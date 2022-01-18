 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See which teams made the AP state boys basketball rankings
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

011122_deforestbasketball_12-01112022211243

DeForest's Alex Van Ooyen (21) celebrates a foul called against Waunakee with teammates Brody Hartig (24) and Max Weisbrod during the second half at DeForest High School in DeForest, Wis., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL

 KAYLA WOLF STATE JOURNAL

DeForest won both of its games last week, against Waunakee and Fox Valley Lutheran, and rose two spots to No. 7 in this week's Associated Press Division 2 rankings, released Tuesday. 

Senior Max Weisbrod led the Norskies in scoring last week with 19 against Waunakee and 20 against Fox Valley Lutheran. The Northern Michigan commit is averaging 21.4 points per game entering this week.

Madison La Follette and Middleton slipped to No. 8 and No. 9, respectively, in Division 1.

Here's how voters, consisting of sports reporters and broadcasters across the state, voted this week:

BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 18, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Neenah (9);13-1;90;3

2. De Pere;11-1;72;1

3. Brookfield Central;10-1;71;6

4. Appleton East;12-2;68;2

5. Menomonee Falls;10-2;47;9

6. Eau Claire Memorial;12-2;41;4

7. Homestead;11-2;36;10

8. Madison La Follette;9-2;30;5

9. Middleton;9-3;24;8

10. River Falls;12-1;6;NR

Others receiving votes: Racine Case 3, Franklin 2, Kimberly 1, Marshfield 1, Sun Prairie 1, Waukesha South 1, Waunakee 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Wisconsin Lutheran (9);10-1;90;1

2. Pewaukee;8-2;78;2

3. La Crosse Central;12-1;72;3

4. Whitnall;11-1;64;4

5. Monroe;13-1;54;5

6. Milton;12-2;34;8

7. DeForest;10-3;31;9

8. Oshkosh North;12-3;27;6

9. Wauwatosa West;10-4;22;10

10. Westosha Central;9-2;16;7

Others receiving votes: Ashwaubenon 3, Onalaska 2, Pius XI 1, McFarland 1.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Lake Country Lutheran (9);12-0;90;1

2. Kettle Moraine Lutheran;14-1;77;3

3. St. Thomas More;12-1;69;4

4. Brillion;14-0;61;T5

5. West Salem;11-1;59;2

6. Prescott;11-1;40;9

7. Campbellsport;10-1;23;7

8. Freedom;11-2;18;NR

9. Lakeside Lutheran;10-3;15;NR

10. Dodgeville;10-2;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Dominican 7, Saint Croix Central 7, Catholic Memorial 7, East Troy 5, Northwestern 4, Turner 3, Mayville 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Milwaukee Academy of Science (9);12-1;90;1

2. Sheboygan Area Luth.;10-1;86;2

3. Cuba City;11-1;69;3

4. Roncalli;11-2;57;5

5. Luther;12-1;49;6

6. Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy;10-2;43;8

7. La Crosse Aquinas;11-2;24;9

8. River Ridge;12-1;23;10

9. Mineral Point;10-2;22;NR

10. Marshall;10-2;19;4

Others receiving votes: Darlington 11, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 2.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Reedsville (9);12-0;90;1

2. Columbus Catholic;11-1;78;4

3. Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran;11-1;72;3

4. Wauzeka-Steuben;10-0;63;5

5. Randolph;9-2;47;6

6. Hurley;8-1;45;7

7. Oakfield;9-2;36;9

8. Hustisford;8-3;25;2

9. Bangor;10-2;24;NR

10. Lourdes Academy;8-4;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Flambeau 5, Newman Catholic 2.

