South Central Conference pick.
In the 1981-82 season, Arians helped the Warriors go a perfect 25-0, including a 52-36 win over Kewaskum in the Class B state championship game. As a junior, Arians was Portage’s top rebounder, averaging 12 boards per game, as well as 15 points per contest, en route to being named a third team all-state selection.
As a senior in the 1982-83 season, Arians helped lead Portage to a 22-2 record and back to the state tournament for the third year in a row. Arians’ third state tournament appearance ended with a 59-38 loss to McFarland in the Class B state championship game. In her final season with the Warriors, Arians was a unanimous All-South Central Conference selection, while also earning first team all-state honors, averaging 21 points and 13 rebounds per game.
Arians finished her high school career with 1,206 points, 916 rebounds and a 69.1 free throw percentage.
After high school, Arians played basketball at the University of Wyoming, where she averaged 5 points per game as a freshman. After one year in Wyoming, Arians transferred to Loyola University of Chicago, where she played basketball and volleyball.
Arians saw limited time on the basketball court in her final three years at Loyola, but she was a three-year starter on the women’s volleyball team before graduating in May of 1988 with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration – Finance Degree.
Arians and her husband Andy have three kids; Austin (26), Alex (21) and Ashley (19).
The 2019 WBCA Hall of Fame Induction Banquet will be held at the Glacier Canyon Lodge of the Wilderness Resort in Wisconsin Dells on Saturday, Sept. 28. The banquet begins with cocktails at 4:30 p.m. followed by the dinner and the program at 5:30 p.m.
