ELROY — The Royall Panthers are plenty happy to be kicking the year off with a string of wins, even if there are some clear early-season kinks to iron out.
The Panthers (2-0) held off Adams-Friendship (1-1) 44-32 in a non-conference matchup Thursday, November 21 at Royall High School in Elroy.
It isn’t a new phenomenon for early-season games to look a bit sloppy and discombobulated as teams get back into the swing of things. And this one had all the trappings of a November game.
Both teams endured its share of turnover issues throughout the night, though the situation was far direr for the Green Devils. However, before Royall grabbed firm control of the game, it was tight in the early going.
Midway through the first half, the Panthers’ lead was only 11-7. They followed that up with a brisk 13-0 run that broke the game open and helped guide them to an eventual 26-12 halftime advantage.
Royall continued to maintain control in the second half, even as Adams-Friendship made a few respectable runs. The Green Devils had the deficit down to seven at one point, but a bevy of turnovers prevented them from ever seriously threatening to pull off the comeback.
It was a balanced night for the Panthers on the offensive end: junior guard Emma Gruen led the way with 10 points, junior forward Jessica Brueggeman added nine points, junior guard Madeline Wainwright finished with eight points, including a pair of first-half threes, and junior guard Cheyenne Harris chipped in seven points.
Junior Kallysa Farrell set the pace for Adams-Friendship with a game-high 11 points.
“It was sloppy. We’ve got a lot of things to work on and get better at,” said Royall head coach Andrew Dahlen. “But the nice thing is this group of kids want to put in the work and they want to be good, so I’m not worried about it at all.
“It’s early season. We need to value the ball a little bit better — we do tend to throw it away right now — and a lot of our rotations on our press and our defense are just a little bit off. Once we get that going, I think it’ll help us quite a bit.” It certainly wasn’t a picture-perfect performance by the Panthers, but shaking off that early-season rust is much more tolerable when it comes in a win.
“They haven’t been the best, but they’re definitely going to get better throughout the year,” Royall junior guard Molly Olson said of the team’s pre-Thanksgiving performances. “We know we’ve had a lot of turnovers Tuesday night and tonight, but we’re going to keep working at it and hopefully it gets better.”
Royall is hoping to work out those kinks in a hurry because a key early test looms with its conference opener. Following the Thanksgiving break, the Panthers host Necedah Friday, December 6 at 7:15 p.m. in a clash of two teams that figure to finish toward the top of the Scenic Bluffs standings this season.
“I wish we had a lot more time to practice,” Dahlen said of his team’s impending clash with Necedah. “They’re going to a very, very tough team and I think our conference in general is going to be really tough. After the first two games here with how up and down we’ve been, I wish we had a couple weeks where we could really drill some things and get better at some things.
“But I know our kids will give us all they’ve got and that’s all I can ask for.”
Other area scores
New Lisbon 57, Coulee Christian/Providence 26
Royall 45, Kickapoo 44
Necedah 38, Seneca 27
New Lisbon 55, Port Edwards 48
Weston 46, Mauston 34
Kickapoo 61, Wonewoc-Center 25
