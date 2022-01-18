See which teams made the AP state boys basketball rankings

DeForest won both of its games last week, against Waunakee and Fox Valley Lutheran, and rose two spots to No. 7 in this week's Associated Press Division 2 rankings, released Tuesday.

Senior Max Weisbrod led the Norskies in scoring last week with 19 against Waunakee and 20 against Fox Valley Lutheran. The Northern Michigan commit is averaging 21.4 points per game entering this week.

Madison La Follette and Middleton slipped to No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, in Division 1.

Here's how voters, consisting of sports reporters and broadcasters across the state, voted this week:

BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 18, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Neenah (9);13-1;90;3