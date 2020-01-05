PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells keeps rolling with victory over Wisconsin Heights

Wisconsin Heights finally started to crack the Wisconsin Dells defense, getting a pair of quick buckets to cut the Wisconsin Dells lead to 41-32 with 3:30 remaining, but it was much too late to mount a threat, as the Chiefs went on to an 11-point victory.

Wisconsin Dells coach Bobby Buss said his team’s turnaround is the result of an improved defense and the numbers back him up. During the Chiefs’ first five games, which they won just one of, they gave up 53.8 points per game. During the five-game winning streak, the Chiefs are giving up just 35 points per contest.

“I just think overall lately, we’ve been playing great defense,” Buss said. “We stress it quite a bit, and I think the last three weeks to a month, it’s just something we’ve really concentrated on, and the girls are buying in.”

The defense also helps cover up for an offense that has yet to find its groove.

“We struggle too at times to score, so our defense helps us out so much,” Buss said. “It’s very encouraging. We’re getting better. Where we are now from where we started, we’re head and shoulders above where we were. We just keep getting better.”