The 2019-20 high school basketball season is officially underway for both boys and girls, and each Reedsburg team is off to a strong start in their respective campaigns.
The Reedsburg girls are off to a sparkling 2-0 start with blowout wins over Fort Atkinson and Wisconsin Dells. Meanwhile, the Reedsburg boys kicked off its season with a non-conference road victory over Madison Edgewood.
The girls get their conference season underway over the next week when they take on Sauk Prairie (3-1) on the road Friday, December 6 at 7:15 p.m. and DeForest (3-0) at home Tuesday, December 10 at 7:15 p.m.
Meanwhile, the boys have a trio of games over the coming week: at home against Lodi (1-0) Thursday, December 5 at 7:15 p.m., their conference opener on the road against Portage (0-2) Saturday, December 7 at 7:15 p.m. and a road contest with River Valley (0-0) Monday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Reedsburg 78,
Wisconsin Dells 48 (girls)Fueled by stellar offensive performances from sophomore guard Mahra Wieman and sophomore forward Trenna Cherney, Reedsburg won its second straight game to open the season.
Wieman scored a game-high 26 points and Cherney added 18 of her own as the Beavers steamrolled Wisconsin Dells (0-3) Tuesday, December 3 in Reedsburg. The Beavers built up a 46-30 lead at halftime and never let the Chiefs get close in the second half.
Other scorers on the night for Reedsburg were McKenzie Bestor (9), Grace Benish (8), Melissa Dietz (7), Ruby Olson (5), Payton Cunningham (3) and Ava Stieve (2). For Wisconsin Dells, Audra Johnson led the way with 15 points and Kayla Gray added 10 points.
Reedsburg 65, Madison Edgewood 54 (boys)The Beavers hit the road to open their season and came back home with a win.
Reedsburg turned a narrow halftime lead into a double-win against the Crusaders (0-2) Tuesday, December 3 at Edgewood High School in Madison. The Beavers led 30-26 at the half and wound up winning by 11.
Senior guard Will Fuhrmann didn’t have his strongest shooting night — finishing 8 of 27 from the field — but still led all scorers with 23 points. Senior guard Carter Daniels put forth an efficient scoring performance, tallying 20 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
Also for the Beavers, Zach Bestor had 18 points and Max Tully chipped in four points. Michael Regnier and Nathan Golden led the way for Fort Atkinson with 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Reedsburg 70,
Fort Atkinson 48 (girls)Reedsburg came flying out of the gates to start the 2019-20 season, building up a sizable halftime lead on its way to a comfortable win.
The Beavers raced out to an early double-digit lead on their way to a 39-18 halftime advantage and an eventual 22-point win over the Blackhawks (1-1) Tuesday, November 26 at Reedsburg Area High School.
Fort Atkinson had no answer for Reedsburg sophomore guard Mahra Wieman, who poured in 32 points to lead all scorers. Trenna Cherney tallied 19 points and Grace Benish added 10 more for the Beavers. Other Reedsburg scorers were Melissa Dietz (4), McKenzie Bestor (3) and Macie Wieman (2).
A trio of Blackhawks finished in double digits scoring: Anna Schoenike led the way with 12 points while Klaire Trieloff and Tyla Staude chipped in 11 points apiece.
